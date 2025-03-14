9 Big Names To Miss The Players Championship Cut

TPC Sawgrass is one of the most demanding courses in the game and a number of big names haven't quite managed to pass the test after two rounds of The Players Championship.

The cut mark came in at -1, which made for a nervy wait for World No.3 Xander Schauffele, who narrowly extended his incredible consecutive cut streak to 59.

A total of 72 players made it through to the final two rounds on Saturday and Sunday, where they're chasing Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia, who sit atop the leaderboard at 11-under-par.

Ryder Cup stars, past TPC Sawgrass winners and former World No.1s were among some star names who fell short of the cut line, including these notables...

Justin Rose: E

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose missed the cut by just one stroke after battling to a 73 (+1) on Friday.

The Englishman dropped three shots in his last seven holes to miss his third cut of the year despite a birdie on his final hole.

He was an impressive T3 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month and T8 at Bay Hill last week but couldn't quite get things going at TPC Sawgrass.

Hideki Matsuyama: E

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The World No.6 is another big name to miss the cut by a single stroke despite a solid second round of 70 (-2).

Matsuyama's start to the tournament ultimately cost him, having been five-over for his first eight holes on Thursday. It was a good fightback in round two but he misses a cut for the first time since July's Scottish Open.

Adam Scott: +2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2004 Players Championship winner shot two-over-par on Thursday and was then four-over for the tournament after 23 holes before clawing it back with two birdies in his next six holes.

He wasn't able to get inside the cut line, though, to miss the weekend for the first time in six starts this year.

Ludvig Aberg: +2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Genesis Invitational champion and World No.5 was one of the favorites to win this week but surprisingly missed the cut mark by three strokes.

Aberg was one-under after the first round but made three uncharacteristic double-bogeys on Friday, including at the par 5 16th where he shanked it into the water.

Very un-Ludvig-like.

Viktor Hovland: +4

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Norwegian's struggles continue as he misses his third consecutive cut and fourth in five starts this year - despite a second round of 68 (-4). He'll be hoping to take the positives from Friday where he made seven birdies.

The damage was done on Thursday, though, where Hovland shot 80 (+8) and ranked dead-last in putting and 142nd out of 144 in SG: Off the tee - two very undesirable stats.

The 2023 FedEx Cup champion needs to turn things around if he's going to make his third consecutive Ryder Cup appearance later this year. Luke Donald will certainly be a little concerned, although there is still plenty of time to find some form.

Matt Fitzpatrick: +6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Englishman was level-par after nine holes on Thursday but then made two doubles and a triple to come home in 42 and shoot a 78.

He had a much more solid day on Friday, shooting level par, but was still well off the cut line.

Fitzpatrick is one of a few big names right now who seem to be struggling with their games. The 2022 US Open champion has dropped outside of the world's top 60 just a year after finishing 5th at TPC Sawgrass and ranking 11th in the OWGR.

Max Homa: +6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Homa has somehow found himself ranked 70th in the world after a poor run since the PGA Championship last May.

The US Ryder Cup star does not look anywhere near his best right now and misses his fourth consecutive cut.

He shot one-under-par on Friday but was too far back after a 79 (+7) in round one.

Tony Finau: +8

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The six-time PGA Tour winner was T5th two starts ago at the Genesis Invitational but he won't be posting another strong result this weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Finau opened up with a disappointing 76 and followed it up with another 76 in round two.

Maverick McNealy: +9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

McNealy has established himself as one of the game's top players these last six months after winning the RSM Classic and then finishing 2nd to Ludvig Aberg at the Genesis Invitational.

The World No.15 has spoken of his big ambitions recently to not just make the US Ryder Cup team but to win points at Bethpage. He won't be earning any Ryder Cup points this week, though.

The Californian shot level par on Thursday but followed it up with a nine-over-par 81, which featured six bogeys and three doubles, to miss his second consecutive cut after also bowing at at the halfway stage last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.