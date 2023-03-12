Former PGA Tour Player Reacts To His Course Record Being Broken
After Tom Hoge carded a final round 62, former course record holder, Colt Knost, reacted amusingly to the feat
Prior to the 11th March 2023, nobody had bettered a round of 63 around TPC Sawgrass, with nine players holding the course record at the iconic venue, the most recent being Dustin Johnson in 2022.
Now though, on a perfect day in Florida, Tom Hoge has become the new benchmark, with the 33-year-old American firing 10 birdies and eight pars in a demolition job of TPC Sawgrass. As one of those golfers who previously held the record, Colt Knost seemed to be happy for Hoge... sort of!
A post shared by Scott Harrington (@scottyglf) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Knost, who was playing a round with his friend, Scott Harrington, positioned his phone on the seat of the golf cart and watched with interest as Hoge faced a putt of 10-feet on the par 5 ninth (his final hole of the day.)
In the video, which was posted to Harrington's Twitter and Instagram, Knost screams "NO!" as the putt drops into the hole for birdie, with the former US Amateur champion responding: "No, he made it. Golf history. It's over, guys," along with a few choice words which we won't repeat!
It didn't help that Harrington, who filmed the whole thing, let out the most sarcastic sympathetic comment of "oooh Colt!" before humorously laughing at his buddy with the words: "Shed a tear for Colt!"
Knost, who now works on the CBS Golf team, is good friends with a lot of the current crop of PGA Tour talent and, when he shot his course record at The Players Championship in 2016, he could have shot 62 if he hadn't bogeyed his final hole.
Former players who have also shot 63 include Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Roberto Castro, Jason Day, Martin Kaymer, Knost, Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson.
