Lotte Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Grace Kim defends her title as the Hawaii event offers and increased payout for the 2024 edition

Grace Kim with the Lotte Championship trophy
Grace Kim beat two in a playoff in 2023 for her maiden LPGA Tour victory
There are just three tournaments remaining in the LPGA Tour season, and this week it visits Hawaii for the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club.

In 2023, Australian rookie Grace Kim beat Yu Jin Sung and Yu Liu in a playoff to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title in just her third start.

That handed her prize money of $300,000 from the overall purse of $2m, but there’s even more to play for in this week’s tournament.

An additional $1m has been added to the payout, leaving $3m to play for. As a result, this week’s winner is in line for a windfall of $450,000, while the runner-up will earn almost as much of last year’s champion, $282,976.

This year, the event takes place in November for the first time, having previously been held in April. Given this stage of the season, with only next week’s Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican to come before LPGA Tour finale the CME Group Tour Championship, many of the field are likely to be as focused on accumulating the necessary Race to CME Globe points to ensure entry to the Florida event, which is set to have an $11m purse.

Only the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe standings will make it that far, and there are 500 points available for this week’s winner.

Below is the prize money breakdown for the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Lotte Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$450,000
2nd$282,976
3rd$205,279
4th$158,799
5th$127,816
6th$104,576
7th$87,534
8th$76,690
9th$68,944
10th$62,746
11th$58,097
12th$54,223
13th$50,815
14th$47,717
15th$44,928
16th$42,449
17th$40,282
18th$38,422
19th$36,873
20th$35,633
21st$34,395
22nd$33,154
23rd$31,916
24th$30,675
25th$29,592
26th$28,508
27th$27,421
28th$26,337
29th$25,253
30th$24,324
31st$23,394
32nd$22,464
33rd$21,534
34th$20,604
35th$19,831
36th$19,056
37th$18,283
38th$17,507
39th$16,731
40th$16,112
41st$15,493
42nd$14,874
43rd$14,252
44th$13,634
45th$13,169
46th$12,704
47th$12,239
48th$11,774
49th$11,309
50th$10,844
51st$10,536
52nd$10,225
53rd$9,914
54th$9,606
55th$9,295
56th$8,984
57th$8,676
58th$8,365
59th$8,058
60th$7,747
61st$7,593
62nd$7,436
63rd$7,282
64th$7,128
65th$6,971

Who Are The Star Names In The Lotte Championship?

Brooke Henderson takes a shot at the Maybank Championship

Brooke Henderson is in the hunt for her third Lotte Championship title

Grace Kim claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title at the 2023 event and she defends her title. The two Kim beat in a playoff a year ago, Yu Jin Sung and Yu Liu, are also in the field.

Among the other notable names in the field is Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue, who is the highest-placed player in the Race to CME Globe rankings participating this week, in sixth.

Another big name competing in Hawaii is two-time Major winner Jin Young Ko, while Brooke Henderson, who has won the tournament twice, also plays. Henderson has not had a winless year on the LPGA Tour since 2020, but she’s in danger of that run ending in 2024. Could this be the week where she captures her best form to keep the sequence going?

Jin Young Ko takes a shot during the Toto Japan Classic

Jin Young Ko is one of a host of top-class players in the Lotte Championship field

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship winner Jasmine Suwannapura also plays, along with Marina Alex, who finished second to Rio Takeda at last week’s Toto Japan Classic.

Among the players who will need to keep a close eye on their Race to CME Globe ranking as they aim to finish inside the top 60 are 2019 Women’s Open champion Hinako Shibuno, who is in 58th, 2022 Lotte Championship winner Hyo Joo Kim, who is 61st, and Ashleigh Buhai, who is 63rd in the standings.

Where Is The Lotte Championship?

The 2023 Lotte Championship will be played at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. The Ernie Els-designed course has 112 bunkers and water on nine holes.

TOPICS
