‘I’m Just Making Sure That I’m That Guy’ - Pro Leaving Nothing To Chance As LIV Golf League Spot Remains 'Completely Up For Grabs'
American John Catlin currently leads the International Series rankings on the Asian Tour - with the winner earning a spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League
John Catlin knows he is potentially just two months away from a coveted permanent spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League - and he is leaving nothing to chance in order to ensure he lands it.
Catlin has filled in for three different teams across six total appearances in LIV this season (Crushers GC, Smash GC, Legion XIII), scoring points in half of them and achieving a best finish of T7th in Nashville.
And the American currently leads the way in the Asian Tour's International Series Rankings, too - a group of elevated tournaments which ultimately offers a LIV spot to its champion - having won the International Series Macau and lost in a playoff at the International Series Morocco.
The 33-year-old is around 150 points in front of New Zealand's Ben Campbell after four International Series events and roughly 1,250 points in front of Spain's David Puig in the Asian Tour Order of Merit off the back of several further top-10 results in regular tournaments.
But with six lucrative International Series events still to play this term, Catlin cannot afford to take his foot off the gas if he is to enjoy further appearances with the PIF-backed circuit.
Despite being one of the hottest hands on the Asian Tour this season, Catlin insists he will not be resting on his laurels until that LIV card is in his hand.
Speaking ahead of the Black Mountain Championship - an International Series event - he said: “Obviously I feel very confident. You are always striving to be better than you were. I don't think that process ever changes.
"The fact we have these six events left basically means it's completely up for grabs, and whoever plays the best golf is going to win it. And I'm just making sure that I'm that guy.”
The first step down Catlin's potential path to the LIV Golf League begins at Black Mountain Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand - a layout he is particularly familiar with given it is his home course when he is not in the US.
The Asian Tour Order of Merit leader is hoping he can make home advantage count this week and make further strides towards season-ending titles.
Catlin said: “It's nice playing a course I've played for eight or nine years. I'm very comfortable around here. It's a town I've lived in for five or six years and any time I get to be around here, that's always a bonus.
“To be in good form is one more bonus on top of that. So I'm looking forward to the week. It's going to be fun. I've played here quite a bit. I have seen how the course has developed over time, and I’ve seen it under a lot of different conditions as well.
“If it dries out a bit, I know how the course will play. If it stays soft, like this, I've seen it like that. I've seen it fast, I've seen it slow. I've seen it under all different kind of conditions. So that will definitely be an advantage.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
