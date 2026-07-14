'If It Plays Firm And Fast, He's Definitely Someone To Keep An Eye On' – Wayne Riley Picks His Open Champion, Reveals Two Players To Watch And Assesses Birkdale's Changes

With The Open Championship almost upon us, Sky Sports commentator and Golf Monthly columnist Wayne 'Radar' Riley shares his views on the tournament, the contenders and the golf course...

"I'm getting excited for Birkdale now – it's a great course and one of my favourite Open venues. I think Birkdale, Carnoustie and Muirfield are the fairest courses on the Open rota and they all test every area of your game.

What I like about them is you don't get some of the mad bounces that happen at other links courses – if you drive a ball in the fairway, it's likely to stay there. There aren't many buried elephants that send the ball bouncing off into the rough; the humps and hollows are more subtle.

I'm looking forward to and checking out some of the course changes, too. The par-4 5th has been redesigned, the 7th has been reshaped, the old 15th has become the par-5 14th and a new par 3 has been introduced, which is now the longest short hole on the course.

The 18th has been modified as well, making it trickier than before. I'm licking my lips just thinking about Birkdale. Southport is a great town, and fans come in from all over the north and further afield to create a truly fantastic atmosphere.