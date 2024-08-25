Major Champion Announces Surprise Retirement Immediately After AIG Women's Open

South Korean star I K Kim has surprisingly announced her retirment after a three-over final round of 75 at the AIG Women’s Open.

The 36-year-old, who won the Major seven years ago, spoke to the media after completing her 72nd hole at the Old Course, St Andrews, where she explained that, even though there had been no hint of her retirement in the lead-up to the tournament, it had been on her mind for the last two years.

She said: “I've been waiting for this moment, when would that day would come, and it came today. I just knew when is the time that I would feel it, and I've been thinking it for the last two years, and where would be the better place to play my last 18 holes?

“And this is my 18 years, and I feel like all the holes add up to 18 and everything keep coming 18, and I was like, it must be it.”

Unlike many other players who have waved farewell to their professional careers at the Old Course, Kim didn't even hint at her retirement by stopping on the iconic Swilcan Bridge as she made her way down the 18th fairway.

“I felt a little shy,” she explained. “It's such a place where all these legends have walked, passed by. Yeah, I didn't really take a moment. I just quickly walked past.”

The 2022 AIG Women’s Open was historic as it was played at Muirfield for the first time, and Kim revealed that competing at the course had been a goal of hers before retirement, even though she continued for an extra two years.

IK Kim explained one of her ambitions was to play at Muirfield, which she achieved at the 2022 AIG Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I realised at Muirfield, it's something,” she added. “I said to Martin Slumbers that I would not retire until I played at Muirfield. Before I always read about it from Jack Nicklaus book and many great players have talked about Muirfield, and I wanted to continue until I played Muirfield.

“And when I did I felt so satisfied, and in the same time, I wasn't sure what I want to do with my life. So I just continued until the clue.”

Instead, Kim, who turned professional in 2006, said she had been determined to complete 18 years as a professional before calling it a day.

“I have mentioned this is my 18th year, and that's always I wanted to play 18 years on the LPGA Tour, and I have accomplished that. It's just something about nine, nine, 18 and just feels right and I'm 36, actually, and I started golf when I was nine. Just something, golf number.”

Kim then became emotional as she recalled what gives her the most pride about her career, which included seven wins on the LPGA Tour.

I K Kim won the 2017 Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

She said: “I'm most proud of the hard work that I've put into. I wasn't most talented or most gifted but I loved the game. I was willing to travel anywhere to play golf and learn the game, and I wanted to thank all the girls here. I've learned so much from them. So it's just, I think their relationship.”

Kim's announcement comes just two weeks after another LPGA Tour player, Mariajo Uribe, called time on her professional career after representing Colombia at the Olympics.