Meet The 3 Amateurs Through To The Weekend At The US Open
Some big names are battling it out over the final two rounds of the US Open at Pinehurst No.2, but among them are three amateurs who made the cut
At the start of the US Open, an impressive number of amateurs were among the 156-player field. In total, 16 players from the amateur game teed it up at Pinehurst No.2 on Thursday for the opening round. However, as the tournament heads into the weekend, only three remain.
Here’s what we know about the trio of amateur stars who are set to play all 72 holes of the third Major of the year.
Neal Shipley
Of the three amateurs who made it this far, Shipley is the most recognizable thanks to his fantastic display at The Masters, where he won the Silver Cup as low-amateur and was even paired with 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods in the final round at Augusta National.
It wasn’t just Shipley’s on-course achievements that made an impact that week, either. He also made a big impression off it, particularly after he caused a stir when he joined Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley, winner Scottie Scheffler and outgoing champion Jon Rahm at Butler Cabin and went viral after he was seen repeatedly glancing at something off-camera!
Shipley took the unexpected attention in great spirit, which further endeared him to his new-found fans.
The Ohio State student graduate’s whirlwind 2024 was extended to the Pinehurst No.2 Major, and that's thanks to his performance at the 2023 US Amateur. Shipley finished second behind Nick Dunlap at the tournament, but, as well as a maiden Masters appearance, it also guaranteed his slot at the US Open.
Once again, he has demonstrated he is a player to watch in the future, particularly as he has revealed he is set to turn professional after the Major. He carded rounds of 70 and 73 over the first two days at Pinehurst No.2 to leave him T37 with another promising amateur…
Gunnar Broin
University of Kansas golfer Broin was facing the prospect of an early exit after an opening round of 75 at the US Open, but he rallied spectacularly on Friday, shooting a two-under 68 to see him tied with Shipley in T37 and into the weekend’s action with two shots to spare following a jump up the leaderboard of 68 places.
Broin booked his place at the Major via final qualifying after he finished T3 at the 36-hole marathon at Ohio State University Golf Club on “golf’s longest day.”
The Minnesota native has previously played in the 2022 US Amateur, while he achieved a career-low round of 63 at the 2023 Hawkeye Invitational, where he finished runner-up. However, the 22-year-old’s progress in his maiden Major appearance is surely the greatest achievement in his fledgling career to date.
Luke Clanton
The Florida State amateur has made it through to the weekend thanks to making the cut on the number at five-over.
It hardly looked likely after his first round of 76, but Clanton responded brilliantly on Friday with a one-under 69, meaning he could look forward to moving day while the likes of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods, former World No.1 Justin Thomas and six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson were sent packing.
Perhaps as remarkable as Clanton’s achievement of making the cut is his incredible driving ability. After the first two rounds he had even outdriven four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy, with an average of 331.3 yards to McIlroy’s 328.1 yards.
Like Broin, Clanton is at the tournament thanks to his success in final qualifying, where he finished fourth behind Matt Kuchar, Daniel Berger and LIV golfer Dean Burmester at the Bear’s Club to secure his spot.
Clanton’s achievement builds on an already impressive amateur career, which has included the lowest single-season scoring average in the history of Florida State University with 69.22 in 2023/24.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
