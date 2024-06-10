LIV Golfers To Feature As Saudi International Returns With New Date And Venue

Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and defending champion Abraham Ancer have been named in the field for the Asian Tour's Saudi International event that's been moved to December

Abraham Ancer with the PIF Saudi International trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

Some big-name LIV Golf League stars have already been revealed in the field for the Asian Tour's PIF Saudi International which has moved date and venue for this year.

After five years being held at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Riyadh Golf Club will now host the event from 4-7 December this year.

The switch means the $5 million event will now become the season-ending tournament for both the Asian Tour and the International Series.

And some big names from LIV Golf have already been announced as participants in December's event - including defending champion Abraham Ancer and former winners Dustin Johnson and Harold Varner III.

They'll be joined by 2022 Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, with the Australian making his first visit to Riyadh.

“I am really looking forward to visiting Riyadh for the first time," said Smith. "From what I have read, there is so much going on there with some great sports facilities for grassroots and professionals being put in place. 

"We have also heard lots of good things about the Championship course at Riyadh Golf Club. 

"Looking at the design and reputation of the course, I reckon it is going to provide us with a real test as we try to stay both out of the water and out in front of what will be another world-class field at the PIF Saudi International.”

Smith finished as runner-up to Ancer last year, and they'll renew their rivalry along with 2022 champion Varner and Johnson - who claimed the spoils at the Saudi International in both 2019 and 2021.

John Catlin holds the Saudi Open trophy

John Catlin won the Saudi Open in April

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riyadh Golf Club has been widely used for top pro events in both the men's and women's game - with John Catlin winning April's Saudi Open on the Asian Tour.

The course has also staged the Aramco Team Series Riyadh and the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

The Saudi International will now be the final tournament of 10 in the Asian Tour's International Series - with the player who tops the rankings from those events winning a spot in the 2025 LIV Golf League.

The top 30 in the International Series rankings will again be eligible to take part in the LIV Golf Promotions event with a place on the lucrative team golf tour being up for grabs.

And with the 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit champion guaranteed a place within the top four of the OWGR Federation Ranking, a system used by the PGA Championship and The Open, there's even more on the line this year.

“This new date gives the PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers the key position and prominence it deserves as the climax to our season," said Asian Tour commissioner Cho Minn Thant.

"We believe Riyadh Golf Club will provide an excellent stage to showcase the culmination of our year and, with so much on the line, it should make for a dramatic and must-watch ending to our 2024 season.”

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸