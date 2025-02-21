Marc Leishman Loses To 12-Handicapper In Stableford Competition Despite Equalling Own Course Record
The LIV golfer was competing in a stableford competition at Warrnambool Golf Club in Australia - his boyhood course - but failed to pick up the trophy...
LIV Golf's Marc Leishman was beaten by a 12-handicap club golfer in his home course's latest stableford competition earlier this week.
Days after recording a T21st result at LIV Golf Adelaide and bagging a T6th at LIV Golf Riyadh, finishing higher than several Major winners on both occasions, the Ripper GC player was truly humbled at Warrnambool Golf Club on Thursday despite carding a bogey-free 61 and recording 42 points.
According to images shared by Reddit user 'AmphibianOK5396,' former World No.12, Leishman was playing off a plus-five handicap and equalled his own course record via nine birdies and an eagle. However, it wasn't enough to take home the title, with the exceptionally-named David Greed pipping Leishman to the line by a point.
Spare a thought, too, for 19-handicapper Andrew Gottliebsen who came in with 41 points and finished third. Or Terry Smith and Ross Corbett - both off three - who shared fourth with 39 points.
All the talk was about the top-two, though, with Leishman - who won Warrnambool's club championship as a 13-year-old - almost helpless to prevent Greed sealing the victory of his life.
The 41-year-old has claimed six PGA Tour titles, been on four International teams at the Presidents Cup, won the LIV Golf Team Championship with Ripper GC and finished runner-up at the 2015 Open Championship throughout his career.
But with the World Handicap System setting out to create a level playing field for everyone, this latest tale is proof that even a middling club golfer can have their day against one of the world's top pros.
Leishman will likely put this narrow loss behind him very quickly, shifting his focus back to the remainder of his season as a pro with the LIV Golf League.
The Australian has made a strong start to the individual campaign, sitting 16th after two events, with tournaments in Hong Kong, Singapore and Miami to come.
As it stands, he is one of the big names set to miss The Masters in April, but Leishman is certainly going to play The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in July after picking up one of three qualification places via the first Open Qualifying Series event in his home country late last year.
Leishman finished in a tie for third alongside Jasper Stubbs at the Australian Open last December but was given the nod for the final Open qualification spot as a result of his higher position in the Official World Golf Ranking. Unless he grabs the lone spot open to LIV players ahead of the US Open, it will be Leishman's first Major appearance since the 2022 Open at St Andrews.
Speaking to LIV Golf at the time, Leishman said: “Very excited to get back to Portrush. I had a great time there last time, didn’t play great but I really like the course. I can’t wait to get back there and enjoy Northern Ireland.”
