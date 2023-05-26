Michael Block Breaks Down In Tears After 81 At Charles Schwab Challenge
The much-loved club pro was looking forward to seeing his children back home after an eventful 81 at Colonial
A tearful Michael Block said he was "going to see my boys tomorrow night" after opening with an eventful 81 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Block compiled an 11-over-par score to leave him in last-place in the 120-man field, four behind Rory Sabbatini in 119th position.
The much-loved club pro began with a bogey before knifing a wedge through the back of the second green from the middle of the fairway to fall to two-over after two.
He composed himself to turn in two-over after a tap-in birdie on the 9th hole but leaked away nine strokes coming home. Block's second half featured three dropped shots and three doubles to all-but end his hopes of making the cut.
Watch Block hit a shot from a bridge:
It seems that the emotions remain high for the club pro, who has now shot to huge fame within the golf world. He even caused a bit of controversy this week by saying he would be one of the best players in the world with Rory McIlroy's length.
His round at Colonial featured huge galleries and his every shot was seen on TV. The T15 finisher last week, who made a hole-in-one while playing with Rory McIlroy on Sunday at Oak Hill, admitted that he was looking forward to getting home as the tears started to flow.
"It's one of those days of golf. If you play golf, you know exactly what just happened," Block said after his 81. "So I don't really need to explain it too much because, if you are a golfer, you've had the day I've had. You understand the facts of where the lies aren't good and the trees are in your way every time. Even your good shots are bad, your bad shots are worse, et cetera, et cetera.
"It is what it is. I'm going to live with it. I thought it was going to happen that third or fourth round last week at Oak Hill, and it never happened. It happened now, and I wasn't surprised by it, to tell you the truth.
"The experience I had that last week was next level. So today, coming out here and not having my game at all and having a lot of bad luck or whatever you might call it, just call it golf.
"It is what it is. At the same time, I sat there, and I thought about it, and I said, I'm going to see my boys tomorrow night.
"Like I said, I'm not disappointed. I'm going to go home tomorrow night. (Crying). I'm sorry."
The low club pro at last week's PGA Championship seems content to go home after a missed cut, although he is still backing himself to shoot a low one on Friday.
"I'm looking forward to coming out tomorrow and playing a great round and giving it everything I have," he said.
"I've shot 58, and I've shot a 59 in my life, and since what I had today, I wouldn't be surprised if I did it. So if I do, cool. If not, I'll be seeing my kids and my wife tomorrow night in Orange County, California. It's all good one way or the other."
Luckily for Block, he'll return to PGA Tour action in two weeks' time after also receiving an invite into the RBC Canadian Open.
