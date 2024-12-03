LPGA At A Crossroads: Mollie Marcoux Samaan's Exit Sparks Questions About Leadership And Growth

After three and a half years as LPGA Commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan is stepping down ahead of schedule, with her contract initially set to run through summer 2026. While she cited a desire to spend more time with her three children as the reason, it appears her position had become tenuous, raising questions about whether she was still the right fit for the role.

Marcoux Samaan took over as LPGA Commissioner in 2021, succeeding Mike Whan at a time when women’s sports were soaring. Female athletes were gaining unprecedented recognition, and companies were increasingly eager to invest in sponsorships. Riding the crest of this wave, the LPGA capitalised on the momentum, with women’s golf benefitting from the ripple effect of successful marketing strategies across other women’s sports.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan with Atthaya Thitikul, winner of the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Average earnings for the top 100 players surged from just over $570,000 in 2021 to more than $1 million in 2024. Just last month at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, Atthaya Thitikul claimed the historic $4 million winner’s check from a prize fund of $11, the largest in women’s golf.

While Marcoux Samaan’s leadership coincided with a period of remarkable growth for the LPGA, it’s important to recognise that this outcome was likely inevitable given the transformative era for women’s sports. The real question is whether she did enough to capitalise on this momentum, driving further growth and elevating the LPGA and its players to their fullest potential.

The 2025 tournament schedule includes 33 official events, matching this year’s total, and while the $131 million prize fund is the largest in the Tour’s 75-year history, the increase is a modest $3.6 million. More concerning, however, is the departure of Cognizant, the title sponsor of the tour's Founders Cup, and the discontinuation of the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic, a fixture since 1984.

Nelly Korda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the LPGA enlisted a creative agency and media company to enhance content creation and brand development, aiming to elevate its top athletes into bigger stars. World No. 1 Nelly Korda presented a golden opportunity by equalling the record of five consecutive titles, including her second Major, yet the impact has fallen short of a Caitlin Clark-level phenomenon.

To be fair, building such momentum requires collaboration - perhaps Korda herself could have done more to champion the cause. However, recent issues suggest that Marcoux Samaan may have struggled as an effective communicator and decisive leader, potentially missing chances to capitalise on these star-making moments.

When Marcoux Samaan last addressed the media, she was questioned about her relationship with the players, following behind-the-scenes murmurs that it had deteriorated. She said, “My job is to listen to the players and to hear what they need and what they want. I think I’ve done a good job of that. I think our staff has done a good job of that. We try to listen to what they need, and then we try to respond to that. I think that’s what our role is to support the athletes.”

I can’t help but feel that players have sometimes felt unheard under Marcoux Samaan’s leadership. Just last month, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull raised concerns about slow play, highlighting how it’s harming women’s golf - not just for players, but for fans too. This isn’t a new issue; it’s been dragging on for years, and it’s clear that stricter pace-of-play penalties are overdue.

Similarly, has Marcoux Samaan done enough to address the LPGA’s gender participation policy to ensure fair opportunities for female-born players? The rules are set to be updated this month and many players have been pushing for tighter guidelines.

Speaking to Golf Monthly on the subject, former professional Amy Olson said: “I do believe that the LPGA has heard us. I'm not sure if they'll have the courage to go that far, but I know they update their rules in December and so I'm really hoping that we have something to celebrate here in the next couple weeks." Olson claims that the guidelines have been loosened in recent years due to the threat of legal action.

There’s no denying Marcoux Samaan has worked hard to grow the LPGA, and let’s face it, women’s golf is no easy arena to crack. She’s achieved significant wins, like fully subsidised healthcare for players and allocating an additional $8 million in missed cut and travel allowances. But looking at the bigger picture, it’s evident the LPGA needs a stronger leader, someone who can clearly communicate a bold vision for exponential growth.