Lotte Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Grace Kim defends her title as the Hawaii event offers and increased payout for the 2024 edition
There are just three tournaments remaining in the LPGA Tour season, and this week it visits Hawaii for the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club.
In 2023, Australian rookie Grace Kim beat Yu Jin Sung and Yu Liu in a playoff to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title in just her third start.
That handed her prize money of $300,000 from the overall purse of $2m, but there’s even more to play for in this week’s tournament.
An additional $1m has been added to the payout, leaving $3m to play for. As a result, this week’s winner is in line for a windfall of $450,000, while the runner-up will earn almost as much of last year’s champion, $282,976.
This year, the event takes place in November for the first time, having previously been held in April. Given this stage of the season, with only next week’s Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican to come before LPGA Tour finale the CME Group Tour Championship, many of the field are likely to be as focused on accumulating the necessary Race to CME Globe points to ensure entry to the Florida event, which is set to have an $11m purse.
Only the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe standings will make it that far, and there are 500 points available for this week’s winner.
Below is the prize money breakdown for the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.
Lotte Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$450,000
|2nd
|$282,976
|3rd
|$205,279
|4th
|$158,799
|5th
|$127,816
|6th
|$104,576
|7th
|$87,534
|8th
|$76,690
|9th
|$68,944
|10th
|$62,746
|11th
|$58,097
|12th
|$54,223
|13th
|$50,815
|14th
|$47,717
|15th
|$44,928
|16th
|$42,449
|17th
|$40,282
|18th
|$38,422
|19th
|$36,873
|20th
|$35,633
|21st
|$34,395
|22nd
|$33,154
|23rd
|$31,916
|24th
|$30,675
|25th
|$29,592
|26th
|$28,508
|27th
|$27,421
|28th
|$26,337
|29th
|$25,253
|30th
|$24,324
|31st
|$23,394
|32nd
|$22,464
|33rd
|$21,534
|34th
|$20,604
|35th
|$19,831
|36th
|$19,056
|37th
|$18,283
|38th
|$17,507
|39th
|$16,731
|40th
|$16,112
|41st
|$15,493
|42nd
|$14,874
|43rd
|$14,252
|44th
|$13,634
|45th
|$13,169
|46th
|$12,704
|47th
|$12,239
|48th
|$11,774
|49th
|$11,309
|50th
|$10,844
|51st
|$10,536
|52nd
|$10,225
|53rd
|$9,914
|54th
|$9,606
|55th
|$9,295
|56th
|$8,984
|57th
|$8,676
|58th
|$8,365
|59th
|$8,058
|60th
|$7,747
|61st
|$7,593
|62nd
|$7,436
|63rd
|$7,282
|64th
|$7,128
|65th
|$6,971
Who Are The Star Names In The Lotte Championship?
Grace Kim claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title at the 2023 event and she defends her title. The two Kim beat in a playoff a year ago, Yu Jin Sung and Yu Liu, are also in the field.
Among the other notable names in the field is Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue, who is the highest-placed player in the Race to CME Globe rankings participating this week, in sixth.
Another big name competing in Hawaii is two-time Major winner Jin Young Ko, while Brooke Henderson, who has won the tournament twice, also plays. Henderson has not had a winless year on the LPGA Tour since 2020, but she’s in danger of that run ending in 2024. Could this be the week where she captures her best form to keep the sequence going?
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship winner Jasmine Suwannapura also plays, along with Marina Alex, who finished second to Rio Takeda at last week’s Toto Japan Classic.
Among the players who will need to keep a close eye on their Race to CME Globe ranking as they aim to finish inside the top 60 are 2019 Women’s Open champion Hinako Shibuno, who is in 58th, 2022 Lotte Championship winner Hyo Joo Kim, who is 61st, and Ashleigh Buhai, who is 63rd in the standings.
Where Is The Lotte Championship?
The 2023 Lotte Championship will be played at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii. The Ernie Els-designed course has 112 bunkers and water on nine holes.
Who Is In The Field For The Lotte Championship?
Grace Kim won in a playoff at the 2023 tournament, and she defends her title, while other big names in the field include Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko and Brooke Henderson.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
