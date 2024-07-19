Max Homa Holes Incredible Putt At 18th Hole To Make Open Cut
Needing a birdie at the last, the American rolled in a putt of some 30-feet to make the weekend at Royal Troon
When it comes to professional golf, winning is one of the key factors but, as Max Homa's reaction shows, it's also about being present for the weekend in the big tournaments...
Standing on the 18th hole at seven-over-par, the American needed a birdie at the last to make the weekend of The 152nd Open Championship and, faced with a near 30-footer, Homa managed to roll in the putt, showing clear emotion in the process at Royal Troon.
THIS is why all the biggest events need cuts.Well played Max Homa 👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/OB2GYmWxSOJuly 19, 2024
The second round of The Open had been a slog to say the least, with a number of huge names failing to make it to the weekend. Determined not to be one of those, the 33-year-old opted for the driver with his tee shot and, despite pulling it left, he managed to manufacture a shot that finished 28-foot past the flag.
Faced with a left-to-right, downhill putt, it never looked anywhere else as it made its way down the slope. Five-foot out, it was destined to drop and, as it did, both Homa and his caddie let out a roar that was heard all round the course, with both men high-fiving each other on the green as they gave themselves 36 more holes to jump up the leaderboard.
"Hopefully it was to make the cut, but I don't know, just been really not playing very well and golf has not been very fun. I've been doing a poor job mentally. I just felt like today for one of the first times maybe ever I just never really flinched, never blinked," explained Homa, following his one-over-par round of 72.
"I played 16 really good holes and just made two really bad swings. I don't know, maybe I'm just proud of myself. This is my favourite tournament in the world. So to have the chance to potentially play two more days, I don't know, I had an out-of-body experience. I didn't really expect to yell like I won a golf tournament. It just felt really good. I felt like I fought all day."
Revealing that the putt is "something I'll never forget," Homa added "they just kept clapping. It really did make me feel good. I think these fans obviously over here get it more than anybody. I think they all knew how hard it was out there, and I think they appreciate a good fight. I tried to do my best."
Although Homa made it to the weekend, it was a different story for his playing partners Rory McIlroy and Tyrrell Hatton, as the European pair carded 11-over and eight-over-par results, respectively, to be amongst the big names to miss the cut at The Open.
Going into Saturday and Sunday, it's Shane Lowry who leads the event, with the 37-year-old carding rounds of 66 and 69 to lead Englishmen Daniel Brown and Justin Rose by two strokes.
