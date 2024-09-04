Report: PGA Tour's McIlroy And Scheffler To Face LIV Golf's DeChambeau And Koepka In TV Match

A report from Eamon Lynch at Golfweek states that the four stars are set to appear in a made-for-TV contest to be held in Las Vegas in mid-December

Images of Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will reportedly compete against LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepks in a made-for-TV match.

Per Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, the event will be held in mid-December in Las Vegas, with coverage due to be shown on TNT, which has previously covered The Match.

McIlroy has confirmed his involvement to Golfweek, writing in a text message: “I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December.”

The report comes a week after the latest update from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on the status of long-running talks between the circuit and the Saudi Public Investment behind LIV Golf on how the two rivals can work together in the future.

During his press conference before the Tour Championship, Monahan described the talks as “complex,” but added: “Ultimately we're both in a position to bring the best players in the world back together. I think that's a good and aspirational goal.”

Rory McIlroy takes a shot at the Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy has reportedly agreed to take part in the match alongside Scottie Scheffler

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That appears to be the spirit with which McIlroy is approaching the contest. His text continued: “This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energize the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again.”

Golfweek also states that Scheffler and Koepka’s representative Blake Smith has confirmed their involvement along with DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, who said: “Bryson looks forward to competing in Las Vegas this December in an event that is sure to provide great entertainment for the fans.”

Bryson DeChambeau takes a shot at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Bryson DeChambeua is reported to be looking forward to the encounter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The report states that it has yet to be confirmed whether the encounter will be a continuation of The Match, which has previously featured McIlroy, Koepka and DeChambeau as well as other stars of the game, such as Phil Mickelson vs Tiger Woods in 2018, and non-golfers including NFL players.

The report also states that The PGA Tour has declined to comment on the event

As well as the fact that the contest would bring together arguably the four biggest stars from the rival circuits, it would also offer the tantalizing prospect of seeing the two players who battled it out for the US Open go head-to-head, after DeChambeau edged out McIlroy in thrilling fashion at June’s Pinehurst No.2 Major.

Last month, Front Office Sports reported that LIV Golf had brought in sports agency CAA to help with commercial deals and media rights, with the circuit having apparently held talks with TNT Sports about a possible television deal.

Topics
Rory Mcilroy
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸