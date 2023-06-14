Meijer LPGA Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Jennifer Kupcho defends her title as five of the world's top 10 compete in Michigan
After three successive tournaments in New Jersey, the LPGA Tour heads to Blythefield Country Club in Michigan for the Meijer LPGA Classic.
Like most weeks, another strong field will participate too, including five of the world’s top 10.
The defending champion is Jennifer Kupcho, and she will be eager to recreate the form that saw her win in 2022 after fending off the challenges of Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire in a playoff.
Kupcho came desperately close to adding to her haul of three LPGA Tour victories in the Mizuho Americas Open two weeks ago. However, this time she was on the receiving end of defeat in a playoff after 20-year-old Rose Zhang beat her in her very first professional tournament.
It’s been a disappointing season so far for Kupcho by her high standards and she will be hoping her relatively recent success in the tournament will stand her in good stead before heading into next week second's Major of the year, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
She will face plenty of stiff competition though, not least from Maguire, who will be looking to avenge that narrow defeat of 2022. Maguire is undoubtedly one to watch here, and not just because of last year’s near miss. In 2021, she finished in the same position having been edged out by Korda.
Meanwhile, another formidable player teeing it up this week is Lydia Ko. The New Zealander has been in patchy form of late, although she did finish tied for third in last month’s Aramco Team Series Florida tournament on the LET, which served as a reminder that she is not too far away from recovering the form that saw her at the top of the world rankings as recently as April.
As well as Ko, others currently in the world's top 10 in the field are Minjee Lee, Hyo-Joo Kim, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson.
In the latter two's case, they also have experience of winning the tournament. Thompson claimed the title in 2015, while Henderson has won it twice, in 2017 and 2019.
Both players will be keen to kickstart their seasons following disappointing runs. Thompson has not posted a top-10 finish since her tie for third in February’s Saudi Ladies International. Meanwhile, Henderson has endured an even more disappointing run since winning January’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions. Elsewhere, another former winner in the field is 2018 champion So Yeon-Ryu.
The most recent winner on the LPGA Tour’s Ashleigh Buhai, who claimed the ShopRite LPGA Classic title, which was her fourth win worldwide since last August’s AIG Women’s Open victory. Given that impressive form, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find her towards the top of the leaderboard again.
Players are competing for a purse of who $2.5m, with the winner set to take home $375,000.
Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic.
Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$375,000
|2nd
|$250,146
|3rd
|$181,464
|4th
|$140,375
|5th
|$112,988
|6th
|$92,444
|7th
|$77,379
|8th
|$67,793
|9th
|$60,945
|10th
|$55,466
|11th
|$51,355
|12th
|$47,934
|13th
|$44,919
|14th
|$42,181
|15th
|$39,715
|16th
|$37,524
|17th
|$35,608
|18th
|$33,965
|19th
|$32,596
|20th
|$31,498
|21st
|$30,404
|22nd
|$29,307
|23rd
|$28,213
|24th
|$27,117
|25th
|$26,158
|26th
|$25,200
|27th
|$24,240
|28th
|$23,281
|29th
|$22,324
|30th
|$21,502
|31st
|$20,679
|32nd
|$19,857
|33rd
|$19,036
|34th
|$18,215
|35th
|$17,530
|36th
|$16,845
|37th
|$16,161
|38th
|$15,476
|39th
|$14,790
|40th
|$14,243
|41st
|$13,696
|42nd
|$13,149
|43rd
|$12,598
|44th
|$12,051
|45th
|$11,641
|46th
|$11,230
|47th
|$10,819
|48th
|$10,407
|49th
|$9,997
|50th
|$9,587
|51st
|$9,313
|52nd
|$9,040
|53rd
|$8,764
|54th
|$8,492
|55th
|$8,217
|56th
|$7,942
|57th
|$7,670
|58th
|$7,395
|59th
|$7,123
|60th
|$6,848
|61st
|$6,711
|62nd
|$6,573
|63rd
|$6,436
|64th
|$6,301
|65th
|$6,162
|66th
|$6,026
Meijer LPGA Classic Field 2023
- Aditi Ashok
- Alexa Pano
- Aline Krauter
- Alison Lee
- Allisen Corpuz
- Allison Emrey
- Ally Ewing
- Amanda Doherty
- Amy Olson
- Amy Yang
- Ana Belac
- Anna Nordqvist
- Annie Park
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Ayaka Furue
- Azahara Munoz
- Bailey Tardy
- Brittany Altomare
- Brittany Lincicome
- Bronte Law
- Brooke Biermann
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Carlota Ciganda
- Celine Borge
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Charley Hull
- Charlotte Thomas
- Chella Choi
- Cheyenne Knight
- Christina Kim
- Cristie Kerr
- Dana Fall
- Daniela Darquea
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Dewi Weber
- Dottie Ardina
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Ellinor Sudow
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Emma Talley
- Esther Henseleit
- Eun Hee Ji
- Frida Kinhult
- Gabriella Then
- Gina Kim
- Grace Kim
- Hae Ran Ryu
- Haeji Kang
- Hannah Green
- Haru Nomura
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Ilhee Lee
- In Gee Chun
- Ines Laklalech
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Jennifer Chang
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Jennifer Song
- Jenny Coleman
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Jing Yan
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Julieta Granada
- Karen Chung
- Kelly Tan
- Kiira Riihijarvi
- Kum-Kang Park
- Laura Wearn
- Lauren Stephenson
- Leona Maguire
- Lexi Thompson
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Lindy Duncan
- Linnea Johansson
- Linnea Strom
- Lizette Salas
- Louise Ridderstrom
- Lucy Li
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Lydia Ko
- Maddie Szeryk
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Magdalena Simmermacher
- Maja Stark
- Manon De Roey
- Maria Fassi
- Maria Torres
- Marissa Steen
- Matilda Castren
- Megan Khang
- Mel Reid
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Mina Harigae
- Minami Katsu
- Minjee Lee
- Morgane Metraux
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Narin An
- Nasa Hataoka
- Paige Crawford
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
- Peiyun Chien
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Polly Mack
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Rachel Kuehn
- Riley Rennell
- Roberta Liti
- Ruixin Liu
- Samantha Wagner
- Sarah Schmelzel
- So Yeon Ryu
- Sofia Garcia
- Soo Bin Joo
- Sophia Schubert
- Stacy Lewis
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Stephanie Meadow
- Su Oh
- Sung Hyun Park
- Teresa Toscano
- Valery Plata
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Weiwei Zhang
- Wichanee Meechai
- Xiaowen Yin
- Xiyu Lin
- Yaeeun Hong
- Yan Liu
- Yealimi Noh
- Yu Liu
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yunxuan Zhang
- Yu-Sang Hou
Who Is In The Field For The Meijer LPGA Classic?
Five of the world's top 10 compete - Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Hyo Joo Kim, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson. The latter two have also won the tournament before. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho also plays, along with one of the players she beat in a playoff in the 2022 tournament, Leona Maguire.
Where Is The Meijer LPGA Classic?
The tournament is being held at Michigan's Blythefield Country Club. Players will find well manicured fairways with penal rough, plenty of bunkers and strategic trees.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
