LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka Plays Practice Round With Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson
The pair are both competing in this week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
Brooks Koepka and Zach Johnson were pictured playing a practice round together ahead of the Open Championship in a potential sign that the US Ryder Cup captain will select the LIV Golfer for the US team.
Koepka has enjoyed a hugely successful Major season, with the American bouncing back from his second-place finish at the Masters in April to win his fifth Major with a two-shot victory at the PGA Championship in May.
The five-time Major champion failed to contend at last month’s US Open - finishing T17 - but the performances have left many calling for his inclusion in September’s Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.
And despite not earning Ryder Cup points for LIV Golf events, the World No. 12 is currently sitting third in the US points list, only behind World No.1, Scottie Scheffler and last month’s US Open champion, Wyndham Clark.
If Koepka were to stay in the top six positions, he would automatically qualify for his fourth Ryder Cup but, if not, he may be reliant upon one of Johnson’s six captain’s picks. With that in mind, Monday’s practice round certainly would appear to suggest that Koepka is firmly in Johnson’s consideration.
"It was fun, we got to talk about it [the Ryder Cup] a little bit and what's going on, I guess how the team's shaping up - it's interesting," Koepka said about his practice round with Johnson at a pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday.
It marks a significant change in tone from the 2015 Open champion who had suggested, back in May, that LIV golfers making his Ryder Cup team was “not even on my radar.”
“We’re at a point right now where it’s not even a discussion item,” he went on to say. "There’s maybe a couple guys that have come close to securing their spot in the top six, but when it comes to picks it’s not even on my radar, especially given how many points are still out there, whether you’re talking about major championships or elevated events or all of the above."
Earlier this month, Johnson cooled his tone, praising Koepka’s “extremely impressive” Major run while also suggesting that LIV Golfers can “technically still be a part of Team USA."
It remains to be seen if Johnson would elect to pick another LIV star given their current position in the rankings. After Koepka, the next highest is Phil Mickelson who sits 33rd in the rankings.
Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, who were both part of the victorious 2021 team, sit 35th and 46th respectively while Talor Gooch, who has won three times on the LIV circuit this year, sits 86th.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
5 Big Names To Watch At The 151st Open Championship
We look at five TaylorMade staffers who could lift the Claret Jug this week at Royal Liverpool
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy’s Press Conference Cancellation Is A Good Thing
It was announced yesterday that Rory McIlroy would not attend a pre-tournament press conference at Royal Liverpool. It’s a sign that he’s fully focused on securing a fifth Major title.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Former Tennis Pro Loses Celebrity Tournament After Crowd Heckle On Final Hole
Mardy Fish was put off by the shout and drove into rough before eventually losing to NBA star Steph Curry in the American Century Championship
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Royal Liverpool Member Matthew Jordan To Hit First Tee Shot At 151st Open
The Englishman has been a member since he was seven and reached the 151st Open having come through Final Qualifying
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Nelly Korda Reveals Next Target After Claiming Aramco Team Series London
Korda lifted the title at Centurion Club, as she led from start to finish to claim her first title in the UK
By James Nursey • Published
-
'You Need Something That Bubbles Over The Top' - What Hollywood Actress Kathryn Newton Would Put In The Claret Jug
Hollywood Actress Kathryn Newton answers Golf Monthly's Quick 9 questions from her dream fourball to her favourite club in the bag
By James Nursey • Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Sets New PGA Tour Prize Money Record After Scottish Open Finish
Following a T3 finish at the Scottish Open, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler surpassed $19million, the highest in a single season in PGA Tour history
By James Nursey • Published
-
Vincent Norrman Lands Maiden PGA Tour Title At Barbasol Championship
The Swede parred the first playoff hole to defeat Nathan Kimsey and become a PGA Tour winner
By Andrew Wright • Last updated
-
Final Three Open Spots Secured Following Thrilling Scottish Open Finale
Byeong Hun An, David Lingmerth and Nicolai Hojgaard all qualified for The Open following their high-placed finishes in Scotland
By James Nursey • Published