Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links: TGL Week 2 Preview

After The Bay beat New York in the first-ever TGL match, it's the turn of Los Angeles Golf Club and Jupiter Links GC in the second week of the tech-infused contest, which takes place on Tuesday 14 January.

Like the first match, the second week of action takes place inside the custom-built SoFi Center in Florida, with coverage on primetime TV. There, the two teams will compete over 15 holes across a two-hour period, with players using a a 64 feet by 46 feet simulator as well as three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.

The first nine holes will see each team cycle through their team of three (chosen from an overall line-up of four) in an alternate shot format before each player competes against an opponent over two holes throughout the remaining six.

The match is just the second of 15 regular-season contests where each team will play the other five once each in a round-robin system, with the top four progressing to the playoffs of semifinals and finals before a winner is crowned on 25 March.

After Ludvig Aberg's The Bay thrashed New York 9-2 in the opening matchup, the eagerly anticipated debut of Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC is the big draw in week 2. The 15-time Major winner, who made his return to competitive action at December's PNC Championship after back surgery, is also in the line-up for the east coast team alongside Kevin Kisner and Max Homa.

Tiger Woods will make his TGL debut (Image credit: TGL)

As for their opponents, Major winners Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa are the two standout names, along with 2023 Fortinet Championship winner Sahith Theegala.

Tom Kim will have to wait for his chance to make his TGL debut for Jupiter Links, while Tommy Fleetwood misses out for Los Angeles as he prepares for an appearance in the Dubai Desert Classic later in the week.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf) A photo posted by on

It promises to be an intriguing contest despite Los Angeles heavily favored in the betting odds for the overall TGL title.

However, thanks largely to the involvement of Woods, the Jupiter Links line-up boasts the most PGA Tour wins, with 92, while its vastly experienced, with an average age of 41. In contrast, the Los Angeles trio has an average age of just 32.6, while they have racked up a total of 18 PGA Tour wins.

Despite that inexperience, in Morikawa and Theegala in particular, the team boasts two of last season's most impressive performers, leaving them a dangerous proposition as they look to spoil TGL co-founder Woods' maiden appearance.

Below is who will represent each side on Tuesday as well as other key information before the second TGL fixture.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Los Angeles Jupiter Links Player 1 Justin Rose Tiger Woods Player 2 Collin Morkiawa Kevin Kisner Player 3 Sahith Theegala Max Homa

Like last week, the action will get underway at the 'The Plank', a 377-yard par 4 hole, with Justin Rose and Tiger Woods the first to get the action underway for their respective teams.

The singles section also begins with Rose taking on Woods on hole 10 before Theegala and Homa wrap up proceedings on the 15th and final hole of the evening.

None of the players in the two line-ups are playing elsewhere later in the week.

The opening tee shot is expected to take place at around 7pm ET (12am GMT) on Tuesday 14 January (Wednesday 15 January). Matches are scheduled to take around two hours each.

It is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States and on Sky Sports Golf in the UK.

While odds for the match are to be confirmed, Los Angeles is certain to begins as heavy favorite against Jupiter Links, with the west coast side the overall favorites for the 2025 title, with Jupiter Links expected to finish last.