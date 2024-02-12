Aramco Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2024

Some of the world's best players, including Lexi Thompson, compete for an eye-catching purse at Riyadh Golf Club

Lexi Thompson takes a shot at the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship
Lexi Thompson is one of the biggest names in the field
One of the most lucrative events in the women’s calendar takes place at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

Players will be competing for purse of $5m, which is the largest on the LET and equal to the prize fund for the men’s equivalent, the PIF Saudi International. The figure, which is identical to that available at last year’s tournament after it increased from $1m in 2022, is also higher than the first three LPGA Tour events of the season combined. 

That attractive purse is also the highest outside the Majors and LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship, and that's something LET CEO Alexandra Armas believes is important in inspiring more people to take up the game. 

She said: "The Aramco Saudi Ladies International marks a historic milestone for women's golf, championing equal prize funds and showcasing the incredible talents of our players to a growing audience of sports fans.

“As we look forward to a fantastic spectacle in Riyadh, where the standard of golf will be incredibly high, it's important to underline the significance of this event, which offers the highest purse on our international schedule outside the Majors and will inspire both men and women to play and enjoy golf worldwide.”

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Aramco Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2024

Prize money breakdown for the 2023 tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$750,000
2nd$450,000
3rd$300,000
4th$225,000
5th$180,000
6th$155,000
7th$140,000
8th$125,000
9th$120,000
10th$115,000
11th$110,000
12th$105,000
13th$100,000
14th$95,000
15th$90,000
16th$87,500
17th$85,000
18th$82,500
19th$80,000
20th$77,500
21st$74,000
22nd$71,500
23rd$69,000
24th$66,500
25th$64,000
26th$61,500
27th$58,500
28th$56,000
29th$53,500
30th$51,000
31st$49,000
32nd$46,500
33rd$44,500
34th$43,000
35th$41,500
36th$40,000
37th$38,400
38th$37,000
39th$35,500
40th$34,000
41st$32,500
42nd$31,000
43rd$29,500
44th$28,000
45th$27,000
46th$26,000
47th$25,000
48th$24,000
49th$23,500
50th$23,000
51st$22,000
52nd$21,000
53rd$20,000
54th$19,500
55th$18,500
56th$17,000
57th$16,500
58th$16,000
59th$15,500
60th$15,000
61st$14,500
62nd$14,000
63rd$13,500
64th$13,000
65th$12,500
66th$12,000

Who Are The Star Names At The Aramco Saudi Ladies International?

Georgia Hall takes a shot at the CME Group Tour Championship

Georgia Hall is one of several European Solheim Cup players competing

In its relatively short history, the tournament, which was first held in 2020, has become one of the most prestigious in women’s golf, helped by the sizeable purse. As a result, many of the world best players regularly attend and this year is no different.

However, one of the big names missing from this year’s edition is Lydia Ko, who won the title for the second time in 2023. Despite her absence, the player she overcame last year, Adita Ashok, participates along with Emily Kristine Pedersen, who beat Georgia Hall in the inaugural tournament. Hall wouldn’t be denied a title, eventually claiming victory in 2022, and she returns hoping for a repeat of that success, along with another star of the English game, Charley Hull.

Emily Kristine Pedersen with the Aramco Saudi Ladies International trophy after her 2020 win

Emily Kristine Pedersen won the inaugural edition

Pedersen, Hall and Hull were members of the most recent European Solheim Cup team, and they are joined by other players who helped Team Europe successfully defended their title at Finca Cortesin, Caroline Hedwall, Gemma Dryburgh, Carlota Ciganda, Linn Grant and Leona Maguire.

One of the members of the US team at the match was Lexi Thompson, and she also plays days after her 29th birthday. It will mark her second start of the year following a T16 at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Ashleigh Buhai, who won the 2022 AIG Women’s Open, and Shannon Tan, who became the first player from Singapore to win on the LET with victory at last week’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open, also compete.

Who's In The Field For The Aramco Saudi Ladies International?

Some of the world's best players are in the field, including 2022 winner Georgia Hall, Charley Hull,  Lexi Thompson and 2022 AIG Women's Open champion Ashleigh Buhai. 

Where Is The Aramco Saudi Ladies International Being Held?

After being held at Saudi Arabia's Royal Greens and Country Club for the first four years, the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International moves to the capital and Riyadh Golf Club.

