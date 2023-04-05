Masters Fantasy Game: Join The Golf Monthly Private League
Looking to make The Masters even more exciting? Then why not join the Golf Monthly Private League
The Masters gets underway on Thursday 6th April, with the world's biggest names descending on Augusta National for a shot at, not just the Green Jacket, but also the chance to add themselves to the Masters winners' roll of honour..
Obviously, with a victory comes major bragging rights and, with The Masters Fantasy League, you can earn just that with your buddies, as the game allows you to pick four players of your choice for your own roster.
SIGN UP TO THE MASTERS FANTASY GAME: GOLF MONTHLY LEAGUE (opens in new tab)
So, how does it work? Well, it's a free-to-play fantasy game where users earn or lose points based on how well their chosen players perform in the tournament. You pick four players - Past Champion - US Player - International Player - Wild Card - and get points depending on their performances on the golf course.
You can create an account at any time but can only pick players who have not yet teed off for the day. In addition to the overall standings, there will be first, second and third-place prizes for the tournament as a whole, as well as daily prizes for the best round.
The final thing to mention is that you can also create your own individual leagues for your friends or work colleagues and, at Golf Monthly, we have even created our own Private League which you can join by clicking here! (opens in new tab)
How Does The Scoring Work?
The Masters format is a standard 72-hole medal-play but, for the game, we see a modified Stableford format. Because of the changes, aggressive play could, and should, be rewarded, as players who make eagles and birdies are likely to make more points
The scoring is below and, for 2023, amateurs do not receive negative points for bogey or worse, making them potentially some of the best players on your roster. If there is a tie, users will be prompted to answer a tiebreaker question, at the conclusion of completing their roster selections, to determine first place. If a tie still exists, the first to register with the tie-breaker answer will be the winner.
Hole-By-Hole Scoring
- Double Eagle: 8 points
- Eagle: 5 points
- Birdie: 2 points
- Par: 1 point
- Bogey: -1 point
- Double Bogey or more: - 3 points
End of Round Bonuses
- A first-round pick completes a round: 1 point (Note: this gives you an edge over someone who had to swap players due to a missed cut)
- Picked Low Amateur: 5 points
- Picked Tournament Champion: 5 points
- Picked Runner(s)-up: 3 points each
How Many Birdies Were Made At The 2022 Masters?
The tiebreak question this year is, how many birdies will be made at the 2023 Masters. Well, last year, we saw 827 birdies at Augusta National, with 431 of those coming on the front nine and 396 coming on the back. What's more, 17 eagles were carded over the four rounds, as eight came on the front nine and nine on the back.
Along with over 3000 pars, 1092 bogeys were produced and over 150 double bogeys or worse were carded over the layout. Which players had the most birdies then, you may ask? Well, Cameron Smith, who has three top 10 finishes in a row at this tournament, including a T2 and T3, made 22 birdies.
He finished top by one, with eventual winner, Scottie Scheffler, making 21 over four rounds. Will Zalatoris and Justin Thomas were next with 19 and 18, whilst six players made 16 throughout the event. If you're interested in eagles, a number of players also made them last year, with Stewart Cink making a hole-in-one at the par 3 16th.
