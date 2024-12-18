The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open has the honor of bringing the curtain down on European Tour action in 2024, also doubling up as the final leg of the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing.

Two champions will be crowned after Sunday's action has concluded, with not only the winner of the Mauritius Open set to earn a significant check but the Opening Swing points leader cashing in as well.

A field of roughly 150 players will compete for the lion's share of a 1.5 million euro prize purse, with the triumphant golfer collecting 255,000 euros, while the man who holds the most Race To Dubai points through the first five tournaments will bank $200,000 - providing they are a current DP World Tour member.

Not only will they receive that extra six-figure sum, but the Opening Swing winner will be invited to January’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic - the next Rolex Series event - as well as the Back Nine phase of the season, which begins with the Betfred British Masters next August.

And as with the previous five Opening Swing tournaments, there are also 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer. Below is the prize money payout for the AfrBank Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Golf Club.

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Prize Money Payout 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st €255,000 2nd €165,000 3rd €94,500 4th €75,000 5th €63,600 6th €52,500 7th €45,000 8th €37,500 9th €33,600 10th €30,000 11th €27,600 12th €25,800 13th €24,150 14th €22,950 15th €22,050 16th €21,150 17th €20,250 18th €19,350 19th €18,600 20th €18,000 21st €17,400 22nd €16,950 23rd €16,500 24th €16.050 25th €15,600 26th €15,150 27th €14,700 28th €14,250 29th €13,800 30th €13,350 31st €12,800 32nd €12,450 33rd €12,000 34th €11,550 35th €11,000 36th €10,650 37th €10,350 38th €10,050 39th €9,750 40th €9,450 41st €9,150 42nd €9,000 43rd €8,850 44th €8,250 45th €7,950 46th €7,650 47th €7,350 48th €7,050 49th €6,750 50th €6,450 51st €6,150 52nd €5,850 53rd €5,500 54th €5,250 55th €5,150 56th €4,950 57th €4,800 58th €4,650 59th €4,500 60th €4,350 61st €4,200 62nd €4,050 63rd €3,900 64th €3,750 65th €3,600 66th $3,450 67th $3,300 68th $3,150 69th €3,000 70th €2,850

Who Are The Star Names In The Mauritius Open?

Antoine Rozner takes a shot at the DP World Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The clear betting favorite and undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the field is Antoine Rozner. The Frenchman won this tournament at this very venue in 2022 and is one of our betting picks this week to repeat his achievement. Rozner is also preparing for a crack at the PGA Tour in 2025 after becoming one of the 10 DP World Tour players to earn his shot last term.

Former LIV golfer, Kieran Vincent is set to make his very first start on the DP World Tour via one of the National Spots in the field, and he will be joined by former Ryder Cup star, Nicolas Colsaerts.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Belgian has been paired with Sweden's Marcus Kinhult - who led the Alfred Dunhill Championship after round three last week - plus giant South African, Christo Lamprecht, who rose to prominence at The Masters in 2024 after winning The Amateur Championship in 2023.

Last year's Mauritius Open champion and current LIV golfer, Louis Oosthuizen is not in the field, however.

Where Is The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Played? The 2024 tournament will be played at Mont Choisy Le Golf for the second time, after the venue made its debut during the 2022 event - won by Antoine Rozner.