'Ryder Cup, Let's Go!' - Matt Wallace Gives Emotional Interview After Omega European Masters Victory

Matt Wallace has enjoyed an excellent run of form over the past 12 months, with the Englishman claiming his first PGA Tour title, and now, his first DP World Tour victory in six years.

Going into the final round of the Omega European Masters, the Englishman led by four strokes but, following a strong finish from Spain's Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, the duo headed to a playoff and, thanks to a birdie at the first playoff hole on the 18th, it was Wallace who claimed the spoils.

Having narrowly missed out on the victory at the same course some two years ago, it was sweet redemption for Wallace, who was visibly emotional as he picked up the trophy at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. However, the Englishman's mind seemed to be set on one particular aspect...

Back in 2018, many felt that Wallace was hard done by to miss out on a spot on the European Ryder Cup team, following three victories in a six month period. Now, with the Ryder Cup 12 months away, his victory in Switzerland shows how determined the 34-year-old is to make the team at Bethpage Black.

"I'm very proud of today. I'm going to stop crying because this is happy! I work hard, Ryder Cup, let's go!" Wallace stated following his victory, his first on the European circuit in six years.

July 13th: “I just lack a load of self confidence at the moment…It’s hard…I’m just not where I want to be” 😣September 8th: "I'm going to do everything I can to be on @RyderCupEurope"#OEM2024 pic.twitter.com/fIhDAeb7vBSeptember 8, 2024

"That was a hard day! It felt like I played alright... Sorry for the tears... I'm happy, that was good! It wasn't easy, I felt like there was a score out there and I couldn't get anything going. I hit good drives but, like the ninth hole, I hit a good drive and messed up to take an advantage going into the back nine.

"I kept pushing and, Alfredo (Garcia-Heredia) did what he needed to do at the end and I said to him 'great playing'. The last hole brought back memories of two years ago when I lost and I wasn't focused then. But (today), that's focus to me and I'm buzzing".

Given where Wallace was just a few months ago, following an emotional interview at the Genesis Scottish Open, it's some turn around for the Englishman, who now leads the Ryder Cup standings in the early stages.