2023 Players Championship Final-Round Odds and Live Picks
Scottie Scheffler leads The Players Championship after three rounds. Is it his tournament to lose? Who should you be betting on when Sunday rolls around? Trent Pruit gives us his live Players Championship picks
It was a seven-under round from Scottie Scheffler on Saturday that saw him maintain a stranglehold atop the leaderboard of this year’s Players Championship. Scheffler, who is currently ranked second in the world, brings in a two-stroke lead over Min Woo Lee, who recorded a six-under score in the third round.
Scheffler was one of four golfers to shoot a -7, joined by Tommy Fleetwood (T4, -9), Aaron Rai (T4, -9), and Taylor Moore (T14, -6). Interestingly, there were still two bigger movers than the aforementioned quartet. Tom Hoge (T8, -8) went for a ten under round on Saturday, putting him in a tie with Sungjae Im (T8, -8), who shot eight under.
From a betting standpoint, seeing the world’s second-ranked player carry a two-stroke lead into Sunday doesn’t provide us much value in backing him. And rightfully so considering Scheffler (-240) has been on a tear over the last couple of years, ultimately demanding the respect of the oddsmakers.
So, I feel that he should have no issue closing this tournament out and earning his first Players Championship title on Sunday. I mean, I’m not going to be the guy to fade the second-ranked player in the world – especially when he holds at least a two-shot lead over the rest of the field.
There’s still plenty of betting options available for Sunday’s action, and I’ve narrowed in on this best bet.
Players Championship Picks
Viktor Hovland Top 10 Finisher (+210) (Bet $100 to collect $310) You can get the best odds for this pick at DraftKings
With Viktor Hovland sitting at T14 and six under for the tournament, I think there’s an excellent opportunity to back him in some capacity on Sunday. I’m going to take the Norwegian at just over 2/1 to finish inside of the top 10 at The Players Championship.
Hovland has really burst on the golf scene over the last few years, climbing all the way to 11th in the world rankings. He’s been fantastic already this year, winning the Hero World Challenge back in December and recording six other top 20s since October. Hovland is coming off of a T10 (-5) performance last weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational as well.
Now, as for this specific course, Hovland has only played it in a competitive capacity twice. He missed the cut in 2021 and followed that up with a T9 (-7) outing last year. With the way that he is playing and his respectable outing in 2022, I think Hovland offers a great betting option for Sunday. Let’s take him to chase down several of the golfers ahead of him and place inside the top 10.
Players Championship Odds - Live Odds Entering Sunday
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|-240
|Min Woo Lee
|+600
|Cam Davis
|+2500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2800
|Aaron Rai
|+5000
|Christian Bezuidenhout
|+5000
|Sungjae Im
|+5000
|Tom Hoge
|+8000
|Chad Ramey
|+10000
|Justin Rose
|+12500
Trent is a Chicago native who has been an avid sports fan ever since he could walk. He played collegiate rugby at Arizona State University and still resides in Arizona, where he spends his days engulfed in sports betting analysis. Trent fell in love with the analytical side of sports in his late teens and has been a part of the sports betting industry for 10+ years now.
