Amundi Evian Championship Purse And Prize Money 2023
The fourth Major of the year has a sizeable purse to go with the world-class field competing at Evian Resort Golf Club
Each Major in the women’s game in 2023 so far has offered an attractive purse and that will continue with the Amundi Evian Championship.
The purse for week’s tournament at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France is $6.5m. While that's an identical sum to last year, it remains an eye-catching fund for an event that just two years ago offered $2m less.
In 2022, Canadian Brooke Henderson took the winner’s share of $975,000 and the same prize money is on offer to the 2023 victor. Whoever does claim the top prize this year will certainly have earned it, with a world-class field featuring 19 of the world’s top 20, which includes Henderson, and only Lexi Thompson from that group missing out.
The three Majors before this week's event each featured record purses. The Chevron Championship offered $5.1m for its first edition at a new venue, Carlton Woods in Texas. Next cam the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in June, with Ruoning Yin claiming $1.5m of the $10m on offer. The highest-profile Major of the year to date came earlier in July with the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, where a huge $12m was up for grabs.
The purse for the Amundi Evian Championship is double what was on offer in the Major just seven years ago, where In Gee Chun claimed the $487,500 winner’s share, adding to the sense that the profile of the women’s game is as high as it has ever been.
While this year's winner will take home close to $1m, the runner-up will also receive a handsome payout of over $600,000, with $438,750 to the player who finishes third.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2023 Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club.
Amundi Evian Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$975,000
|2nd
|$604,812
|3rd
|$438,750
|4th
|$339,407
|5th
|$273,185
|6th
|$223,512
|7th
|$187,090
|8th
|$163,911
|9th
|$147,355
|10th
|$134,108
|11th
|$124,173
|12th
|$115,892
|13th
|$108,609
|14th
|$101,988
|15th
|$96,025
|16th
|$90,727
|17th
|$86,096
|18th
|$82,121
|19th
|$78,809
|20th
|$76,157
|21st
|$73,512
|22nd
|$70,860
|23rd
|$68,214
|24th
|$65,562
|25th
|$63,248
|26th
|$60,931
|27th
|$58,607
|28th
|$56,290
|29th
|$53,976
|30th
|$51,987
|31st
|$50,001
|32nd
|$48,012
|33rd
|$46,027
|34th
|$44,038
|35th
|$42,387
|36th
|$40,729
|37th
|$39,075
|38th
|$37,417
|39th
|$35,760
|40th
|$34,437
|41st
|$33,114
|42nd
|$31,792
|43rd
|$30,462
|44th
|$29,140
|45th
|$28,145
|46th
|$27,151
|47th
|$26,159
|48th
|$25,165
|49th
|$24,170
|50th
|$23,176
|51st
|$22,519
|52nd
|$21,853
|53rd
|$21,190
|54th
|$20,530
|55th
|$19,867
|56th
|$19,201
|57th
|$18,545
|58th
|$17,878
|59th
|$17,222
|60th
|$16,556
|61st
|$16,227
|62nd
|$15,893
|63rd
|$15,564
|64th
|$15,233
|65th
|$14,898
|66th
|$14,570
|67th
|$14,242
|68th
|$13,904
|69th
|$13,575
|70th
|$13,247
What Is The Purse For The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship?
A purse of $6.5m is on offer in the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship. That's double the figure that was available just seven years ago and an identical sum to 2022. In that tournament, winner Brooke Henderson claimed $975,000.
Who Won The 2022 Amundi Evian Championship?
Brooke Henderson won the 2022 Amundi Evian Championship. She beat Sophia Schubert by one shot to claim her second Major title following her victory in the 2016 Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club.
