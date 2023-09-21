Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony, Tee Times And Live Updates As Pairings Soon To Be Announced

The 2023 Solheim Cup is almost ready to get underway!
Both Team USA and Team Europe have been on-site at Finca Cortesin in Spain all week, with the action beginning at 8.10am local time on Friday morning.
The opening ceremony starts at 6pm local time (5pm BST, 12pm ET) where this year's Solheim Cup captains Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen will be naming their pairings for the first session.
Follow our live updates and latest news throughout the afternoon.
Solheim Cup Tee Times
(All times local: BST -1hr / ET -6hrs)
Friday September 22
08.10-08.46 4x Foursomes Matches
13.40-14.25 4x Fourballs Matches
Saturday September 23
08.10-08.46 4x Foursomes Matches
13.40-14.25 4x Fourballs Matches
Sunday September 24
11.10-13.22 12x Singles Matches
Solheim Cup format
|Day 1
|Morning foursomes (4 matches)
|Afternoon four balls (4 matches)
|Day 2
|Morning foursomes (4 matches)
|Afternoon four balls (4 matches)
|Day 3
|12 singles matches
Updates from:
"WE GOT WHOOPED"
Nelly Korda reveals that she and Megan Khang got beaten by rookies, Lilia and Allisen, on Monday.
"We didn't get whooped, we lost 1-down," says Khang.
"We got whooped," responds Korda.
1ST TEE CROWDS
Wow. This stand will be rocking tomorrow. Some great quotes already about the 1st hole itself - a driveable par-4.
"You guys are going to chariot it onto the green, perfect eagle putt. I love it," said Megan Khang earlier, sitting alongside her teammates Nelly Korda and Jennifer Kupcho.
The countdown is on
Just over an hour to go, then, until the Opening Ceremony. Sorry to be a Debbie Downer, but I'm not a fan. Wouldn't it be nice if they all came out in their golf gear and said, 'Right, let's get this show started.'
'WITHOUT DOUBT' THE BEST TEAM EUROPE EVER
Dame Laura Davies had some very supportive words for Team Europe in the press conferences yesterday - describing the line-up as the best European side ever.
“I think without doubt, the strongest European Solheim Cup team we've ever had in-depth. From one to 12, there's not much in it," she said.
“We've always had such strong teams, but it was always kind of the top seven, eight, nine, maybe, that played on the LPGA Tour.
"We always had players from the European Tour that didn't have the experience, and when you come to the very hardest women's tournament in golf, the pressure - you know, you're not saying they weren't great golfers and they could stand up in any stroke play event, but it's really hard to play against a really strong American team when you don't really know what you're coming up against.
“So that's why I think this time, the 12 all play on the LPGA, they're all winners on the LPGA, and they bring that kind of experience to this team.”
NELLY MISSING SISTER JESS
Nelly Korda is one of the stars of Team USA this week, but she'll be looking to win the Solheim Cup without her older sister Jess there, for the first time ever.
Jessica Korda recently announced she was pregnant after time out on the sidelines with injury.
"Yeah, I'm definitely sad to not have Jess here," Nelly said today at Finca Cortesin.
"First Solheim Cup without her. It's definitely been a little different. But I think the bigger picture, whenever I get to represent my country it's been so much fun, and I get to experience new players and bond with other players too, which is a lot of fun. But, yeah, sad face not having Jess here."
We're getting close to the Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony beginning now, where we'll find out Friday morning's foursomes matches!