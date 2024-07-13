'We'll Be Back, We'll Get There' - Matt Wallace Gives Insightful Interview After Missed Genesis Scottish Open Cut

We all know that golfers show emotion on the golf course, especially when they're in the grip of a bad run of form, or perhaps just having an off-day. However, it's rare that we hear, or even see, their reactions off the golf course.

Over the past few years, the DP World Tour have introduced the 'Green Room', a process that works by players sitting themselves down facing a camera with a robot asking questions. It's designed to show players in a different light, by encouraging them to let their guard down.

Previously, we have seen an incredibly honest interview from James Morrison, who claimed that the game of golf is "absolutely impossible for the mere mortal," following a final round of 76. Now, at the Genesis Scottish Open, PGA Tour winner, Matt Wallace, has also given a raw interview that many have praised him for.

Raw, honest, vulnerable. @mattsjwallace bravely opens up about the highs and lows of professional golf after a missed cut this week.#GenesisScottishOpen | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/Hfft7eeqm7July 12, 2024

"I didn't realise it was this quick that you come in here (green room)," stated Wallace after his two-over-par round to miss the cut in Scotland. "Yeah... I'm pretty gutted. I'm trying to change my attitude towards the game by being a bit more positive about it... I just lack a load of self-confidence at the moment... Yeah, it's hard".

Throughout 2024, Wallace has missed seven cuts on the PGA Tour, with his best result coming at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he finished in a tie for fourth. However, having missed his last two cuts, the Englishman was critical of where his game is currently.

"I'm just not where I want to be, in the game. You can't force it, you've got to roll with the punches and... that's what I'm doing at the moment. I'm working hard every day and that's the way it is.

Wallace's next event will be at Royal Troon and The Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The game doesn't owe you anything and I don't like to get emotional about it but, I'm an emotional person, as everyone knows. It's hard. Everyone knows I'm an emotional person, but I try the best I can. Some people don't like the approach that I have, but I'm always just trying to improve myself and be the best I can. To everyone out there who supports me... We'll be back, we'll get there."

Having carded a two-under first round on Thursday, Wallace struggled on Friday at The Renaissance Club, as a bogey-par-bogey finish meant he ended his day three back of the three-under-par cutline.

Although Wallace seems to be struggling with his form, he is certainly no quitter, as noted with his maiden PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship. Coming into that week, he had missed six cuts in seven starts and, following a seventh place finish the week prior to his win, he was able to card a 19-under total to claim the title.