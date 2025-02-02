Lottie Woad Powerless To Prevent College Teammate Claiming Third Successive Title

Florida State University’s Mirabel Ting has won her third consecutive college title with victory over Lottie Woad at the Collegiate Invitational in Mexico.

The talented Malaysian - along with Woad - helped the Florida State Seminoles successfully defend its title at the Guadalajara Country Club event, with the team winning by six.

However, while Woad more than played her part in the victory, it was Ting who can take most of the credit after beating her teammate by the same number in the individual event.

Ting carded two rounds of 69 to tie the 36-hole lead with Amanda Sambach before turning on the style with a six-under 66 in the final round as Woad finished second, with Sambach settling for third. Afterwards, Florida State head coach Amy Bond was full of praise for Ting, saying: “She flat out golfed her ball today. It was unreal.”

While Ting's final round, which included five birdies and an eagle, was something special, it won't have come as a surprise to those following her college golf career. Indeed, she had already begun making a name for herself before the 2024/25 season.

Ting also helped Asia Pacific win the Patsy Hankins Trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ting claimed four World Amateur Golf Ranking wins in 2023, including victory in her first collegiate event, the Moon Golf Invitational. She continued her impressive form in 2024, winning twice before the summer and then taking the gold medal at the Malaysia Games in August.

While that was eye-catching, she was just getting started. She began the 2024/25 college golf season in September the way she had a year earlier – with victory, this time at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, before following that with the Fall Schooner Classic title.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before making it three collegiate wins in a row this week, she ended the year with her LPGA Tour debut in the Maybank Championship, where she finished a hugely impressive T12, and began 2025 by helping the Asia Pacific team beat the Europeans in the Patsy Hankins Trophy.

As for Woad, it's not the first time she has played second fiddle to her teammate this season. While the World Amateur No.1's form has been impressive, she could only finish third at the Folds of Honor Collegiate and runner-up at the Fall Schooner Classic.

World No.1 Lottie Woad has yet to beat Mirabel Ting this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woad was also a member of the European team at the wrong end of that 20-12 defeat to the Asia Pacific line-up, including Ting, in the Patsy Hankins Trophy.

The battle for supremacy between Ting and Woad in recent months also sets things up beautifully for this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur, where both will tee it up.

Woad is the defending champion having clinched victory in 2024 by one over Bailey Shoemaker as Ting finished T8. However, given the incredible run Ting is on, as well as her habit of beating Woad this season, the defending champion will likely need to be at her very best if she’s to lift the trophy for the second successive year.