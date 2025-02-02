Lottie Woad Powerless To Prevent College Teammate Claiming Third Successive Title

Mirabel Ting has claimed her third collegiate title in succession to continue a remarkable 2024/25 season

Images of Lottie Woad and Mirabel Ting
Mirabel Ting has won her third successive collegiate tournament, beating Lottie Woad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

Florida State University’s Mirabel Ting has won her third consecutive college title with victory over Lottie Woad at the Collegiate Invitational in Mexico.

The talented Malaysian - along with Woad - helped the Florida State Seminoles successfully defend its title at the Guadalajara Country Club event, with the team winning by six.

However, while Woad more than played her part in the victory, it was Ting who can take most of the credit after beating her teammate by the same number in the individual event.

Ting carded two rounds of 69 to tie the 36-hole lead with Amanda Sambach before turning on the style with a six-under 66 in the final round as Woad finished second, with Sambach settling for third. Afterwards, Florida State head coach Amy Bond was full of praise for Ting, saying: “She flat out golfed her ball today. It was unreal.”

While Ting's final round, which included five birdies and an eagle, was something special, it won't have come as a surprise to those following her college golf career. Indeed, she had already begun making a name for herself before the 2024/25 season.

Mirabel Ting takes a shot during the Patsy Hankins Trophy

Ting also helped Asia Pacific win the Patsy Hankins Trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ting claimed four World Amateur Golf Ranking wins in 2023, including victory in her first collegiate event, the Moon Golf Invitational. She continued her impressive form in 2024, winning twice before the summer and then taking the gold medal at the Malaysia Games in August.

While that was eye-catching, she was just getting started. She began the 2024/25 college golf season in September the way she had a year earlier – with victory, this time at the Folds of Honor Collegiate, before following that with the Fall Schooner Classic title.

Before making it three collegiate wins in a row this week, she ended the year with her LPGA Tour debut in the Maybank Championship, where she finished a hugely impressive T12, and began 2025 by helping the Asia Pacific team beat the Europeans in the Patsy Hankins Trophy.

As for Woad, it's not the first time she has played second fiddle to her teammate this season. While the World Amateur No.1's form has been impressive, she could only finish third at the Folds of Honor Collegiate and runner-up at the Fall Schooner Classic.

Lottie Woad takes a shot at the AIG Women's Open

World No.1 Lottie Woad has yet to beat Mirabel Ting this season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Woad was also a member of the European team at the wrong end of that 20-12 defeat to the Asia Pacific line-up, including Ting, in the Patsy Hankins Trophy.

The battle for supremacy between Ting and Woad in recent months also sets things up beautifully for this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur, where both will tee it up.

Woad is the defending champion having clinched victory in 2024 by one over Bailey Shoemaker as Ting finished T8. However, given the incredible run Ting is on, as well as her habit of beating Woad this season, the defending champion will likely need to be at her very best if she’s to lift the trophy for the second successive year.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

