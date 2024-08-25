Major Champion Announces Surprise Retirement Immediately After AIG Women's Open
I K Kim has announced her retirement after an 18-year professional career that included victory at the 2017 Women's Open
South Korean star I K Kim has surprisingly announced her retirment after a three-over final round of 75 at the AIG Women’s Open.
The 36-year-old, who won the Major seven years ago, spoke to the media after completing her 72nd hole at the Old Course, St Andrews, where she explained that, even though there had been no hint of her retirement in the lead-up to the tournament, it had been on her mind for the last two years.
She said: “I've been waiting for this moment, when would that day would come, and it came today. I just knew when is the time that I would feel it, and I've been thinking it for the last two years, and where would be the better place to play my last 18 holes?
“And this is my 18 years, and I feel like all the holes add up to 18 and everything keep coming 18, and I was like, it must be it.”
Unlike many other players who have waved farewell to their professional careers at the Old Course, Kim didn't even hint at her retirement by stopping on the iconic Swilcan Bridge as she made her way down the 18th fairway.
“I felt a little shy,” she explained. “It's such a place where all these legends have walked, passed by. Yeah, I didn't really take a moment. I just quickly walked past.”
The 2022 AIG Women’s Open was historic as it was played at Muirfield for the first time, and Kim revealed that competing at the course had been a goal of hers before retirement, even though she continued for an extra two years.
“I realised at Muirfield, it's something,” she added. “I said to Martin Slumbers that I would not retire until I played at Muirfield. Before I always read about it from Jack Nicklaus book and many great players have talked about Muirfield, and I wanted to continue until I played Muirfield.
“And when I did I felt so satisfied, and in the same time, I wasn't sure what I want to do with my life. So I just continued until the clue.”
Instead, Kim, who turned professional in 2006, said she had been determined to complete 18 years as a professional before calling it a day.
“I have mentioned this is my 18th year, and that's always I wanted to play 18 years on the LPGA Tour, and I have accomplished that. It's just something about nine, nine, 18 and just feels right and I'm 36, actually, and I started golf when I was nine. Just something, golf number.”
Kim then became emotional as she recalled what gives her the most pride about her career, which included seven wins on the LPGA Tour.
She said: “I'm most proud of the hard work that I've put into. I wasn't most talented or most gifted but I loved the game. I was willing to travel anywhere to play golf and learn the game, and I wanted to thank all the girls here. I've learned so much from them. So it's just, I think their relationship.”
Kim's announcement comes just two weeks after another LPGA Tour player, Mariajo Uribe, called time on her professional career after representing Colombia at the Olympics.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
'I Messed Up' - Nelly Korda Breaks Down Where 2024 AIG Women's Open Slipped Away
The World No.1 has admitted that two key mistakes over the weekend at the Old Course Major cost her the chance of the title
By Mike Hall Published
-
