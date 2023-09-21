Solheim Cup Opening Ceremony, Tee Times And Live Updates As Pairings Soon To Be Announced

Refresh

Nelly Korda reveals that she and Megan Khang got beaten by rookies, Lilia and Allisen, on Monday.

"You guys are going to chariot it onto the green, perfect eagle putt. I love it," said Megan Khang earlier, sitting alongside her teammates Nelly Korda and Jennifer Kupcho.

Wow. This stand will be rocking tomorrow. Some great quotes already about the 1st hole itself - a driveable par-4.

Just over an hour to go, then, until the Opening Ceremony. Sorry to be a Debbie Downer, but I'm not a fan. Wouldn't it be nice if they all came out in their golf gear and said, 'Right, let's get this show started.'

'WITHOUT DOUBT' THE BEST TEAM EUROPE EVER

Dame Laura Davies had some very supportive words for Team Europe in the press conferences yesterday - describing the line-up as the best European side ever.

“I think without doubt, the strongest European Solheim Cup team we've ever had in-depth. From one to 12, there's not much in it," she said.

“We've always had such strong teams, but it was always kind of the top seven, eight, nine, maybe, that played on the LPGA Tour.

"We always had players from the European Tour that didn't have the experience, and when you come to the very hardest women's tournament in golf, the pressure - you know, you're not saying they weren't great golfers and they could stand up in any stroke play event, but it's really hard to play against a really strong American team when you don't really know what you're coming up against.

“So that's why I think this time, the 12 all play on the LPGA, they're all winners on the LPGA, and they bring that kind of experience to this team.”