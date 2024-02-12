One of the most lucrative events in the women’s calendar takes place at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.

Players will be competing for purse of $5m, which is the largest on the LET and equal to the prize fund for the men’s equivalent, the PIF Saudi International. The figure, which is identical to that available at last year’s tournament after it increased from $1m in 2022, is also higher than the first three LPGA Tour events of the season combined.

That attractive purse is also the highest outside the Majors and LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship, and that's something LET CEO Alexandra Armas believes is important in inspiring more people to take up the game.

She said: "The Aramco Saudi Ladies International marks a historic milestone for women's golf, championing equal prize funds and showcasing the incredible talents of our players to a growing audience of sports fans.

“As we look forward to a fantastic spectacle in Riyadh, where the standard of golf will be incredibly high, it's important to underline the significance of this event, which offers the highest purse on our international schedule outside the Majors and will inspire both men and women to play and enjoy golf worldwide.”

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Aramco Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2024

Prize money breakdown for the 2023 tournament

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $750,000 2nd $450,000 3rd $300,000 4th $225,000 5th $180,000 6th $155,000 7th $140,000 8th $125,000 9th $120,000 10th $115,000 11th $110,000 12th $105,000 13th $100,000 14th $95,000 15th $90,000 16th $87,500 17th $85,000 18th $82,500 19th $80,000 20th $77,500 21st $74,000 22nd $71,500 23rd $69,000 24th $66,500 25th $64,000 26th $61,500 27th $58,500 28th $56,000 29th $53,500 30th $51,000 31st $49,000 32nd $46,500 33rd $44,500 34th $43,000 35th $41,500 36th $40,000 37th $38,400 38th $37,000 39th $35,500 40th $34,000 41st $32,500 42nd $31,000 43rd $29,500 44th $28,000 45th $27,000 46th $26,000 47th $25,000 48th $24,000 49th $23,500 50th $23,000 51st $22,000 52nd $21,000 53rd $20,000 54th $19,500 55th $18,500 56th $17,000 57th $16,500 58th $16,000 59th $15,500 60th $15,000 61st $14,500 62nd $14,000 63rd $13,500 64th $13,000 65th $12,500 66th $12,000

Who Are The Star Names At The Aramco Saudi Ladies International?

Georgia Hall is one of several European Solheim Cup players competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

In its relatively short history, the tournament, which was first held in 2020, has become one of the most prestigious in women’s golf, helped by the sizeable purse. As a result, many of the world best players regularly attend and this year is no different.

However, one of the big names missing from this year’s edition is Lydia Ko, who won the title for the second time in 2023. Despite her absence, the player she overcame last year, Adita Ashok, participates along with Emily Kristine Pedersen, who beat Georgia Hall in the inaugural tournament. Hall wouldn’t be denied a title, eventually claiming victory in 2022, and she returns hoping for a repeat of that success, along with another star of the English game, Charley Hull.

Emily Kristine Pedersen won the inaugural edition (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedersen, Hall and Hull were members of the most recent European Solheim Cup team, and they are joined by other players who helped Team Europe successfully defended their title at Finca Cortesin, Caroline Hedwall, Gemma Dryburgh, Carlota Ciganda, Linn Grant and Leona Maguire.

One of the members of the US team at the match was Lexi Thompson, and she also plays days after her 29th birthday. It will mark her second start of the year following a T16 at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Ashleigh Buhai, who won the 2022 AIG Women’s Open, and Shannon Tan, who became the first player from Singapore to win on the LET with victory at last week’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open, also compete.

Who's In The Field For The Aramco Saudi Ladies International? Some of the world's best players are in the field, including 2022 winner Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson and 2022 AIG Women's Open champion Ashleigh Buhai.