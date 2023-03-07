Players Championship Tee Times 2023 - Rounds One And Two
The world's top three players are grouped together for the first two days at TPC Sawgrass
The 'unofficial fifth Major' is upon us once more and this week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass is a big one.
A total of $25m in prize money is up for grabs in what will be one of the strongest fields of the season, albeit without defending champion Cameron Smith and all the other LIV Golf players who are now suspended from the PGA Tour.
World No.1 Jon Rahm has won five times in his last ten starts and he's grouped with World No.2 Scottie Scheffler, who successfully defended the WM Phoenix Open last month, and No.3 Rory McIlroy, who finished T2nd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week after winning in his opening start of the year at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.
They're off in the morning wave on Thursday, starting at 7.56am (12.56pm GMT) local time from the 10th tee, with their second round scheduled for 12.56pm (5.56pm GMT) local time on Friday afternoon off the 1st.
There are plenty of other big groupings, including Max Homa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth who are off in the afternoon on Thursday and the morning on Friday.
Take a look at all of the Players Championship tee times for Thursday and Friday:
Round one tee times - Players Championship 2023
1st tee (all times local, ET)
- 6.50am Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
- 7:01am Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
- 7.12am Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim
- 7.23am Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
- 7.34am Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- 7.45am Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan
- 7.56am Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb
- 8.07am J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
- 8.18am Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman
- 8.29am Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace
- 8.40am Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft
- 8.51am Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin
- 11.50am Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley
- 12.01pm Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman
- 12.12pm Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
- 12.23pm Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day
- 12.34pm Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
- 12.45pm Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele
- 12.56pm Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 1.07pm Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala
- 1.18pm Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley
- 1.29pm Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore
- 1.40pm Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy
- 1.51pm Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak
10th tee (all times local, ET)
- 6.50am Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson
- 7.01am Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
- 7.12am Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren
- 7.23am Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
- 7.34am Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay
- 7.45am Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler
- 7.56am Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 8.07am Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
- 8.18am Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English
- 8.29am Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox
- 8.40am Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg
- 8.51am Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott
- 11.50am David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 12.01pm Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon
- 12.12pm Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
- 12.23pm Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink
- 12.34pm Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari
- 12.45pm J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
- 12.56pm K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland
- 1.07pm Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings
- 1.18pm Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley
- 1.29pm Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark
- 1.40pm Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney
- 1.51pm Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes
Round two tee times - Players Championship 2023
1st tee (all times local, ET)
- 6.50am David Lipsky, S.H. Kim, Tyson Alexander
- 7.01am Kramer Hickok, Lee Hodges, Will Gordon
- 7.12am Ben Griffin, Matthias Schwab, Justin Lower
- 7.23am Sepp Straka, Garrick Higgo, Stewart Cink
- 7.34am Chez Reavie, Tom Hoge, Francesco Molinari
- 7.45am J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar
- 7.56am K.H. Lee, Martin Laird, Gary Woodland
- 8.07am Ryan Brehm, Lanto Griffin, Scott Stallings
- 8.18am Ryan Palmer, Patton Kizzire, Alex Smalley
- 8.29am Dylan Frittelli, Jerry Kelly, Wyndham Clark
- 8.40am Scott Piercy, James Hahn, Nick Watney
- 8.51am Aaron Rai, Dylan Wu, Erik Barnes
- 11.50am Danny Willett, Brandon Wu, Davis Thompson
- 12.01pm Adam Long, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery
- 12.12pm Tommy Fleetwood, Taylor Pendrith, Callum Tarren
- 12.23pm Si Woo Kim, Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton
- 12.34pm Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.45pm Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler
- 12.56pm Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 1.07pm Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1.18pm Nico Echavarria, Sungjae Im, Harris English
- 1.29pm Jhonattan Vegas, Peter Malnati, Ryan Fox
- 1.40pm Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Greyson Sigg
- 1.51pm Nick Hardy, Eric Cole, Harrison Endycott
10th tee (all times local, ET)
- 6.50am Kevin Tway, Russell Knox, Chesson Hadley
- 7.01am Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Doc Redman
- 7.12am Beau Hossler, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
- 7.23am Lucas Herbert, Aaron Wise, Jason Day
- 7.34am Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry
- 7.45am Kurt Kitayama, Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele
- 7.56am Max Homa, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 8.07am Sam Burns, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala
- 8.18am Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Keegan Bradley
- 8.29am Sam Ryder, Davis Riley, Taylor Moore
- 8.40am Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Max McGreevy
- 8.51am Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh, Andrew Novak
- 11.50am Robby Shelton, Austin Smotherman, Min Woo Lee
- 12.01pm Kevin Streelman, Denny McCarthy, Matthew NeSmith
- 12.12pm Byeong Hun An, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doug Ghim
- 12.23pm Michael Thompson, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell
- 12.34pm Kevin Kisner, Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- 12.45pm Trey Mullinax, Cam Davis, Tyler Duncan
- 12.56pm Adam Svensson, Joel Dahmen, Robert Streb
- 1.07pm J.J. Spaun, Chad Ramey, Luke List
- 1.18pm Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Harman
- 1.29pm Emiliano Grillo, Mark Hubbard, Matt Wallace
- 1.40pm Nate Lashley, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft
- 1.51pm Aaron Baddeley, David Lingmerth, Ben Martin
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x