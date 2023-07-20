Open Championship Leaderboard 2023 Live: Can Rory Get Off To A Fast Start?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club is here, Cameron Smith is the defending champion after his fantastic victory at St Andrews in 2022.

Rory McIlroy won the last time The Open was played at Royal Liverpool and he has the perfect preparation with his Scottish Open victory on Sunday. He is the firm favorite, both with the bookies and the fans alike.

World Number One Scottie Scheffler should certainly not be counted out, or should Masters champion Jon Rahm - while another popular winner would be Rickie Fowler, who has also returned to the winners' circle of late.

Tiger Woods is absent from the event following the surgery he required after The Masters - we hope to see him back in 2024.

Follow all the action with our live blog and leaderboard below.

OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD 2023