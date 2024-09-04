Report: PGA Tour's McIlroy And Scheffler To Face LIV Golf's DeChambeau And Koepka In TV Match

PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will reportedly compete against LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepks in a made-for-TV match.

Per Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, the event will be held in mid-December in Las Vegas, with coverage due to be shown on TNT, which has previously covered The Match.

McIlroy has confirmed his involvement to Golfweek, writing in a text message: “I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December.”

The report comes a week after the latest update from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on the status of long-running talks between the circuit and the Saudi Public Investment behind LIV Golf on how the two rivals can work together in the future.

During his press conference before the Tour Championship, Monahan described the talks as “complex,” but added: “Ultimately we're both in a position to bring the best players in the world back together. I think that's a good and aspirational goal.”

Rory McIlroy has reportedly agreed to take part in the match alongside Scottie Scheffler (Image credit: Getty Images)

That appears to be the spirit with which McIlroy is approaching the contest. His text continued: “This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energize the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again.”

Golfweek also states that Scheffler and Koepka’s representative Blake Smith has confirmed their involvement along with DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, who said: “Bryson looks forward to competing in Las Vegas this December in an event that is sure to provide great entertainment for the fans.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bryson DeChambeua is reported to be looking forward to the encounter (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report states that it has yet to be confirmed whether the encounter will be a continuation of The Match, which has previously featured McIlroy, Koepka and DeChambeau as well as other stars of the game, such as Phil Mickelson vs Tiger Woods in 2018, and non-golfers including NFL players.

The report also states that The PGA Tour has declined to comment on the event

As well as the fact that the contest would bring together arguably the four biggest stars from the rival circuits, it would also offer the tantalizing prospect of seeing the two players who battled it out for the US Open go head-to-head, after DeChambeau edged out McIlroy in thrilling fashion at June’s Pinehurst No.2 Major.

Last month, Front Office Sports reported that LIV Golf had brought in sports agency CAA to help with commercial deals and media rights, with the circuit having apparently held talks with TNT Sports about a possible television deal.