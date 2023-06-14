Meijer LPGA Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

After three successive tournaments in New Jersey, the LPGA Tour heads to Blythefield Country Club in Michigan for the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Like most weeks, another strong field will participate too, including five of the world’s top 10.

The defending champion is Jennifer Kupcho, and she will be eager to recreate the form that saw her win in 2022 after fending off the challenges of Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire in a playoff.

Kupcho came desperately close to adding to her haul of three LPGA Tour victories in the Mizuho Americas Open two weeks ago. However, this time she was on the receiving end of defeat in a playoff after 20-year-old Rose Zhang beat her in her very first professional tournament.

It’s been a disappointing season so far for Kupcho by her high standards and she will be hoping her relatively recent success in the tournament will stand her in good stead before heading into next week second's Major of the year, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

She will face plenty of stiff competition though, not least from Maguire, who will be looking to avenge that narrow defeat of 2022. Maguire is undoubtedly one to watch here, and not just because of last year’s near miss. In 2021, she finished in the same position having been edged out by Korda.

Meanwhile, another formidable player teeing it up this week is Lydia Ko. The New Zealander has been in patchy form of late, although she did finish tied for third in last month’s Aramco Team Series Florida tournament on the LET, which served as a reminder that she is not too far away from recovering the form that saw her at the top of the world rankings as recently as April.

Lydia Ko is looking to return to top form at Blythefield Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Ko, others currently in the world's top 10 in the field are Minjee Lee, Hyo-Joo Kim, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson.

In the latter two's case, they also have experience of winning the tournament. Thompson claimed the title in 2015, while Henderson has won it twice, in 2017 and 2019.

Both players will be keen to kickstart their seasons following disappointing runs. Thompson has not posted a top-10 finish since her tie for third in February’s Saudi Ladies International. Meanwhile, Henderson has endured an even more disappointing run since winning January’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions. Elsewhere, another former winner in the field is 2018 champion So Yeon-Ryu.

The most recent winner on the LPGA Tour’s Ashleigh Buhai, who claimed the ShopRite LPGA Classic title, which was her fourth win worldwide since last August’s AIG Women’s Open victory. Given that impressive form, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find her towards the top of the leaderboard again.

Players are competing for a purse of who $2.5m, with the winner set to take home $375,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic.

Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $375,000 2nd $250,146 3rd $181,464 4th $140,375 5th $112,988 6th $92,444 7th $77,379 8th $67,793 9th $60,945 10th $55,466 11th $51,355 12th $47,934 13th $44,919 14th $42,181 15th $39,715 16th $37,524 17th $35,608 18th $33,965 19th $32,596 20th $31,498 21st $30,404 22nd $29,307 23rd $28,213 24th $27,117 25th $26,158 26th $25,200 27th $24,240 28th $23,281 29th $22,324 30th $21,502 31st $20,679 32nd $19,857 33rd $19,036 34th $18,215 35th $17,530 36th $16,845 37th $16,161 38th $15,476 39th $14,790 40th $14,243 41st $13,696 42nd $13,149 43rd $12,598 44th $12,051 45th $11,641 46th $11,230 47th $10,819 48th $10,407 49th $9,997 50th $9,587 51st $9,313 52nd $9,040 53rd $8,764 54th $8,492 55th $8,217 56th $7,942 57th $7,670 58th $7,395 59th $7,123 60th $6,848 61st $6,711 62nd $6,573 63rd $6,436 64th $6,301 65th $6,162 66th $6,026

Meijer LPGA Classic Field 2023

Aditi Ashok

Alexa Pano

Aline Krauter

Alison Lee

Allisen Corpuz

Allison Emrey

Ally Ewing

Amanda Doherty

Amy Olson

Amy Yang

Ana Belac

Anna Nordqvist

Annie Park

Ariya Jutanugarn

Arpichaya Yubol

Ashleigh Buhai

Ayaka Furue

Azahara Munoz

Bailey Tardy

Brittany Altomare

Brittany Lincicome

Bronte Law

Brooke Biermann

Brooke M. Henderson

Carlota Ciganda

Celine Borge

Chanettee Wannasaen

Charley Hull

Charlotte Thomas

Chella Choi

Cheyenne Knight

Christina Kim

Cristie Kerr

Dana Fall

Daniela Darquea

Daniela Holmqvist

Dewi Weber

Dottie Ardina

Elizabeth Szokol

Ellinor Sudow

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Emma Talley

Esther Henseleit

Eun Hee Ji

Frida Kinhult

Gabriella Then

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

Hae Ran Ryu

Haeji Kang

Hannah Green

Haru Nomura

Hye-Jin Choi

Hyo Joo Kim

Ilhee Lee

In Gee Chun

Ines Laklalech

Jaravee Boonchant

Jasmine Suwannapura

Jennifer Chang

Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Song

Jenny Coleman

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Jing Yan

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Julieta Granada

Karen Chung

Kelly Tan

Kiira Riihijarvi

Kum-Kang Park

Laura Wearn

Lauren Stephenson

Leona Maguire

Lexi Thompson

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Lindy Duncan

Linnea Johansson

Linnea Strom

Lizette Salas

Louise Ridderstrom

Lucy Li

Luna Sobron Galmes

Lydia Ko

Maddie Szeryk

Madelene Sagstrom

Magdalena Simmermacher

Maja Stark

Manon De Roey

Maria Fassi

Maria Torres

Marissa Steen

Matilda Castren

Megan Khang

Mel Reid

Mi Hyang Lee

Min Lee

Mina Harigae

Minami Katsu

Minjee Lee

Morgane Metraux

Moriya Jutanugarn

Narin An

Nasa Hataoka

Paige Crawford

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Patty Tavatanakit

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Peiyun Chien

Pernilla Lindberg

Polly Mack

Pornanong Phatlum

Rachel Kuehn

Riley Rennell

Roberta Liti

Ruixin Liu

Samantha Wagner

Sarah Schmelzel

So Yeon Ryu

Sofia Garcia

Soo Bin Joo

Sophia Schubert

Stacy Lewis

Stephanie Kyriacou

Stephanie Meadow

Su Oh

Sung Hyun Park

Teresa Toscano

Valery Plata

Wei-Ling Hsu

Weiwei Zhang

Wichanee Meechai

Xiaowen Yin

Xiyu Lin

Yaeeun Hong

Yan Liu

Yealimi Noh

Yu Liu

Yuna Nishimura

Yunxuan Zhang

Yu-Sang Hou

Who Is In The Field For The Meijer LPGA Classic? Five of the world's top 10 compete - Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Hyo Joo Kim, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson. The latter two have also won the tournament before. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho also plays, along with one of the players she beat in a playoff in the 2022 tournament, Leona Maguire.