Amundi Evian Championship Purse And Prize Money 2023

The fourth Major of the year has a sizeable purse to go with the world-class field competing at Evian Resort Golf Club

Brooke Henderson with the trophy after her win in the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship in France
Brooke Henderson won $975,000 for her win in the 2022 tournament
Each Major in the women’s game in 2023 so far has offered an attractive purse and that will continue with the Amundi Evian Championship.

The purse for week’s tournament at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France is $6.5m. While that's an identical sum to last year, it remains an eye-catching fund for an event that just two years ago offered $2m less. 

In 2022, Canadian Brooke Henderson took the winner’s share of $975,000 and the same prize money is on offer to the 2023 victor. Whoever does claim the top prize this year will certainly have earned it, with a world-class field featuring 19 of the world’s top 20, which includes Henderson, and only Lexi Thompson from that group missing out.

The three Majors before this week's event each featured record purses. The Chevron Championship offered $5.1m for its first edition at a new venue, Carlton Woods in Texas. Next cam the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in June, with Ruoning Yin claiming $1.5m of the $10m on offer. The highest-profile Major of the year to date came earlier in July with the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where a huge $12m was up for grabs.

The purse for the Amundi Evian Championship is double what was on offer in the Major just seven years ago, where In Gee Chun claimed the $487,500 winner’s share, adding to the sense that the profile of the women’s game is as high as it has ever been.

While this year's winner will take home close to $1m, the runner-up will also receive a handsome payout of over $600,000, with $438,750 to the player who finishes third.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2023 Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Amundi Evian Championship Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$975,000
2nd$604,812
3rd$438,750
4th$339,407
5th$273,185
6th$223,512
7th$187,090
8th$163,911
9th$147,355
10th$134,108
11th$124,173
12th$115,892
13th$108,609
14th$101,988
15th$96,025
16th$90,727
17th$86,096
18th$82,121
19th$78,809
20th$76,157
21st$73,512
22nd$70,860
23rd$68,214
24th$65,562
25th$63,248
26th$60,931
27th$58,607
28th$56,290
29th$53,976
30th$51,987
31st$50,001
32nd$48,012
33rd$46,027
34th$44,038
35th$42,387
36th$40,729
37th$39,075
38th$37,417
39th$35,760
40th$34,437
41st$33,114
42nd$31,792
43rd$30,462
44th$29,140
45th$28,145
46th$27,151
47th$26,159
48th$25,165
49th$24,170
50th$23,176
51st$22,519
52nd$21,853
53rd$21,190
54th$20,530
55th$19,867
56th$19,201
57th$18,545
58th$17,878
59th$17,222
60th$16,556
61st$16,227
62nd$15,893
63rd$15,564
64th$15,233
65th$14,898
66th$14,570
67th$14,242
68th$13,904
69th$13,575
70th$13,247

What Is The Purse For The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship?

A purse of $6.5m is on offer in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. That's double the figure that was available just seven years ago and an identical sum to 2022. In that tournament, winner Brooke Henderson claimed $975,000.

Who Won The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship?

Brooke Henderson won the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship. She beat Sophia Schubert by one shot to claim her second Major title following her victory in the 2016 Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club.

