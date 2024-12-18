Mauritius Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The final DP World Tour event of the calendar year offers an increased payout from 2023, with a new champion set to be crowned...
The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open has the honor of bringing the curtain down on European Tour action in 2024, also doubling up as the final leg of the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing.
Two champions will be crowned after Sunday's action has concluded, with not only the winner of the Mauritius Open set to earn a significant check but the Opening Swing points leader cashing in as well.
A field of roughly 150 players will compete for the lion's share of a 1.5 million euro prize purse, with the triumphant golfer collecting 255,000 euros, while the man who holds the most Race To Dubai points through the first five tournaments will bank $200,000 - providing they are a current DP World Tour member.
Not only will they receive that extra six-figure sum, but the Opening Swing winner will be invited to January’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic - the next Rolex Series event - as well as the Back Nine phase of the season, which begins with the Betfred British Masters next August.
And as with the previous five Opening Swing tournaments, there are also 3,000 Race to Dubai points on offer. Below is the prize money payout for the AfrBank Mauritius Open at Mont Choisy Golf Club.
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Prize Money Payout 2024
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€255,000
|2nd
|€165,000
|3rd
|€94,500
|4th
|€75,000
|5th
|€63,600
|6th
|€52,500
|7th
|€45,000
|8th
|€37,500
|9th
|€33,600
|10th
|€30,000
|11th
|€27,600
|12th
|€25,800
|13th
|€24,150
|14th
|€22,950
|15th
|€22,050
|16th
|€21,150
|17th
|€20,250
|18th
|€19,350
|19th
|€18,600
|20th
|€18,000
|21st
|€17,400
|22nd
|€16,950
|23rd
|€16,500
|24th
|€16.050
|25th
|€15,600
|26th
|€15,150
|27th
|€14,700
|28th
|€14,250
|29th
|€13,800
|30th
|€13,350
|31st
|€12,800
|32nd
|€12,450
|33rd
|€12,000
|34th
|€11,550
|35th
|€11,000
|36th
|€10,650
|37th
|€10,350
|38th
|€10,050
|39th
|€9,750
|40th
|€9,450
|41st
|€9,150
|42nd
|€9,000
|43rd
|€8,850
|44th
|€8,250
|45th
|€7,950
|46th
|€7,650
|47th
|€7,350
|48th
|€7,050
|49th
|€6,750
|50th
|€6,450
|51st
|€6,150
|52nd
|€5,850
|53rd
|€5,500
|54th
|€5,250
|55th
|€5,150
|56th
|€4,950
|57th
|€4,800
|58th
|€4,650
|59th
|€4,500
|60th
|€4,350
|61st
|€4,200
|62nd
|€4,050
|63rd
|€3,900
|64th
|€3,750
|65th
|€3,600
|66th
|$3,450
|67th
|$3,300
|68th
|$3,150
|69th
|€3,000
|70th
|€2,850
Who Are The Star Names In The Mauritius Open?
The clear betting favorite and undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the field is Antoine Rozner. The Frenchman won this tournament at this very venue in 2022 and is one of our betting picks this week to repeat his achievement. Rozner is also preparing for a crack at the PGA Tour in 2025 after becoming one of the 10 DP World Tour players to earn his shot last term.
Former LIV golfer, Kieran Vincent is set to make his very first start on the DP World Tour via one of the National Spots in the field, and he will be joined by former Ryder Cup star, Nicolas Colsaerts.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The Belgian has been paired with Sweden's Marcus Kinhult - who led the Alfred Dunhill Championship after round three last week - plus giant South African, Christo Lamprecht, who rose to prominence at The Masters in 2024 after winning The Amateur Championship in 2023.
Last year's Mauritius Open champion and current LIV golfer, Louis Oosthuizen is not in the field, however.
Where Is The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open Played?
The 2024 tournament will be played at Mont Choisy Le Golf for the second time, after the venue made its debut during the 2022 event - won by Antoine Rozner.
What Is The Purse For The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open?
A purse of $1.5m is on offer at the event, with the winner claiming $255,000. The tournament also marks the conclusion of the DP World Tour’s Opening Swing, and the leader of its Order of Merit will win $200,000.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
The Most Used Golf Ball Brand On The PGA Tour Currently Has Some Excellent Deals On It's Top Models
Having tested every model in the current range, Titleist's golf balls are some of the best in the business, no wonder they are used so much on Tour...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
PNC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The final event of 2024 brings 20 pairs to Orlando, Florida, with just over a $1 million purse to play for in the family event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PNC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The final event of 2024 brings 20 pairs to Orlando, Florida, with just over a $1 million purse to play for in the family event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
English Pro Fined And Suspended For Breaching DP World Tour’s Integrity Program
Marco Penge, who retained his DP World Tour playing rights at the final event of last season, has been sanctioned after placing bets on multiple tournaments
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Relegated LIV Golfer To Make DP World Tour Debut
Kieran Vincent lost his place in the LIV Golf League and on Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side after being relegated in 2024
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Home Favorite Fights From Six Back To Win Alfred Dunhill Championship
The penultimate DP World Tour event of the calendar year was won by South African Shaun Norris after the 42-year-old shot 67 to triumph by one
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
How much money is on the line at the Grant Thornton Invitational?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Alfred Dunhill Championship Payout 2024
How much money is on offer this week in South Africa at the Alfred Dunhill Championship?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘To Say That McIlroy’s Season Was Not A Success Is Wide Of The Mark’
To say it's been a dramatic 2024 for Rory McIlroy is a bit of an understatement, with the four-time Major winner going through multiple highs and lows this year
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Late Collapse From Home Favorite Helps Johannes Veerman Wrap Up Second DP World Tour Title
South Africa's Aldrich Potgieter threw away a three-stroke lead down the back nine at Gary Player CC, allowing Veerman to claim his first win since 2021
By Jonny Leighfield Published