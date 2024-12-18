Mauritius Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The final DP World Tour event of the calendar year offers an increased payout from 2023, with a new champion set to be crowned...

Louis Oosthuizen with the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open has the honor of bringing the curtain down on European Tour action in 2024, also doubling up as the final leg of the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing.

Two champions will be crowned after Sunday's action has concluded, with not only the winner of the Mauritius Open set to earn a significant check but the Opening Swing points leader cashing in as well.

A field of roughly 150 players will compete for the lion's share of a 1.5 million euro prize purse, with the triumphant golfer collecting 255,000 euros, while the man who holds the most Race To Dubai points through the first five tournaments will bank $200,000 - providing they are a current DP World Tour member.

Not only will they receive that extra six-figure sum, but the Opening Swing winner will be invited to January’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic - the next Rolex Series event - as well as the Back Nine phase of the season, which begins with the Betfred British Masters next August.

And as with the previous five Opening Swing tournaments, there are also 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer. Below is the prize money payout for the AfrBank Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Golf Club.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st€255,000
2nd€165,000
3rd€94,500
4th€75,000
5th€63,600
6th€52,500
7th€45,000
8th€37,500
9th€33,600
10th€30,000
11th€27,600
12th€25,800
13th€24,150
14th€22,950
15th€22,050
16th€21,150
17th€20,250
18th€19,350
19th€18,600
20th€18,000
21st€17,400
22nd€16,950
23rd€16,500
24th€16.050
25th€15,600
26th€15,150
27th€14,700
28th€14,250
29th€13,800
30th€13,350
31st€12,800
32nd€12,450
33rd€12,000
34th€11,550
35th€11,000
36th€10,650
37th€10,350
38th€10,050
39th€9,750
40th€9,450
41st€9,150
42nd€9,000
43rd€8,850
44th€8,250
45th€7,950
46th€7,650
47th€7,350
48th€7,050
49th€6,750
50th€6,450
51st€6,150
52nd€5,850
53rd€5,500
54th€5,250
55th€5,150
56th€4,950
57th€4,800
58th€4,650
59th€4,500
60th€4,350
61st€4,200
62nd€4,050
63rd€3,900
64th€3,750
65th€3,600
66th$3,450
67th$3,300
68th$3,150
69th€3,000
70th€2,850

Who Are The Star Names In The Mauritius Open?

Antoine Rozner takes a shot at the DP World Tour Championship

Antoine Rozner takes a shot at the DP World Tour Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The clear betting favorite and undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the field is Antoine Rozner. The Frenchman won this tournament at this very venue in 2022 and is one of our betting picks this week to repeat his achievement. Rozner is also preparing for a crack at the PGA Tour in 2025 after becoming one of the 10 DP World Tour players to earn his shot last term.

Former LIV golfer, Kieran Vincent is set to make his very first start on the DP World Tour via one of the National Spots in the field, and he will be joined by former Ryder Cup star, Nicolas Colsaerts.

The Belgian has been paired with Sweden's Marcus Kinhult - who led the Alfred Dunhill Championship after round three last week - plus giant South African, Christo Lamprecht, who rose to prominence at The Masters in 2024 after winning The Amateur Championship in 2023.

Last year's Mauritius Open champion and current LIV golfer, Louis Oosthuizen is not in the field, however.

Where Is The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Played?

The 2024 tournament will be played at Mont Choisy Le Golf for the second time, after the venue made its debut during the 2022 event - won by Antoine Rozner.

What Is The Purse For The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open?

A purse of $1.5m is on offer at the event, with the winner claiming $255,000. The tournament also marks the conclusion of the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing, and the leader of its Order of Merit will win $200,000.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸