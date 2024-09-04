Report: PGA Tour's McIlroy And Scheffler To Face LIV Golf's DeChambeau And Koepka In TV Match
A report from Eamon Lynch at Golfweek states that the four stars are set to appear in a made-for-TV contest to be held in Las Vegas in mid-December
PGA Tour stars Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will reportedly compete against LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepks in a made-for-TV match.
Per Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, the event will be held in mid-December in Las Vegas, with coverage due to be shown on TNT, which has previously covered The Match.
McIlroy has confirmed his involvement to Golfweek, writing in a text message: “I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December.”
The report comes a week after the latest update from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan on the status of long-running talks between the circuit and the Saudi Public Investment behind LIV Golf on how the two rivals can work together in the future.
During his press conference before the Tour Championship, Monahan described the talks as “complex,” but added: “Ultimately we're both in a position to bring the best players in the world back together. I think that's a good and aspirational goal.”
That appears to be the spirit with which McIlroy is approaching the contest. His text continued: “This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energize the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again.”
Golfweek also states that Scheffler and Koepka’s representative Blake Smith has confirmed their involvement along with DeChambeau’s agent, Brett Falkoff, who said: “Bryson looks forward to competing in Las Vegas this December in an event that is sure to provide great entertainment for the fans.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The report states that it has yet to be confirmed whether the encounter will be a continuation of The Match, which has previously featured McIlroy, Koepka and DeChambeau as well as other stars of the game, such as Phil Mickelson vs Tiger Woods in 2018, and non-golfers including NFL players.
The report also states that The PGA Tour has declined to comment on the event
As well as the fact that the contest would bring together arguably the four biggest stars from the rival circuits, it would also offer the tantalizing prospect of seeing the two players who battled it out for the US Open go head-to-head, after DeChambeau edged out McIlroy in thrilling fashion at June’s Pinehurst No.2 Major.
Last month, Front Office Sports reported that LIV Golf had brought in sports agency CAA to help with commercial deals and media rights, with the circuit having apparently held talks with TNT Sports about a possible television deal.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Former PGA Tour Pro Opens Up On Battles With Alcoholism
Steve Wheatcroft has opened up on his issues, which came to the surface in 2019, three years after he retired from the game
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Wins 59th Mini Tour Event To Claim $1,333 First Prize
Eric Cole shot a 10-under 61 at the Abacoa September Classic on Florida-based developmental tour the Minor Golf League
By Mike Hall Published
-
Former PGA Tour Pro Opens Up On Battles With Alcoholism
Steve Wheatcroft has opened up on his issues, which came to the surface in 2019, three years after he retired from the game
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Wins 59th Mini Tour Event To Claim $1,333 First Prize
Eric Cole shot a 10-under 61 at the Abacoa September Classic on Florida-based developmental tour the Minor Golf League
By Mike Hall Published
-
Big Names Missing The Presidents Cup
Who are the notable players to miss out on the US and International teams for the 2024 Presidents Cup?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golf Announces Early Stages Of 2025 Schedule
The first four events of the 2025 LIV Golf League schedule have been unveiled
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Justin Thomas Reacts To Missing First US Team In Eight Years After Presidents Cup Omission
In a lengthy social media post, Thomas said he was "very bummed" to miss out on the Presidents Cup while also announcing he is set to become a father in November
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rory McIlroy Seeking Seve Ballesteros Record At Race To Dubai Finale
McIlroy has been confirmed for the DP World Tour Championship, where he'll aim to match Seve Ballesteros' record of six Order of Merit titles
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Which 10 DP World Tour Players Are In Line For A 2025 PGA Tour Card?
Due to the DP World Tour's strategic alliance with the PGA Tour, 10 European-based golfers are set for a US-based season in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Collin Morikawa Happy To Finish Top Of ‘Fake’ Tour Championship Leaderboard After FedEx Cup Runner-Up
The two-time Major winner is taking comfort from being the top performer at the East Lake event, even if it didn’t give him the FedEx Cup title
By Mike Hall Published