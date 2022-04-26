Mexico Open Field 2022
The Mexico Open is elevated to the PGA Tour with World No.2 Jon Rahm headlining the field
The PGA Tour moves from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans to the Mexico Open at Vidanta as players are back playing their own ball.
Having been an integral part of the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Latinoamerica, the Mexico Open officially joins the PGA Tour schedule. It is being hosted at the Greg Norman designed Signature Course at Vidanta Vallarta for the first time as part of its three-year contract.
Former US Open champion and World No.2 Jon Rahm headlines the field as he tees it up for the first time since the Masters. Although winless this season, the Spaniard has posted four top-10 finishes in nine appearances. Abraham Ancer leads the Mexican contingent alongside Carlos Ortiz and Korn Ferry Tour winner, Roberto Diaz.
Rahm is joined by fellow US Open winners in Gary Woodland and Graeme McDowell alongside former Masters champion, Patrick Reed. Tony Finau, Cameron Champ and Kevin Na are also in the field and looking for their first victory of the season.
Daniel Berger was initially set to take part but has since withdrawn. The American did not give a reason for his decision although he has been suffering from a back injury for much of the season. Arjun Atwal was added to the field in Berger’s place.
Having first been contested in 1944, the Mexico Open is renowned as the country's national championship with past champions in the likes of Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw, Billy Casper, Bobby Locke and Jay Haas - who became the oldest player to make the cut on the PGA Tour last week.
The PGA Tour last visited Mexico in November when Viktor Hovland was victorious at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Mexico Open Field 2022
- Ancer, Abraham
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Armour, Ryan
- Atwal, Arjun
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bae, Sangmoon
- Barjon, Paul
- Barnes, Ricky
- Benitez, Isidro
- Blaum, Ryan
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Chalmers, Greg
- Champ, Cameron
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Creel, Joshua
- De la Fuente, Santiago
- Díaz, Roberto
- Donald, Luke
- Drewitt, Brett
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Ernst, Derek
- Every, Matt
- Favela, Armando
- Finau, Tony
- Flavin, Patrick
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Gómez, Fabián
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hahn, James
- Hearn, David
- Hensby, Mark
- Hickok, Kramer
- Hoag, Bo
- Hodges, Lee
- Howell III, Charles
- Hubbard, Mark
- Huh, John
- Inman, Manuel
- Islas, Jose Cristobal
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Richard S.
- Jones, Matt
- Kang, Jeffrey
- Kang, Sung
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Knous, Jim
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kohles, Ben
- Kraft, Kelly
- Lahiri, Anirban
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, Danny
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McDowell, Graeme
- McGreevy, Max
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- Murray, Grayson
- Na, Kevin
- Nimmer, Bryson
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Novak, Andrew
- Ortiz, Alvaro
- Ortiz, Carlos
- Pan, C.T.
- Perez, Pat
- Pettit, Turk
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Poston, J.T.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Reed, Patrick
- Reeves, Seth
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Safa, Jose Antonio
- Schenk, Adam
- Seiffert, Chase
- Sigg, Greyson
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Stallings, Scott
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Curtis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Tringale, Cameron
- Tway, Kevin
- Uihlein, Peter
- van der Walt, Dawie
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Villegas, Camilo
- Wagner, Johnson
- Wallace, Matt
- Werenski, Richy
- Whaley, Vince
- Willman, Ben
- Wise, Aaron
- Wolfe, Jared
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
Where is the Mexico Open played?
The Mexico Open will be contested on the Greg Norman designed Signature Course at Vidanta Vallarta.
It is a par 71 that measures just shy of 7,500 yards. Ahead of the arrival of the PGA Tour, 250 yards were added to the length of the course alongside 51 new bunkers - taking the total to 106.
The course boasts large larding areas from the tee while the greens are protected by bunkers with run off areas. The Ameca River runs alongside each hole with stunning views of the Sierra Madres to rival.
Who won the Mexico Open last year?
This is the first Mexico Open on the PGA Tour calendar however, Alvaro Ortiz was victorious in 2021 when it was played on the PGA Latinoamerica. Then named the Abierto Mexicano de Golf, Ortiz finished three shots clear of Drew Nesbitt.
What is the prize fund at the Mexico Open?
The winner of the Mexico Open will receive 500 FedEx Cup points alongside a cheque for $1,314,000.
