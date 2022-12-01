Max Homa Reveals He Tried To Spark LIV Golf Rumors With Twitter Bio Change

Max Homa has become one of the most likeable figures on the PGA Tour, especially with his social media antics. From roasting golf swings on Twitter to delivering hilarious reactions to online trolls, the American never fails to provide entertainment.

He has tried something different recently however, speaking ahead of the Hero World Challenge this week where he was asked if he had been offended by the lack of rumors linking him to LIV Golf.

“Yeah, yeah, huge insult,” Homa said jokingly. “No, I guess it would have been cool to be a part of that so I could live the life of, you know, it felt like a reality TV series for a bit.”

The five-time PGA Tour winner took to Twitter in order to tinker with his profile to see if he could get his name linked with the Saudi-backed series, although it didn’t exactly work out the way he wanted.

“Brooks [Koepka] changed his bio and everyone figured out he was going [to LIV],” the American said. “I was like, oh, I'm going to get in on this and see if people catch on but didn't realize that my Twitter bio doesn't get a ton of traction.

“I would have liked to be caught in the rumor mill so I could have run with it for a little while, it would have been good for that [PGA Tour Player Impact Program] thing, but was not lucky enough to be caught up.”

Although his attempts failed, he still walked away with a nice cheque for $3m by finishing 14th in the 2022 Player Impact Programme (PIP) standings, with Tiger Woods claiming top spot.

Homa also hilariously joked that he was disappointed to lose out to Kevin Kisner. "I mean, it is what it is. I'm frustrated I lost to Kisner, I'm not quite sure how that happened," he said. "Played better than him, carried him at the QBE last year, so not sure how I lost to him, so that was disappointing."

The 32-year-old will be aiming to win for the third time this year at the Hero World Challenge, although if he does claim victory, because the tournament is an unofficial event, he would still remain on five PGA Tour wins.

A victory could certainly be an excellent way to head into the new year, especially if he harbours ambitions of finishing higher than 14th in the PIP standings in 2023.

