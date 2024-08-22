Reported New LIV Deal Could Move PGA Tour Merger A Step Closer
LIV Golf have reportedly signed up with the same sports media agency as the PGA Tour - leading to hope that the prolonged merger could be moving a step closer
We're well over a year since the 'framework agreement' but there's just a hint of some movement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf thanks to a media deal that's reportedly just been signed.
When PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan shook hands on 6 June 2023 they promised to bring the world of golf back together.
That's still not happened though and both parties are still operating as separate entities with the PGA Tour even signing a huge $3bn investment deal with Strategic Sports Group (SSG).
Monahan has continued to insist that talks are still progressing, but it would be slow going due to it being such a "complex scenario" to bring both tours together.
The reason for some optimism now is that Front Office Sports is reporting that the the Saudi-backed team golf tour have brought in sports agency CAA to help with commercial deals and media rights.
The move is significant in that CAA also works with the PGA Tour - and also the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed TGL.
So with CAA now representing both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, there is a feeling that it is at least a small step along the road of the two sides becoming closer to working alongside each other rather than against each other.
There's been no official comment on the story but having such a high-profile agency working for LIV is a big step for Greg Norman's organisation.
The fact the PGA Tour is also on the books could just smooth the path and ease one part of the transition to both tours working together at some point - although it still leaves matters like just who is allowed to play where, ranking points and Major qualification as huge stick points.
LIV reportedly in talks with TNT Sports
There's also an interesting aspect of the Front Office Sports report with their sources saying LIV Golf have held very early talks with TNT Sports about a possible television deal.
LIV Golf is currently shown on The CW Network and also streams on YouTube and the LIV Golf Plus app.
And although the future of watching sport in general is seen more in the digital media and streaming spaces rather than traditional TV, it would still be seen as a big breakthrough should LIV get it's own TV deal.
TNT Sports has recently lost its NBA rights so could be in the market for more sports to fill the void - while the network has been the home of The Match golf events which have starred Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka over the years.
It's one to keep an eye on, but despite a digital-first approach, landing a landmark TV deal with a recognised network would be a big status symbol for LIV to try and elevate itself into the mainstream.
LIV Golf declined to comment when contacted by Golf Monthly.
