Meijer LPGA Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

Jennifer Kupcho defends her title as five of the world's top 10 compete in Michigan

Jennifer Kupcho with the trophy after winning the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic
Jennifer Kupcho defends her title at Blythefield Country Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By Mike Hall
published

After three successive tournaments in New Jersey, the LPGA Tour heads to Blythefield Country Club in Michigan for the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Like most weeks, another strong field will participate too, including five of the world’s top 10.

The defending champion is Jennifer Kupcho, and she will be eager to recreate the form that saw her win in 2022 after fending off the challenges of Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire in a playoff.

Kupcho came desperately close to adding to her haul of three LPGA Tour victories in the Mizuho Americas Open two weeks ago. However, this time she was on the receiving end of defeat in a playoff after 20-year-old Rose Zhang beat her in her very first professional tournament.

It’s been a disappointing season so far for Kupcho by her high standards and she will be hoping her relatively recent success in the tournament will stand her in good stead before heading into next week second's Major of the year, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

She will face plenty of stiff competition though, not least from Maguire, who will be looking to avenge that narrow defeat of 2022. Maguire is undoubtedly one to watch here, and not just because of last year’s near miss. In 2021, she finished in the same position having been edged out by Korda.

Meanwhile, another formidable player teeing it up this week is Lydia Ko. The New Zealander has been in patchy form of late, although she did finish tied for third in last month’s Aramco Team Series Florida tournament on the LET, which served as a reminder that she is not too far away from recovering the form that saw her at the top of the world rankings as recently as April.

Lydia Ko at the 2023 Mizuho American Open at Liberty National

Lydia Ko is looking to return to top form at Blythefield Country Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Ko, others currently in the world's top 10 in the field are Minjee Lee, Hyo-Joo Kim, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson.

In the latter two's case, they also have experience of winning the tournament. Thompson claimed the title in 2015, while Henderson has won it twice, in 2017 and 2019. 

Both players will be keen to kickstart their seasons following disappointing runs. Thompson has not posted a top-10 finish since her tie for third in February’s Saudi Ladies International. Meanwhile, Henderson has endured an even more disappointing run since winning January’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions. Elsewhere, another former winner in the field is 2018 champion So Yeon-Ryu.

The most recent winner on the LPGA Tour’s Ashleigh Buhai, who claimed the ShopRite LPGA Classic title, which was her fourth win worldwide since last August’s AIG Women’s Open victory. Given that impressive form, it wouldn’t be a surprise to find her towards the top of the leaderboard again.

Players are competing for a purse of who $2.5m, with the winner set to take home $375,000.

Below is the full prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic.

Meijer LPGA Classic Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$375,000
2nd$250,146
3rd$181,464
4th$140,375
5th$112,988
6th$92,444
7th$77,379
8th$67,793
9th$60,945
10th$55,466
11th$51,355
12th$47,934
13th$44,919
14th$42,181
15th$39,715
16th$37,524
17th$35,608
18th$33,965
19th$32,596
20th$31,498
21st$30,404
22nd$29,307
23rd$28,213
24th$27,117
25th$26,158
26th$25,200
27th$24,240
28th$23,281
29th$22,324
30th$21,502
31st$20,679
32nd$19,857
33rd$19,036
34th$18,215
35th$17,530
36th$16,845
37th$16,161
38th$15,476
39th$14,790
40th$14,243
41st$13,696
42nd$13,149
43rd$12,598
44th$12,051
45th$11,641
46th$11,230
47th$10,819
48th$10,407
49th$9,997
50th$9,587
51st$9,313
52nd$9,040
53rd$8,764
54th$8,492
55th$8,217
56th$7,942
57th$7,670
58th$7,395
59th$7,123
60th$6,848
61st$6,711
62nd$6,573
63rd$6,436
64th$6,301
65th$6,162
66th$6,026

Meijer LPGA Classic Field 2023

  • Aditi Ashok
  • Alexa Pano
  • Aline Krauter
  • Alison Lee
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Allison Emrey
  • Ally Ewing
  • Amanda Doherty
  • Amy Olson
  • Amy Yang
  • Ana Belac
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Annie Park
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Arpichaya Yubol
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Brittany Altomare
  • Brittany Lincicome
  • Bronte Law
  • Brooke Biermann
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Celine Borge
  • Chanettee Wannasaen
  • Charley Hull
  • Charlotte Thomas
  • Chella Choi
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Christina Kim
  • Cristie Kerr
  • Dana Fall
  • Daniela Darquea
  • Daniela Holmqvist
  • Dewi Weber
  • Dottie Ardina
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Ellinor Sudow
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Emma Talley
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Eun Hee Ji
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Gabriella Then
  • Gina Kim
  • Grace Kim
  • Hae Ran Ryu
  • Haeji Kang
  • Hannah Green
  • Haru Nomura
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • Ilhee Lee
  • In Gee Chun
  • Ines Laklalech
  • Jaravee Boonchant
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Jennifer Chang
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Jennifer Song
  • Jenny Coleman
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Jing Yan
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Julieta Granada
  • Karen Chung
  • Kelly Tan
  • Kiira Riihijarvi
  • Kum-Kang Park
  • Laura Wearn
  • Lauren Stephenson
  • Leona Maguire
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright
  • Lindy Duncan
  • Linnea Johansson
  • Linnea Strom
  • Lizette Salas
  • Louise Ridderstrom
  • Lucy Li
  • Luna Sobron Galmes
  • Lydia Ko
  • Maddie Szeryk
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Magdalena Simmermacher
  • Maja Stark
  • Manon De Roey
  • Maria Fassi
  • Maria Torres
  • Marissa Steen
  • Matilda Castren
  • Megan Khang
  • Mel Reid
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Min Lee
  • Mina Harigae
  • Minami Katsu
  • Minjee Lee
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Narin An
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Paige Crawford
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Paula Reto
  • Pauline Roussin
  • Pavarisa Yoktuan
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Pernilla Lindberg
  • Polly Mack
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Rachel Kuehn
  • Riley Rennell
  • Roberta Liti
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Samantha Wagner
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • So Yeon Ryu
  • Sofia Garcia
  • Soo Bin Joo
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Su Oh
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Teresa Toscano     
  • Valery Plata
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Weiwei Zhang
  • Wichanee Meechai
  • Xiaowen Yin
  • Xiyu Lin
  • Yaeeun Hong
  • Yan Liu
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Yu Liu
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Yunxuan Zhang
  • Yu-Sang Hou

Who Is In The Field For The Meijer LPGA Classic?

Five of the world's top 10 compete - Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee, Hyo Joo Kim, Lexi Thompson and Brooke Henderson. The latter two have also won the tournament before. Defending champion Jennifer Kupcho also plays, along with one of the players she beat in a playoff in the 2022 tournament, Leona Maguire.

Where Is The Meijer LPGA Classic?

The tournament is being held at Michigan's Blythefield Country Club. Players will find well manicured fairways with penal rough, plenty of bunkers and strategic trees.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸