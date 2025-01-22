Netflix Reveals Player Line-Up For Season 3 Of 'Full Swing'

It's been revealed that the golf docuseries will return for a third year on February 25th, with a host of huge names and tournaments set to feature

A Netflix Full Swing logo in the middle with various players either side
After being first released to the public in 2023, and with a second series in 2024, Netflix's 'Full Swing' is back in 2025 for season 3, with some bumper names featuring.

Back in September, the streaming giants confirmed that Full Swing would return and, on Wednesday morning, it has been announced that it will premiere 25th February, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler just some of the players appearing.

Scottie Scheffler with the FedEx Cup

World No.1 Scheffler will be amongst the big names featuring

In a release, Netflix revealed that, tournament-wise, all four men's Majors - The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship - will be included, as will the Presidents Cup, an event that takes place between Team USA and the International Team.

Importantly, some familiar names will be returning to the screen, as McIlroy, Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Sahith Theegala and Wyndham Clark are featured. What's more, a number of new players will also be included, with the full list below.

Which Players Will Appear On Full Swing Season 3?

  • Ludvig Aberg
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Joel Dahmen
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Tony Finau
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Adam Hadwin
  • Min Woo Lee
  • Minjee Lee
  • Shane Lowry
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Justin Rose
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Neal Shipley
  • Nick Taylor
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Justin Thomas
  • Camilo Villegas
  • Gary Woodland

Although unclear how many episodes will feature, a release from Netflix stated: "Season three brings even more drama, with a lens on Scottie Scheffler’s history-making run, Rory McIlroy’s emotional rollercoaster in and out of competition, Bryson DeChambeau’s evolution from anti-hero to fan favorite and Keegan Bradley’s quest to write his own redemption arc from last year's dramatic letdown.

"Also, Min Woo Lee and sister Minjee make their bid to be the first brother/sister golf tandem in Olympic history, Wyndham Clark partners with Mark Wahlberg to take their brand to the next level, Sahith Theegala makes a choice that costs him millions, Gary Woodland fights to return to the sport after battling a brain tumor, and Presidents Cup Assistant Captain Camilo Villegas rallies an International team in the wake of his own family tragedy."

Camilo Villegas during the Presidents Cup

Villegas during the 2024 Presidents Cup

All of that is to come on the 25th February and, given the popularity of the last two seasons, we can expect to see yet more drama and behind-the-scenes action.

For the first season, it was reported that 53.1 million hours were racked up in terms of watch-time and, although that figure dropped for season two, it was still well above 28 million.

One mitigating factor was the timing of the release, with season one released mid-February 2023 and season two in early-March 2024. What's more, the first season also covered the, then, PGA Tour-LIV Golf rivalry, a factor that dominated the golfing landscape throughout 2022, the period when the docuseries was filmed.

