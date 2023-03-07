Players Championship Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One And Two

The 'unofficial fifth Major' is upon us once more and this week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is a big one.

A total of $25m in prize money is up for grabs in what will be one of the strongest fields of the season, albeit without defending champion Cameron Smith and all the other LIV Golf players who are now suspended from the PGA Tour.

World No.1 Jon Rahm has won five times in his last ten starts and he's grouped with World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, who successfully defended the WM Phoenix Open last month, and No.3 Rory McIlroy, who finished T2nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week after winning in his opening start of the year at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

They're off in the morning wave on Thursday, starting at 7.56am (12.56pm GMT) local time from the 10th tee, with their second round scheduled for 12.56pm (5.56pm GMT) local time on Friday afternoon off the 1st.

There are plenty of other big groupings, including Max Homa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth who are off in the afternoon on Thursday and the morning on Friday.

Take a look at all of the Players Championship tee times for Thursday and Friday:

Round one tee times - Players Championship 2023

1st tee (all times local, ET)

6.50am Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee

7:01am Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith

7.12am Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim

7.23am Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

7.34am Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

7.45am Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan

7.56am Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb

8.07am J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List

8.18am Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman

8.29am Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace

8.40am Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

8.51am Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin

11.50am Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley

12.01pm Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman

12.12pm Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger

12.23pm Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day

12.34pm Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry

12.45pm Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele

12.56pm Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1.07pm Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1.18pm Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley

1.29pm Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore

1.40pm Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy

1.51pm Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak

10th tee (all times local, ET)

6.50am Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson

7.01am Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

7.12am Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren

7.23am Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

7.34am Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

7.45am Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

7.56am Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

8.07am Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

8.18am Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English

8.29am Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox

8.40am Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

8.51am Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott

11.50am David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

12.01pm Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon

12.12pm Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

12.23pm Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink

12.34pm Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari

12.45pm J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

12.56pm K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland

1.07pm Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings

1.18pm Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley

1.29pm Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark

1.40pm Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney

1.51pm Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes

Round two tee times - Players Championship 2023

1st tee (all times local, ET)

6.50am David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander

7.01am Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon

7.12am Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower

7.23am Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink

7.34am Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari

7.45am J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

7.56am K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland

8.07am Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings

8.18am Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley

8.29am Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark

8.40am Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney

8.51am Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes

11.50am Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson

12.01pm Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery

12.12pm Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren

12.23pm Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton

12.34pm Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay

12.45pm Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler

12.56pm Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

1.07pm Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

1.18pm Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English

1.29pm Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox

1.40pm Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg

1.51pm Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott

10th tee (all times local, ET)