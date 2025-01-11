Los Angeles vs Jupiter Links: TGL Week 2 Preview
The second TGL match features Los Angeles Golf Club taking on Jupiter Links GC - here is all the key information about the contest
After The Bay beat New York in the first-ever TGL match, it's the turn of Los Angeles Golf Club and Jupiter Links GC in the second week of the tech-infused contest, which takes place on Tuesday 14 January.
Like the first match, the second week of action takes place inside the custom-built SoFi Center in Florida, with coverage on primetime TV. There, the two teams will compete over 15 holes across a two-hour period, with players using a a 64 feet by 46 feet simulator as well as three virtual greens and 3,800 square feet of putting space.
The first nine holes will see each team cycle through their team of three (chosen from an overall line-up of four) in an alternate shot format before each player competes against an opponent over two holes throughout the remaining six.
The match is just the second of 15 regular-season contests where each team will play the other five once each in a round-robin system, with the top four progressing to the playoffs of semifinals and finals before a winner is crowned on 25 March.
After Ludvig Aberg's The Bay thrashed New York 9-2 in the opening matchup, the eagerly anticipated debut of Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC is the big draw in week 2. The 15-time Major winner, who made his return to competitive action at December's PNC Championship after back surgery, is also in the line-up for the east coast team alongside Kevin Kisner and Max Homa.
As for their opponents, Major winners Justin Rose and Collin Morikawa are the two standout names, along with 2023 Fortinet Championship winner Sahith Theegala.
Tom Kim will have to wait for his chance to make his TGL debut for Jupiter Links, while Tommy Fleetwood misses out for Los Angeles as he prepares for an appearance in the Dubai Desert Classic later in the week.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf)
A photo posted by on
It promises to be an intriguing contest despite Los Angeles heavily favored in the betting odds for the overall TGL title.
However, thanks largely to the involvement of Woods, the Jupiter Links line-up boasts the most PGA Tour wins, with 92, while its vastly experienced, with an average age of 41. In contrast, the Los Angeles trio has an average age of just 32.6, while they have racked up a total of 18 PGA Tour wins.
Despite that inexperience, in Morikawa and Theegala in particular, the team boasts two of last season's most impressive performers, leaving them a dangerous proposition as they look to spoil TGL co-founder Woods' maiden appearance.
Below is who will represent each side on Tuesday as well as other key information before the second TGL fixture.
LOS ANGELES V JUPITER LINKS LINE-UPS
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Los Angeles
|Jupiter Links
|Player 1
|Justin Rose
|Tiger Woods
|Player 2
|Collin Morkiawa
|Kevin Kisner
|Player 3
|Sahith Theegala
|Max Homa
Like last week, the action will get underway at the 'The Plank', a 377-yard par 4 hole, with Justin Rose and Tiger Woods the first to get the action underway for their respective teams.
The singles section also begins with Rose taking on Woods on hole 10 before Theegala and Homa wrap up proceedings on the 15th and final hole of the evening.
None of the players in the two line-ups are playing elsewhere later in the week.
WHEN DOES LOS ANGELES V JUPITER LINKS START?
The opening tee shot is expected to take place at around 7pm ET (12am GMT) on Tuesday 14 January (Wednesday 15 January). Matches are scheduled to take around two hours each.
It is being shown live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States and on Sky Sports Golf in the UK.
LOS ANGELES V JUPITER LINKS TGL BETTING ODDS
While odds for the match are to be confirmed, Los Angeles is certain to begins as heavy favorite against Jupiter Links, with the west coast side the overall favorites for the 2025 title, with Jupiter Links expected to finish last.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'He's Been Something Special' - Paul McGinley Backs One Particular Player To Star In Ryder Cup
Speaking at the Team Cup, the former Ryder Cup captain revealed that Team Europe are looking at 'two or three rookies' for 2025, with McGinley giving Matthieu Pavon very high-praise
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jordan Spieth Lays Out PGA Tour Return At Pebble Beach Following Wrist Surgery
The three-time Major winner is ready to return to action at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after undergoing successful surgery on a long-term wrist injury in August
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tiger Woods Set For TGL Debut As Week 2 Line-Ups Revealed
Ahead of Los Angeles GC vs Jupiter Links GC in week two of TGL, Tiger Woods has been confirmed as part of the Floridian squad's starting trio...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
TGL Off To Strong Start After ESPN Viewing Figures Released
The first night of TGL action drew viewing figures that peaked at over one million says broadcaster ESPN
By Paul Higham Published
-
TGL: Ludvig Aberg Stars As The Bay GC Thrashes New York GC
The first ever TGL match is in the books, and it was a big 9-2 win for Ludvig Aberg's The Bay GC over Xander Schauffele's New York GC
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Is 'The Hammer' In TGL?
As part of the inaugural TGL campaign, there are a number of tactical tools available to each team - with one of the most interesting being The Hammer...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How To Watch TGL Golf: Live Streams & TV Channels As Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's New Hi-Tech League Begins
A new indoor league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy gets underway in 2025 – here's all the information on how to watch TGL online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Roderick Easdale Last updated
-
Are LIV Golfers Involved In TGL?
The TGL features 24 of the most recognizable players on the planet but there is a glaring omission with no LIV Golfers present for the two-month long event
By Matt Cradock Published
-
18 TGL Questions Answered Ahead Of New Hi-Tech Golf League
With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL starting in 2025 we've answered some of the most popular questions on the new hi-tech team league
By Paul Higham Published
-
New York Vs The Bay: TGL Week One Preview
Ahead of the first-ever match in TGL, set to feature New York Golf Club against The Bay GC, here is all the key information you need...
By Jonny Leighfield Published