McIlroy Takes Inspiration From Tiger Woods As He Targets 'Six-Win Season'

Rory McIlroy is targeting ‘six of the best’ as he enters the new season high on confidence on the back of a strong end to last year, with the key to achieving that to take a page from the ‘Tiger Woods playbook’ and opt for precision over power in the big moments.

McIlroy says he felt he "turned the corner" after the Ryder Cup last year, with an impressive win over Collin Morikawa at the CJ Cup before he surrendered a 54-hole lead to the Open champion in the DP World Tour Championship.

The way McIlroy tore his shirt off in frustration – after a tear-stained reaction to his Ryder Cup singles win – shows just how much the game still means to him. And he admitted he spent the flight from his Florida home to the HSBC Abu Dhabi Championship mulling over his ambitions for the new year.

Flying by private jet means he no longer writes those goals down on his boarding pass – he still keeps those in a journal though – but he has an ambitious year in mind.

He said: "You've got to reset and aim high, so I suppose one thing I’d like to achieve is a six-win season. That's something I've never managed – five is my best to date. I used to sit down on the flight to this tournament and write down things like: 'I want to win five times; I want to win a Major; I want to win The Race to Dubai; I want to win the FedExCup; I want to do this or that.’

"And, of course, I still want to do all those things. Those things are great goals, and they are things to try to work towards. But I think the biggest thing for guys at the level that we're at is to set goals you can achieve, regardless of whether other guys have the best week of their lives.

"That could be saying I want to hit over 60 per cent of my fairways. With how far I hit it, finding that many fairways could be a big thing for my game. That may mean throttling back and hitting 3-wood a little more often or hitting clubs that are maybe not as aggressive off tees and just putting yourself in the fairway. Maybe just being a little bit more of a measured and a controlled golfer.

Rory McIlroy finished the season strongly on the PGA Tour, winning the CJ Cup in October (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'll certainly pick and choose my spots where I can take advantage of the driver and hit it. But the best player of the last 30 years, Tiger, would pick and choose where he hit the driver. He played a very, very controlled game, and it didn't work out too badly for him!

"I'm not saying that my game compares to his in any way. But there are certainly aspects of what he did so well in the past that I would obviously love to put into my game. And I want my proximity inside 150 yards to be a certain number. I want my strokes gained in putting to be a certain number.

"I think having goals that I'm more in control of is the key. I can't necessarily control if I win five or six times a year, because there's so many other variables in there. But I can certainly control my strokes gained numbers, my strive to ensure my stats are better than they were the year before."

McIlroy, 32, agrees the fire burns as bright as ever as he sets out on his 16th year in the professional ranks.

He grinned: "There are a few more grey hairs than when I first played in Abu Dhabi in 2008. But I'm as excited as ever to be starting a new campaign – just as pumped for my 16th as I was for my first."