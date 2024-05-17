Live

Valhalla Leaderboard And PGA Championship Projected Cut: Live Updates As Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Detained And Start Delayed Due To Accident

On day two of the year's second men's Major Championship, it's record-breaking Xander Schauffele who leads the way at Valhalla

The first day of the 2024 PGA Championship was dominated by Xander Schauffele’s record-breaklng 62, which has given him a three-shot lead. Schauffele broke the record for the lowest score at the PGA Championship, eclipsing the 18 rounds of 63 at PGA Championships, including Jose Maria Olazabal's one at Valhalla in the 2000 playing of this event.

In setting the course record, Schauffele has also become the first man to record multiple 62s in a Major. However the last time did not work out so well for him. It was in the US Open last year. After his 62 in the first round, he followed it up with 70-73-72 and finished tied in 10th.

Tony Finau, Mark Hubbard and Sahith Theegala are tied for second ahead of Friday's second round, three shots back from Schauffele. Rory McIlroy begins in a seven-way tie for 4th. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in a tie for 12th, despite a stunning return to action at the first via a hole-out eagle.

With a stacked leaderboard all hunting Major Championship glory, we are surely set for more drama and intrigue at Valhalla on Friday.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

  • -9 SCHAUFFELE
  • -6 FINAU, THEEGALA, HUBBARD
  • -5 MACINTYRE, MCILROY, HOGE, KIM, DETRY, MORIKAWA, MCNEALY
  • -4 KOHLES, KOEPKA, MOORE, SCHEFFLER , NOREN, ECKROAT

REPORTS OF SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER BEING ALLEGEDLY DETAINED BY POLICE

Day two of the PGA Championship has descended into chaos with reports world No.1 and favourite Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police outside the club for allegedly trying to drive past cops following a deadly car crash.

START OF ROUND TWO DELAYED

The PGA has said that round two will be delayed by at least one hour due to "a serious accident" near the course.

Hello and welcome to day two of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louiville, Kentucky.

We were treated to a fascinating opening day's play, with Xander Schauffele's stunning course-record 62 the highlight, of course. Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy began his quest for a fifth Major championship in fine style courtesy of a Thursday 66. And World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is nicely placed, too, after a first round of four under that featured a special hole-out eagle down the first.

Stay tuned to find out how everything unfolds on Friday as everyone tries to make the cut or jostle for position near the top. Thank you for joining us!

