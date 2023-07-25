Amundi Evian Championship Purse And Prize Money 2023

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Each Major in the women’s game in 2023 so far has offered an attractive purse and that will continue with the Amundi Evian Championship.

The purse for week’s tournament at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France is $6.5m. While that's an identical sum to last year, it remains an eye-catching fund for an event that just two years ago offered $2m less.

In 2022, Canadian Brooke Henderson took the winner’s share of $975,000 and the same prize money is on offer to the 2023 victor. Whoever does claim the top prize this year will certainly have earned it, with a world-class field featuring 19 of the world’s top 20, which includes Henderson, and only Lexi Thompson from that group missing out.

The three Majors before this week's event each featured record purses. The Chevron Championship offered $5.1m for its first edition at a new venue, Carlton Woods in Texas. Next cam the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in June, with Ruoning Yin claiming $1.5m of the $10m on offer. The highest-profile Major of the year to date came earlier in July with the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where a huge $12m was up for grabs.

The purse for the Amundi Evian Championship is double what was on offer in the Major just seven years ago, where In Gee Chun claimed the $487,500 winner’s share, adding to the sense that the profile of the women’s game is as high as it has ever been.

While this year's winner will take home close to $1m, the runner-up will also receive a handsome payout of over $600,000, with $438,750 to the player who finishes third.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2023 Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Amundi Evian Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $975,000 2nd $604,812 3rd $438,750 4th $339,407 5th $273,185 6th $223,512 7th $187,090 8th $163,911 9th $147,355 10th $134,108 11th $124,173 12th $115,892 13th $108,609 14th $101,988 15th $96,025 16th $90,727 17th $86,096 18th $82,121 19th $78,809 20th $76,157 21st $73,512 22nd $70,860 23rd $68,214 24th $65,562 25th $63,248 26th $60,931 27th $58,607 28th $56,290 29th $53,976 30th $51,987 31st $50,001 32nd $48,012 33rd $46,027 34th $44,038 35th $42,387 36th $40,729 37th $39,075 38th $37,417 39th $35,760 40th $34,437 41st $33,114 42nd $31,792 43rd $30,462 44th $29,140 45th $28,145 46th $27,151 47th $26,159 48th $25,165 49th $24,170 50th $23,176 51st $22,519 52nd $21,853 53rd $21,190 54th $20,530 55th $19,867 56th $19,201 57th $18,545 58th $17,878 59th $17,222 60th $16,556 61st $16,227 62nd $15,893 63rd $15,564 64th $15,233 65th $14,898 66th $14,570 67th $14,242 68th $13,904 69th $13,575 70th $13,247

