LPGA At A Crossroads: Mollie Marcoux Samaan's Exit Sparks Questions About Leadership And Growth
Was it a surprise or on the cards that the LPGA Commissioner has stepped down?
After three and a half years as LPGA Commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan is stepping down ahead of schedule, with her contract initially set to run through summer 2026. While she cited a desire to spend more time with her three children as the reason, it appears her position had become tenuous, raising questions about whether she was still the right fit for the role.
Marcoux Samaan took over as LPGA Commissioner in 2021, succeeding Mike Whan at a time when women’s sports were soaring. Female athletes were gaining unprecedented recognition, and companies were increasingly eager to invest in sponsorships. Riding the crest of this wave, the LPGA capitalised on the momentum, with women’s golf benefitting from the ripple effect of successful marketing strategies across other women’s sports.
Average earnings for the top 100 players surged from just over $570,000 in 2021 to more than $1 million in 2024. Just last month at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, Atthaya Thitikul claimed the historic $4 million winner’s check from a prize fund of $11, the largest in women’s golf.
While Marcoux Samaan’s leadership coincided with a period of remarkable growth for the LPGA, it’s important to recognise that this outcome was likely inevitable given the transformative era for women’s sports. The real question is whether she did enough to capitalise on this momentum, driving further growth and elevating the LPGA and its players to their fullest potential.
The 2025 tournament schedule includes 33 official events, matching this year’s total, and while the $131 million prize fund is the largest in the Tour’s 75-year history, the increase is a modest $3.6 million. More concerning, however, is the departure of Cognizant, the title sponsor of the tour's Founders Cup, and the discontinuation of the Jamie Farr Toledo Classic, a fixture since 1984.
Earlier this year, the LPGA enlisted a creative agency and media company to enhance content creation and brand development, aiming to elevate its top athletes into bigger stars. World No. 1 Nelly Korda presented a golden opportunity by equalling the record of five consecutive titles, including her second Major, yet the impact has fallen short of a Caitlin Clark-level phenomenon.
To be fair, building such momentum requires collaboration - perhaps Korda herself could have done more to champion the cause. However, recent issues suggest that Marcoux Samaan may have struggled as an effective communicator and decisive leader, potentially missing chances to capitalise on these star-making moments.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
When Marcoux Samaan last addressed the media, she was questioned about her relationship with the players, following behind-the-scenes murmurs that it had deteriorated. She said, “My job is to listen to the players and to hear what they need and what they want. I think I’ve done a good job of that. I think our staff has done a good job of that. We try to listen to what they need, and then we try to respond to that. I think that’s what our role is to support the athletes.”
I can’t help but feel that players have sometimes felt unheard under Marcoux Samaan’s leadership. Just last month, Nelly Korda and Charley Hull raised concerns about slow play, highlighting how it’s harming women’s golf - not just for players, but for fans too. This isn’t a new issue; it’s been dragging on for years, and it’s clear that stricter pace-of-play penalties are overdue.
Similarly, has Marcoux Samaan done enough to address the LPGA’s gender participation policy to ensure fair opportunities for female-born players? The rules are set to be updated this month and many players have been pushing for tighter guidelines.
Speaking to Golf Monthly on the subject, former professional Amy Olson said: “I do believe that the LPGA has heard us. I'm not sure if they'll have the courage to go that far, but I know they update their rules in December and so I'm really hoping that we have something to celebrate here in the next couple weeks." Olson claims that the guidelines have been loosened in recent years due to the threat of legal action.
There’s no denying Marcoux Samaan has worked hard to grow the LPGA, and let’s face it, women’s golf is no easy arena to crack. She’s achieved significant wins, like fully subsidised healthcare for players and allocating an additional $8 million in missed cut and travel allowances. But looking at the bigger picture, it’s evident the LPGA needs a stronger leader, someone who can clearly communicate a bold vision for exponential growth.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
7 Useful Golf Rangefinder Features You Never Knew About
Think you know everything a rangefinder can do? Think again. We've got seven of the best features currently available on the best modern rangefinders
By Dan Parker Published
-
PGA Tour Champions Q-School Final Stage - Who Is Playing? What Is The Format? And All The Other Details You Need
Just five PGA Tour Champions cards are up for grabs and, with 78 players featuring at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course, it is set to be a thrilling four days of action
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Far Should A 40-Year-Old Woman Drive The Ball? Here's What The Data Says...
We've taken a look at average driving distance data and offer tips for those falling short
By Mark Townsend Published
-
Which Driver Dominated The LPGA Tour In 2024?
It was a close contest, but can you guess which driver claimed the most titles on the LPGA Tour this year?
By Carly Cummins Published
-
Small Margins, Big Gains: Stats Reveal Nelly Korda's Phenomenal Year-On-Year Improvement
We take a look at Nelly Korda's performance gains over the last year
By Alison Root Published
-
Quiz! Can You Name Every Player In The 2024 Solheim Cup?
There were 24 golfers involved. How many members of the two teams can you name?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
'I Fixed These 5 Round-Ruining Mistakes And Now I'm The Lowest Handicap I've Ever Been'
Single figure golfer Jess Ratcliffe shares her tips to help golfers deliver better scores
By Jess Ratcliffe Published
-
'I Could Be Classified As One Of The Lucky Female Golfers, As I’ve Got Small Breasts That Don’t Get In The Way Of My Swing'
It doesn’t matter how big or small, all women have them, but how much do breasts influence the golf swing and technique?
By Carly Cummins Published
-
'There Is A Huge White Space Out There For Golf Apparel That’s Trendy, Stylish, Functional And Also Affordable'
We caught up with the merchant at PGA TOUR Superstore to hear her thoughts on the changing landscape of women's golf fashion
By Alison Root Published
-
Quiz! Which Golfers Have The Most Women's Major Titles?
Can you name all those in the top 10 for all-time Women's Major wins?
By Roderick Easdale Published