Dan Bradbury Facts: 17 Things To Know About The English Golfer

Dan Bradbury turned professional in 2022 after successful stints at Lincoln Memorial University and Florida State University.

The Englishman is already a two-time winner on the DP World Tour and looks set to have a bright future in Europe and beyond.

Get to know him better with these facts...

Dan Bradbury facts:

1. Bradbury is from the town of Wakefield in Yorkshire, England.

2. He is attached to Wakefield Golf Club, one of the oldest clubs in Yorkshire, having been established in 1891.

3. He was captain of the Yorkshire Boys Golf Team as a junior.

4. Bradbury spent four years at Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee, where he majored in Business Management and won nine collegiate titles while playing for the LMU Railsplitters.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. In 2020, he became the first LMU golfer to compete in the US Amateur Championship.

6. He won a number of South Atlantic Conference accolades at LMU, including the Freshman Golfer of the Year (2018), Golfer of the Year (2020), Player of the Year (2021), Male Athlete of the Year (2021) and Golf-Scholar Athlete of the Year (2021).

7. For his final college season, he transferred to Florida State University, the same college that the likes of Brooks Koepka and Paul Azinger attended.

8. At FSU, he finished 2nd on the team for scoring average (72.15) and recorded six top-15s including a best finish of 3rd.

9. He turned professional in 2022.

10. He won his first pro title in just his third start while playing on a sponsor's invite at the DP World Tour's 2022 Joburg Open.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. His Joburg win set the record as Bradbury was the lowest-ranked golfer in history (1,397th in the OWGR) to win a DP World Tour event.

12. That victory also qualified him for the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, where he missed the cut in his Major debut.

13. He qualified for the 2024 Open at Royal Troon after finishing 3rd at the 2023 Joburg Open. He went on to miss the cut in his second Major.

14. Bradbury won his second DP World Tour title at the 2024 Open de France, where he shot a final round 66 at Le Golf National to win by one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15. He is sponsored by Ping and plays a full bag of the company's clubs.

16. He made three holes-in-one during the 2023 DP World Tour season, at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, SDC Championship and Open de Espana. It equalled Miguel Angel Jimenez's record for most aces in a DPWT season, and his Abu Dhabi hole-in-one earned him a Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0 Sport car.

17. He is a Leeds United FC fan.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dan Bradbury bio Full name Daniel John Bradbury Born Wakefield, Yorkshire, England, July 26, 1999 College Lincoln Memorial University (2017-2021), Florida State University (2021-22) DP World Tour wins 2