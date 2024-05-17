Valhalla Leaderboard And PGA Championship Projected Cut: Live Updates As Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Detained And Start Delayed Due To Accident

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first day of the 2024 PGA Championship was dominated by Xander Schauffele’s record-breaklng 62, which has given him a three-shot lead. Schauffele broke the record for the lowest score at the PGA Championship, eclipsing the 18 rounds of 63 at PGA Championships, including Jose Maria Olazabal's one at Valhalla in the 2000 playing of this event.

In setting the course record, Schauffele has also become the first man to record multiple 62s in a Major. However the last time did not work out so well for him. It was in the US Open last year. After his 62 in the first round, he followed it up with 70-73-72 and finished tied in 10th.

Tony Finau, Mark Hubbard and Sahith Theegala are tied for second ahead of Friday's second round, three shots back from Schauffele. Rory McIlroy begins in a seven-way tie for 4th. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in a tie for 12th, despite a stunning return to action at the first via a hole-out eagle.

With a stacked leaderboard all hunting Major Championship glory, we are surely set for more drama and intrigue at Valhalla on Friday.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD

-9 SCHAUFFELE

SCHAUFFELE -6 FINAU, THEEGALA, HUBBARD

FINAU, THEEGALA, HUBBARD -5 MACINTYRE, MCILROY, HOGE, KIM, DETRY, MORIKAWA, MCNEALY

MACINTYRE, MCILROY, HOGE, KIM, DETRY, MORIKAWA, MCNEALY -4 KOHLES, KOEPKA, MOORE, SCHEFFLER , NOREN, ECKROAT

Live updates from...