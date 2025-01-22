Netflix Reveals Player Line-Up For Season 3 Of 'Full Swing'
It's been revealed that the golf docuseries will return for a third year on February 25th, with a host of huge names and tournaments set to feature
After being first released to the public in 2023, and with a second series in 2024, Netflix's 'Full Swing' is back in 2025 for season 3, with some bumper names featuring.
Back in September, the streaming giants confirmed that Full Swing would return and, on Wednesday morning, it has been announced that it will premiere 25th February, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler just some of the players appearing.
In a release, Netflix revealed that, tournament-wise, all four men's Majors - The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship - will be included, as will the Presidents Cup, an event that takes place between Team USA and the International Team.
Importantly, some familiar names will be returning to the screen, as McIlroy, Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala and Wyndham Clark are featured. What's more, a number of new players will also be included, with the full list below.
Which Players Will Appear On Full Swing Season 3?
- Ludvig Aberg
- Keegan Bradley
- Joel Dahmen
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Wyndham Clark
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Adam Hadwin
- Min Woo Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Rory McIlroy
- Justin Rose
- Scottie Scheffler
- Neal Shipley
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Camilo Villegas
- Gary Woodland
Although unclear how many episodes will feature, a release from Netflix stated: "Season three brings even more drama, with a lens on Scottie Scheffler’s history-making run, Rory McIlroy’s emotional rollercoaster in and out of competition, Bryson DeChambeau’s evolution from anti-hero to fan favorite and Keegan Bradley’s quest to write his own redemption arc from last year's dramatic letdown.
"Also, Min Woo Lee and sister Minjee make their bid to be the first brother/sister golf tandem in Olympic history, Wyndham Clark partners with Mark Wahlberg to take their brand to the next level, Sahith Theegala makes a choice that costs him millions, Gary Woodland fights to return to the sport after battling a brain tumor, and Presidents Cup Assistant Captain Camilo Villegas rallies an International team in the wake of his own family tragedy."
All of that is to come on the 25th February and, given the popularity of the last two seasons, we can expect to see yet more drama and behind-the-scenes action.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
For the first season, it was reported that 53.1 million hours were racked up in terms of watch-time and, although that figure dropped for season two, it was still well above 28 million.
One mitigating factor was the timing of the release, with season one released mid-February 2023 and season two in early-March 2024. What's more, the first season also covered the, then, PGA Tour-LIV Golf rivalry, a factor that dominated the golfing landscape throughout 2022, the period when the docuseries was filmed.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Father And Daughter Set To Make History In Pro Tour Event
Chloe and Peter Wilson are set to make history at the Webex Players Series Victoria event, becoming the first father-daughter professional pairing to play in the same tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
This Amazing Iron Drill Can Transform Your Ball Striking In An Instant
If you've been struggling with your iron play, you'll want to try this simple, albeit slightly quirky, drill - it could be a real game-changer
By Michael Weston Published
-
Seth Waugh Calls LIV 'A Failed Economic Experiment' And Suggests Donald Trump And Scott O'Neil Could Increase PGA Tour-PIF Deal Chances
Speaking to Golfweek, the former PGA of America boss explained why all parties need a deal and why one might be helped along by two fresh faces...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Sends Memo To PGA Tour Peers Advocating Closer TV-Player Relationships To Help Viewing Experience
Penning a lengthy letter to the PGA Tour membership, Thomas explained that 'more access and insight' can make a 'world of difference' to golf's overall viewing experience
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Provides Update Ahead Of Injury Return
The World No.1 shared he was on track to return soon, but declined to confirm whether he would be back in time for the upcoming AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour remains in California this week, with the circuit moving to the iconic Torrey Pines and the Farmers Insurance Open
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Report: Replacement Venue Chosen For 2025 Genesis Invitational
The PGA Tour has confirmed the Genesis Invitational will temporarily switch locations in 2025, with one reporter claiming a new site has already been selected
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Thomas Surpasses PGA Tour Milestone
Following on from his solo second finish at The American Express, Thomas becomes the 13th player in PGA Tour history to earn more than $60 million in career earnings
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sepp Straka Claims Confident Victory At The American Express For Third PGA Tour Title
The Austrian completed a virtually blemish-free week with a two-under 70 to claim his first PGA Tour title since the 2023 John Deere Classic
By Mike Hall Published
-
Collin Morikawa The Latest Big-Name Player To Withdraw From Farmers Insurance Open After Xander Schauffele
The two-time Major winner has withdrawn from the Torrey Pines event, with his place in the 156-player field being taken by Wesley Bryan
By Mike Hall Published