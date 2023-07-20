Open Championship Leaderboard 2023 Live: Can Rory Get Off To A Fast Start?

The 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club is here, Cameron Smith is the defending champion after his fantastic victory at St Andrews in 2022.
Rory McIlroy won the last time The Open was played at Royal Liverpool and he has the perfect preparation with his Scottish Open victory on Sunday. He is the firm favorite, both with the bookies and the fans alike.
World Number One Scottie Scheffler should certainly not be counted out, or should Masters champion Jon Rahm - while another popular winner would be Rickie Fowler, who has also returned to the winners' circle of late.
Tiger Woods is absent from the event following the surgery he required after The Masters - we hope to see him back in 2024.
Follow all the action with our live blog and leaderboard below.
OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP LEADERBOARD 2023
OPEN QUICK LINKS
- Open Championship Tee Times
- Open Weather Forecast at Royal Liverpool
- Open Betting Tips and Predictions
- Royal Liverpool Course Review
Opening drive proves challenging for pros as breeze picks up
Just one of the first nine drives found the fairway this morning as the opening par four proves a tricky start. Russell Henley began with a double bogey after having to play out backwards from the sand
Local favourite Jordan scrambles par at the first after nervous start
Jordan has been a member at the Wirral links since he was seven years old. He made his Open debut at St Andrews 12 months ago when he missed the cut and he showed some nerves on the first this morning as he drove left and then found the sand but he got up and down for a par which will have settled him down
The scene is set at Royal Liverpool for a thrilling first day's play as fans start to filter on to the links
Fairways cut. Bunkers raked. Holes painted.We are ready.The Open begins today. pic.twitter.com/pEoVDJPokIJuly 20, 2023
The final preparations have been completed by the greenkeepers and we now await the start of the Open which is only minutes away
WELCOME TO THE 151ST OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP
Follow all the latest from Royal Liverpool as the players begin their journey to attempt to win The Claret Jug.
The countdown is on this morning at Hoylake to the first tee time of the Open
At 6.35am local hero Matthew Jordan tees off with the first tee shot of the 151st Open Championship. The 27-year-old is a member of 20 years at Royal Liverpool and earned the honours by qualifying nearby for the oldest tournament in golf dating back to 1860.