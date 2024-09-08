'Ryder Cup, Let's Go!' - Matt Wallace Gives Emotional Interview After Omega European Masters Victory
Following a dramatic playoff victory at the Omega European Masters, the Englishman gave an emotional interview following his first win on the DP World Tour since 2018
Matt Wallace has enjoyed an excellent run of form over the past 12 months, with the Englishman claiming his first PGA Tour title, and now, his first DP World Tour victory in six years.
Going into the final round of the Omega European Masters, the Englishman led by four strokes but, following a strong finish from Spain's Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, the duo headed to a playoff and, thanks to a birdie at the first playoff hole on the 18th, it was Wallace who claimed the spoils.
Having narrowly missed out on the victory at the same course some two years ago, it was sweet redemption for Wallace, who was visibly emotional as he picked up the trophy at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club. However, the Englishman's mind seemed to be set on one particular aspect...
Back in 2018, many felt that Wallace was hard done by to miss out on a spot on the European Ryder Cup team, following three victories in a six month period. Now, with the Ryder Cup 12 months away, his victory in Switzerland shows how determined the 34-year-old is to make the team at Bethpage Black.
"I'm very proud of today. I'm going to stop crying because this is happy! I work hard, Ryder Cup, let's go!" Wallace stated following his victory, his first on the European circuit in six years.
July 13th: “I just lack a load of self confidence at the moment…It’s hard…I’m just not where I want to be” 😣September 8th: "I'm going to do everything I can to be on @RyderCupEurope"#OEM2024 pic.twitter.com/fIhDAeb7vBSeptember 8, 2024
"That was a hard day! It felt like I played alright... Sorry for the tears... I'm happy, that was good! It wasn't easy, I felt like there was a score out there and I couldn't get anything going. I hit good drives but, like the ninth hole, I hit a good drive and messed up to take an advantage going into the back nine.
"I kept pushing and, Alfredo (Garcia-Heredia) did what he needed to do at the end and I said to him 'great playing'. The last hole brought back memories of two years ago when I lost and I wasn't focused then. But (today), that's focus to me and I'm buzzing".
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Given where Wallace was just a few months ago, following an emotional interview at the Genesis Scottish Open, it's some turn around for the Englishman, who now leads the Ryder Cup standings in the early stages.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Matt Wallace Recovers From Losing Four-Stroke Lead To Win Omega European Masters Title In Playoff
Matt Wallace claimed his first DP World Tour title in six years after playoff success over Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer
Discover more about Andrew Johnston - commonly known as 'Beef' - via these facts about his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Matt Wallace Recovers From Losing Four-Stroke Lead To Win Omega European Masters Title In Playoff
Matt Wallace claimed his first DP World Tour title in six years after playoff success over Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Which 10 DP World Tour Players Are In Line For A 2025 PGA Tour Card?
Due to the DP World Tour's strategic alliance with the PGA Tour, 10 European-based golfers are set for a US-based season in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Didn't Even Go To Try And Save My Card' - DP World Tour Pro Shares How He Skipped Q-School After Losing His 'Identity'
After putting himself in contention at the 2024 British Masters, Brandon Stone revealed how he recovered from feeling like he "wasn't good enough' to compete on tour back in 2022
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Why LIV Golfer Tyrrell Hatton Is Making His DP World Tour Return At The British Masters This Week
The Englishman will tee it up on the DP World Tour at The Belfry alongside the likes of Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Scottish Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
The Scottish Open sees some of the best players from the PGA and DP World Tours in action, just one week before the final Major of the year
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
DP World Tour Player Explains Why He Doesn't Go To The Range Before Rounds Anymore
Englishman Joe Dean is enjoying a fine year on the DP World Tour - all while avoiding the practice range before competitive rounds...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Former LIV Golf Reserve Player Puts Brand New Set Of Irons In The Bag And Claims Maiden DP World Tour Title
Englishman Laurie Canter - who has played 20 out of the 28 LIV Golf events - claimed his maiden DP World Tour victory in Germany on Sunday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
DP World Tour Players Who Do Not Shout 'FORE' Face Strict Sanctions
The rule - which will be implemented with immediate effect - has been brought in following a meeting of the DP World Tour's tournament committee in April
By Jonny Leighfield Published