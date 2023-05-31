Mizuho Americas Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

A top-class field including World No.1 Jin Young Ko will appear in the new event on the LPGA Tour

Jin Young Ko takes a shot during the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair
World No.1 Jin Young Ko is part of a star-studded field at the Mizuho Americas Open
A new event gets under way on the LPGA Tour, the Mizuho Americas Open at one of the most celebrated courses in the US, Liberty National in New Jersey.

The tournament has a high-profile host for its inaugural year, too – 2014 Women’s US Open Champion Michelle Wie-West, and she will welcome many of the world’s best players.

They include World No.1 Jin Young Ko. After missing part of 2022 with a wrist injury, the South Korean has shown all the signs of putting those frustrations firmly in the past in recent months. 

She served notice of her form with victory in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March, and claimed her 15th LPGA Tour win in the Cognizant Founders Cup in mid-May. She will be confident of another strong performance this week.

A player who fared less well in the Cognizant Founders Cup was World No.3 Lydia Ko. Her T42 in the tournament continued a mini slump. However, she finished tied for third in the LET’s Aramco Team Series Florida event soon after, so will be hoping that marks the start of a return to her best.

Lilia Vu won the first Major of the year, The Chevron Championship, to add to her maiden LPGA Tour win in February’s Honda LPGA Thailand and the World No.4 looks to continue in that vein during an impressive breakout year.

Lilia Vu with the trophy after winning the 2023 Chevron Championship in Texas

Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu also plays

The player immediately beneath Vu in the world rankings is Minjee Lee, and the Australian will be looking to put the disappointment of being edged into second by Jin Young Ko in the Cognizant Founders Cup behind her with a win.

Completing the list of players from the top 10 in the field are former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson and 2018 Women’s British Open victor Georgia Hall. 

With the likes of Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka and Danielle Kang in the field, too, the tournament is set for a memorable first event.

Even with that array of talent, one of the most anticipated appearances will surely be Rose Zhang’s. The 20-year-old makes her debut as a professional after an amateur career that included a string of accolades, awards and titles. Zhang leaves the amateur game after a record 141 consecutive weeks at the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking and will be looking to make an immediate impact as a professional.

Rose Zhang takes a shot during the 2023 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

Rose Zhang makes her professional debut in the tournament

There is a twist with the format of this week's tournament, too, with the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) juniors playing a separate 72-hole Stableford event at the venue concurrently with the 120 LPGA Tour players. After the cut, 24 juniors will play alongside the professionals, with one AJGA player grouped with two LPGA Tour players.

The professionals are competing for a purse of $2.75m – one of the highest purses on the LPGA Tour outside the Majors.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open.

Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money 2023

PositionPrize Money
1st$412,500
2nd$259,395
3rd$188,173
4th$145,566
5th$117,165
6th$95,862
7th$80,240
8th$70,299
9th$63,198
10th$57,517
11th$53,255
12th$49,705
13th$46,580
14th$43,741
15th$41,184
16th$38,912
17th$36,925
18th$35,220
19th$33,801
20th$32,663
21st$31,529
22nd$30,391
23rd$29,257
24th$28,119
25th$27,126
26th$26,132
27th$25,136
28th$24,142
29th$23,149
30th$22,297
31st$21,444
32nd$20,592
33rd$19,740
34th$18,887
35th$18,179
36th$17,468
37th$16,759
38th$16,048
39th$15,337
40th$14,769
41st$14,202
42nd$13,635
43rd$13,065
44th$12,497
45th$12,071
46th$11,645
47th$11,219
48th$10,793
49th$10,367
50th$9,940
51st$9,658
52nd$9,373
53rd$9,088
54th$8,806
55th$8,521
56th$8,236
57th$7,953
58th$7,668
59th$7,386
60th$7,101
61st$6,960
62nd$6,816
63rd$6,675
64th$6,534
65th$6,390

Mizuho Americas Open Field 2023

  • Marina Alex
  • Brittany Altomare
  • Narin An
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Jaravee Boonchant
  • Celine Borge
  • Celine Boutier
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Matilda Castren
  • Jennifer Chang
  • Peiyun Chien
  • Chella Choi
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Allisen Corpuz
  • Lauren Coughlin
  • Paula Creamer
  • Daniela Darquea
  • Karis Davidson
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Amanda Doherty
  • Gemma Dryburgh
  • Ally Ewing
  • Maria Fassi
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Julieta Granada
  • Georgia Hall
  • Mina Harigae
  • Lauren Hartlage
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Brooke Henderson
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Charley Hull
  • Hyo Joon Jang
  • Eun Hee Ji
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Danielle Kang
  • Haeji Kang
  • Minami Katsu
  • Sarah Kemp
  • Cristie Kerr
  • Megan Khang
  • A Lim Kim
  • Gina Kim
  • Grace Kim
  • In Kyung Kim
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Frida Kinhult
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Lydia Ko
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Stephanie Kyriacou
  • Bronte Law
  • Maude-Aimee Leblanc
  • Alison Lee
  • Andrea Lee
  • Min Lee
  • Minjee Lee
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Lucy Li
  • Brittany Lincicome
  • Pernilla Lindberg
  • Ruixin Liu
  • Yan Liu
  • Yu Liu
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Leona Maguire
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Wichanee Meechai
  • Morgane Metraux
  • Azahara Munoz
  • Yuna Nishimura
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Annie Park
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Mel Reid
  • Paula Reto
  • Kiira Riihijarvi
  • Pauline Roussin
  • Hae Ran Ryu
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Yuka Saso
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Sophia Schubert
  • Jenny Shin
  • Maja Stark
  • Marissa Steen
  • Lauren Stephenson
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Maddie Szeryk
  • Elizabeth Szokol
  • Emma Talley
  • Kelly Tan
  • Bailey Tardy
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Gabriella Then
  • Atthaya Thitikul
  • Mariajo Uribe
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
  • Lilia Vu
  • Amy Yang
  • Angel Yin
  • Ruoning Yin
  • Xiaowen Yin
  • Pavarisa Yoktuan
  • Rose Zhang

Who Is In The Field For The Mizuho Americas Open?

Some of the world's best players are in the field for the inaugural tournament, including World No.1 Jin Young Ko, World No.3 Lydia Ko and Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu. Rose Zhang also makes her professional debut in the tournament after turning professional following 141 consecutive weeks as amateur World No.1.

Where Is The Mizuho Americas Open Being Held?

The tournament is taking place at Liberty National in New Jersey. It is one of the most expensive courses ever built, estimated to have cost $250m. Meanwhile, it is well known for its stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 


He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 


Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 


Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

