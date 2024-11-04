Lotte Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

There are just three tournaments remaining in the LPGA Tour season, and this week it visits Hawaii for the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club.

In 2023, Australian rookie Grace Kim beat Yu Jin Sung and Yu Liu in a playoff to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title in just her third start.

That handed her prize money of $300,000 from the overall purse of $2m, but there’s even more to play for in this week’s tournament.

An additional $1m has been added to the payout, leaving $3m to play for. As a result, this week’s winner is in line for a windfall of $450,000, while the runner-up will earn almost as much of last year’s champion, $282,976.

This year, the event takes place in November for the first time, having previously been held in April. Given this stage of the season, with only next week’s Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican to come before LPGA Tour finale the CME Group Tour Championship, many of the field are likely to be as focused on accumulating the necessary Race to CME Globe points to ensure entry to the Florida event, which is set to have an $11m purse.

Only the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe standings will make it that far, and there are 500 points available for this week’s winner.

Below is the prize money breakdown for the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Lotte Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $450,000 2nd $282,976 3rd $205,279 4th $158,799 5th $127,816 6th $104,576 7th $87,534 8th $76,690 9th $68,944 10th $62,746 11th $58,097 12th $54,223 13th $50,815 14th $47,717 15th $44,928 16th $42,449 17th $40,282 18th $38,422 19th $36,873 20th $35,633 21st $34,395 22nd $33,154 23rd $31,916 24th $30,675 25th $29,592 26th $28,508 27th $27,421 28th $26,337 29th $25,253 30th $24,324 31st $23,394 32nd $22,464 33rd $21,534 34th $20,604 35th $19,831 36th $19,056 37th $18,283 38th $17,507 39th $16,731 40th $16,112 41st $15,493 42nd $14,874 43rd $14,252 44th $13,634 45th $13,169 46th $12,704 47th $12,239 48th $11,774 49th $11,309 50th $10,844 51st $10,536 52nd $10,225 53rd $9,914 54th $9,606 55th $9,295 56th $8,984 57th $8,676 58th $8,365 59th $8,058 60th $7,747 61st $7,593 62nd $7,436 63rd $7,282 64th $7,128 65th $6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Lotte Championship?

Brooke Henderson is in the hunt for her third Lotte Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace Kim claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title at the 2023 event and she defends her title. The two Kim beat in a playoff a year ago, Yu Jin Sung and Yu Liu, are also in the field.

Among the other notable names in the field is Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue, who is the highest-placed player in the Race to CME Globe rankings participating this week, in sixth.

Another big name competing in Hawaii is two-time Major winner Jin Young Ko, while Brooke Henderson, who has won the tournament twice, also plays. Henderson has not had a winless year on the LPGA Tour since 2020, but she’s in danger of that run ending in 2024. Could this be the week where she captures her best form to keep the sequence going?

Jin Young Ko is one of a host of top-class players in the Lotte Championship field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship winner Jasmine Suwannapura also plays, along with Marina Alex, who finished second to Rio Takeda at last week’s Toto Japan Classic.

Among the players who will need to keep a close eye on their Race to CME Globe ranking as they aim to finish inside the top 60 are 2019 Women’s Open champion Hinako Shibuno, who is in 58th, 2022 Lotte Championship winner Hyo Joo Kim, who is 61st, and Ashleigh Buhai, who is 63rd in the standings.

Where Is The Lotte Championship? The 2023 Lotte Championship will be played at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. The Ernie Els-designed course has 112 bunkers and water on nine holes.