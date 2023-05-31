Mizuho Americas Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

A new event gets under way on the LPGA Tour, the Mizuho Americas Open at one of the most celebrated courses in the US, Liberty National in New Jersey.

The tournament has a high-profile host for its inaugural year, too – 2014 Women’s US Open Champion Michelle Wie-West, and she will welcome many of the world’s best players.

They include World No.1 Jin Young Ko. After missing part of 2022 with a wrist injury, the South Korean has shown all the signs of putting those frustrations firmly in the past in recent months.

She served notice of her form with victory in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March, and claimed her 15th LPGA Tour win in the Cognizant Founders Cup in mid-May. She will be confident of another strong performance this week.

A player who fared less well in the Cognizant Founders Cup was World No.3 Lydia Ko. Her T42 in the tournament continued a mini slump. However, she finished tied for third in the LET’s Aramco Team Series Florida event soon after, so will be hoping that marks the start of a return to her best.

Lilia Vu won the first Major of the year, The Chevron Championship, to add to her maiden LPGA Tour win in February’s Honda LPGA Thailand and the World No.4 looks to continue in that vein during an impressive breakout year.

Chevron Championship winner Lilia Vu also plays (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player immediately beneath Vu in the world rankings is Minjee Lee, and the Australian will be looking to put the disappointment of being edged into second by Jin Young Ko in the Cognizant Founders Cup behind her with a win.

Completing the list of players from the top 10 in the field are former World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul, two-time Major winner Brooke Henderson and 2018 Women’s British Open victor Georgia Hall.

With the likes of Celine Boutier, Nasa Hataoka and Danielle Kang in the field, too, the tournament is set for a memorable first event.

Even with that array of talent, one of the most anticipated appearances will surely be Rose Zhang’s. The 20-year-old makes her debut as a professional after an amateur career that included a string of accolades, awards and titles. Zhang leaves the amateur game after a record 141 consecutive weeks at the top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking and will be looking to make an immediate impact as a professional.

Rose Zhang makes her professional debut in the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is a twist with the format of this week's tournament, too, with the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) juniors playing a separate 72-hole Stableford event at the venue concurrently with the 120 LPGA Tour players. After the cut, 24 juniors will play alongside the professionals, with one AJGA player grouped with two LPGA Tour players.

The professionals are competing for a purse of $2.75m – one of the highest purses on the LPGA Tour outside the Majors.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Mizuho Americas Open.

Mizuho Americas Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $412,500 2nd $259,395 3rd $188,173 4th $145,566 5th $117,165 6th $95,862 7th $80,240 8th $70,299 9th $63,198 10th $57,517 11th $53,255 12th $49,705 13th $46,580 14th $43,741 15th $41,184 16th $38,912 17th $36,925 18th $35,220 19th $33,801 20th $32,663 21st $31,529 22nd $30,391 23rd $29,257 24th $28,119 25th $27,126 26th $26,132 27th $25,136 28th $24,142 29th $23,149 30th $22,297 31st $21,444 32nd $20,592 33rd $19,740 34th $18,887 35th $18,179 36th $17,468 37th $16,759 38th $16,048 39th $15,337 40th $14,769 41st $14,202 42nd $13,635 43rd $13,065 44th $12,497 45th $12,071 46th $11,645 47th $11,219 48th $10,793 49th $10,367 50th $9,940 51st $9,658 52nd $9,373 53rd $9,088 54th $8,806 55th $8,521 56th $8,236 57th $7,953 58th $7,668 59th $7,386 60th $7,101 61st $6,960 62nd $6,816 63rd $6,675 64th $6,534 65th $6,390

Mizuho Americas Open Field 2023

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Jaravee Boonchant

Celine Borge

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Perrine Delacour

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Ayaka Furue

Julieta Granada

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Hyo Joon Jang

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Minami Katsu

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Gina Kim

Grace Kim

In Kyung Kim

Sei Young Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Min Lee

Minjee Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Lucy Li

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Ruixin Liu

Yan Liu

Yu Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Morgane Metraux

Azahara Munoz

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Annie Park

Sung Hyun Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Kiira Riihijarvi

Pauline Roussin

Hae Ran Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Jenny Shin

Maja Stark

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Bailey Tardy

Patty Tavatanakit

Gabriella Then

Atthaya Thitikul

Mariajo Uribe

Albane Valenzuela

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap

Lilia Vu

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Xiaowen Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Rose Zhang

