The PGA Tour moves from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to the Mexico Open at Vidanta as players are back playing their own ball.

Having been an integral part of the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Latinoamerica, the Mexico Open officially joins the PGA Tour schedule. It is being hosted at the Greg Norman designed Signature Course at Vidanta Vallarta for the first time as part of its three-year contract.

Former US Open champion and World No.2 Jon Rahm headlines the field as he tees it up for the first time since the Masters. Although winless this season, the Spaniard has posted four top-10 finishes in nine appearances. Abraham Ancer leads the Mexican contingent alongside Carlos Ortiz and Korn Ferry Tour winner, Roberto Diaz.

Rahm is joined by fellow US Open winners in Gary Woodland and Graeme McDowell alongside former Masters champion, Patrick Reed. Tony Finau, Cameron Champ and Kevin Na are also in the field and looking for their first victory of the season.

Daniel Berger was initially set to take part but has since withdrawn. The American did not give a reason for his decision although he has been suffering from a back injury for much of the season. Arjun Atwal was added to the field in Berger’s place.

Having first been contested in 1944, the Mexico Open is renowned as the country's national championship with past champions in the likes of Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw, Billy Casper, Bobby Locke and Jay Haas - who became the oldest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour last week.

The PGA Tour last visited Mexico in November when Viktor Hovland was victorious at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Mexico Open Field 2022

Ancer, Abraham

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Baddeley, Aaron

Bae, Sangmoon

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Benitez, Isidro

Blaum, Ryan

Blixt, Jonas

Bramlett, Joseph

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Chalmers, Greg

Champ, Cameron

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

De la Fuente, Santiago

Díaz, Roberto

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Favela, Armando

Finau, Tony

Flavin, Patrick

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Gómez, Fabián

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hearn, David

Hensby, Mark

Hickok, Kramer

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Inman, Manuel

Islas, Jose Cristobal

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Richard S.

Jones, Matt

Kang, Jeffrey

Kang, Sung

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McDowell, Graeme

McGreevy, Max

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Murray, Grayson

Na, Kevin

Nimmer, Bryson

Noh, Seung-Yul

Novak, Andrew

Ortiz, Alvaro

Ortiz, Carlos

Pan, C.T.

Perez, Pat

Pettit, Turk

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Reed, Patrick

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Safa, Jose Antonio

Schenk, Adam

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Stallings, Scott

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Uihlein, Peter

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Villegas, Camilo

Wagner, Johnson

Wallace, Matt

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Willman, Ben

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Where is the Mexico Open played?

The Mexico Open will be contested on the Greg Norman designed Signature Course at Vidanta Vallarta.

It is a par 71 that measures just shy of 7,500 yards. Ahead of the arrival of the PGA Tour, 250 yards were added to the length of the course alongside 51 new bunkers - taking the total to 106.

The course boasts large larding areas from the tee while the greens are protected by bunkers with run off areas. The Ameca River runs alongside each hole with stunning views of the Sierra Madres to rival.

Who won the Mexico Open last year?

This is the first Mexico Open on the PGA Tour calendar however, Alvaro Ortiz was victorious in 2021 when it was played on the PGA Latinoamerica. Then named the Abierto Mexicano de Golf, Ortiz finished three shots clear of Drew Nesbitt.

What is the prize fund at the Mexico Open?

The winner of the Mexico Open will receive 500 FedEx Cup points alongside a cheque for $1,314,000.