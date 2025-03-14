9 Big Names To Miss The Players Championship Cut
A number of Ryder Cup stars, Major winners and former World No.1s are heading home early at TPC Sawgrass
TPC Sawgrass is one of the most demanding courses in the game and a number of big names haven't quite managed to pass the test after two rounds of The Players Championship.
The cut mark came in at -1, which made for a nervy wait for World No.3 Xander Schauffele, who narrowly extended his incredible consecutive cut streak to 59.
A total of 72 players made it through to the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday, where they're chasing Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia, who sit atop the leaderboard at 11-under-par.
Ryder Cup stars, past TPC Sawgrass winners and former World No.1s were among some star names who fell short of the cut line, including these notables...
Justin Rose: E
Rose missed the cut by just one stroke after battling to a 73 (+1) on Friday.
The Englishman dropped three shots in his last seven holes to miss his third cut of the year despite a birdie on his final hole.
He was an impressive T3 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month and T8 at Bay Hill last week but couldn't quite get things going at TPC Sawgrass.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Hideki Matsuyama: E
The World No.6 is another big name to miss the cut by a single stroke despite a solid second round of 70 (-2).
Matsuyama's start to the tournament ultimately cost him, having been five-over for his first eight holes on Thursday. It was a good fightback in round two but he misses a cut for the first time since July's Scottish Open.
Adam Scott: +2
The 2004 Players Championship winner shot two-over-par on Thursday and was then four-over for the tournament after 23 holes before clawing it back with two birdies in his next six holes.
He wasn't able to get inside the cut line, though, to miss the weekend for the first time in six starts this year.
Ludvig Aberg: +2
The Genesis Invitational champion and World No.5 was one of the favorites to win this week but surprisingly missed the cut mark by three strokes.
Aberg was one-under after the first round but made three uncharacteristic double-bogeys on Friday, including at the par 5 16th where he shanked it into the water.
Very un-Ludvig-like.
Viktor Hovland: +4
The Norwegian's struggles continue as he misses his third consecutive cut and fourth in five starts this year - despite a second round of 68 (-4). He'll be hoping to take the positives from Friday where he made seven birdies.
The damage was done on Thursday, though, where Hovland shot 80 (+8) and ranked dead-last in putting and 142nd out of 144 in SG: Off the tee - two very undesirable stats.
The 2023 FedEx Cup champion needs to turn things around if he's going to make his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance later this year. Luke Donald will certainly be a little concerned, although there is still plenty of time to find some form.
Matt Fitzpatrick: +6
The Englishman was level-par after nine holes on Thursday but then made two doubles and a triple to come home in 42 and shoot a 78.
He had a much more solid day on Friday, shooting level par, but was still well off the cut line.
Fitzpatrick is one of a few big names right now who seem to be struggling with their games. The 2022 US Open champion has dropped outside of the world's top 60 just a year after finishing 5th at TPC Sawgrass and ranking 11th in the OWGR.
Max Homa: +6
Homa has somehow found himself ranked 70th in the world after a poor run since the PGA Championship last May.
The US Ryder Cup star does not look anywhere near his best right now and misses his fourth consecutive cut.
He shot one-under-par on Friday but was too far back after a 79 (+7) in round one.
Tony Finau: +8
The six-time PGA Tour winner was T5th two starts ago at the Genesis Invitational but he won't be posting another strong result this weekend at TPC Sawgrass.
Finau opened up with a disappointing 76 and followed it up with another 76 in round two.
Maverick McNealy: +9
McNealy has established himself as one of the game's top players these last six months after winning the RSM Classic and then finishing 2nd to Ludvig Aberg at the Genesis Invitational.
The World No.15 has spoken of his big ambitions recently to not just make the US Ryder Cup team but to win points at Bethpage. He won't be earning any Ryder Cup points this week, though.
The Californian shot level par on Thursday but followed it up with a nine-over-par 81, which featured six bogeys and three doubles, to miss his second consecutive cut after also bowing at at the halfway stage last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Allowing LIV Golfers, Starting A Champions Dinner And Adding A PGA Tour University Route... 7 Ways To Elevate The Players Championship And Bring It Even Closer To The Majors
With all the talk of the Players Championship being a possible fifth Major, we look at seven changes that could elevate the event to the highest level of men's pro golf
By Paul Higham Published
-
Wyndham Clark Withdraws From The Players Championship
Last year's runner-up withdrew due to a neck injury after playing nine holes of his second round on Friday
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Allowing LIV Golfers, Starting A Champions Dinner And Adding A PGA Tour University Route... 7 Ways To Elevate The Players Championship And Bring It Even Closer To The Majors
With all the talk of the Players Championship being a possible fifth Major, we look at seven changes that could elevate the event to the highest level of men's pro golf
By Paul Higham Published
-
Wyndham Clark Withdraws From The Players Championship
Last year's runner-up withdrew due to a neck injury after playing nine holes of his second round on Friday
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'To The Brandel Chamblees, To The Paul McGinleys To The Rocco Mediates Of The World, I Don't Regret Anything I Said' - Collin Morikawa Issues Emotional Reply To Critics
The two-time Major winner told his critics that he doesn't regret his words after saying he doesn't owe anyone anything following his decision to not speak to the press on Sunday at Bay Hill
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘Honestly, I Went And Sat In My Car For A Few Minutes Afterwards And Just Kind Of Let It Hit Me A Little Bit, Maybe Let A Tear Out’ - Players Championship Rookie On Emotional Last-Minute Call-Up For 'Dream' Event
Danny Walker shared how he dealt with learning he would be competing in the Players Championship for the first time mere hours before round one
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I Think It’s Dead, I Think The Other Side Is Gone’ - Lee Trevino Gives Take On PGA Tour-LIV Golf Divide And Calls For Players And Caddies To Speed Up
Lee Trevino was full of praise for the PGA Tour and its immediate future, as he believes that a deal with the Saudi PIF may not come at all
By Paul Higham Published
-
‘There’s No Question In My Mind About It’ - Lee Trevino Calls For The Players To Become Major Championship
Lee Trevino says he can't see any reason why the Players Championship should not become the fifth men's Major
By Paul Higham Published
-
College Golfer Apologizes After Being Removed From TPC Sawgrass For Heckling Rory McIlroy
University of Texas golfer, Luke Potter made a comment to McIlroy during Tuesday's practice round which caused the World No.2 to take his phone
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Fast Are The Greens At TPC Sawgrass?
The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass has some of the fastest greens in the game - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published