Hilarious Old Michael Block Commercial Resurfaces During PGA Championship
A video of the PGA pro has caused a huge reaction on Twitter, with Block advertising Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club
Michael Block has arguably been the star of the PGA Championship, with the 46-year-old Head Professional mixing it with the stars of the game at Oak Hill in Rochester.
Not only has he been seen turning up four hours before his tee time on Sunday to sign autographs and items for fans, but a hilarious video of the PGA Professional has resurfaced online, with an old advert showing Block from over 10 years ago! Watch the video below:
Michael Block is the head pro at a public course in California and charges $150 for 60-minute lessons.But today he’s paired with Rory McIlroy for the final round of the PGA Championship — and he’s currently in position to take home $500,000.You couldn’t write a better script. pic.twitter.com/D58O1AGrUqMay 21, 2023
Block, who revealed that he charges $150 for lessons at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, is seen advertising the golf club with the opening line of the one minute video being: "Why am I better at golf than you? Well, I spend my days here in golf heaven!"
From there, we see more memorable moments, such as Block throwing a golf ball to someone who is wearing a rabbit mascot head, yes you read that right, with the American then in the pro shop offering items of clothing and clubs.
The final scenes include Block stealing a bride from an unsuspecting groom with a pint of beer, and the closing image features both bride and that man in the rabbit costume on a golf cart! Yes, it is as bizarre as it sounds!
Following three rounds of 70 at Oak Hill, Block started his day inside the top 10 as he went in search of history. What's more, the 46-year-old was left almost speechless when he found out he would be paired with Rory McIlroy for the final round of the PGA Championship.
Searching for a career-defining performance, if Block finishes inside the top 10 of the Major then he is guaranteed around $500,000, whilst a top 20 finish will net him over $200,000. Finally, a top 15 finish would mean an invite back to next year's PGA Championship, with a top four finish securing a spot at the Masters. If he were to win, there would also be visits to the US Open and Open Championship.
