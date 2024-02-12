Aramco Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2024
Some of the world's best players, including Lexi Thompson, compete for an eye-catching purse at Riyadh Golf Club
One of the most lucrative events in the women’s calendar takes place at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia.
Players will be competing for purse of $5m, which is the largest on the LET and equal to the prize fund for the men’s equivalent, the PIF Saudi International. The figure, which is identical to that available at last year’s tournament after it increased from $1m in 2022, is also higher than the first three LPGA Tour events of the season combined.
That attractive purse is also the highest outside the Majors and LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship, and that's something LET CEO Alexandra Armas believes is important in inspiring more people to take up the game.
She said: "The Aramco Saudi Ladies International marks a historic milestone for women's golf, championing equal prize funds and showcasing the incredible talents of our players to a growing audience of sports fans.
“As we look forward to a fantastic spectacle in Riyadh, where the standard of golf will be incredibly high, it's important to underline the significance of this event, which offers the highest purse on our international schedule outside the Majors and will inspire both men and women to play and enjoy golf worldwide.”
Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International.
Prize money breakdown for the 2023 tournament
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$750,000
|2nd
|$450,000
|3rd
|$300,000
|4th
|$225,000
|5th
|$180,000
|6th
|$155,000
|7th
|$140,000
|8th
|$125,000
|9th
|$120,000
|10th
|$115,000
|11th
|$110,000
|12th
|$105,000
|13th
|$100,000
|14th
|$95,000
|15th
|$90,000
|16th
|$87,500
|17th
|$85,000
|18th
|$82,500
|19th
|$80,000
|20th
|$77,500
|21st
|$74,000
|22nd
|$71,500
|23rd
|$69,000
|24th
|$66,500
|25th
|$64,000
|26th
|$61,500
|27th
|$58,500
|28th
|$56,000
|29th
|$53,500
|30th
|$51,000
|31st
|$49,000
|32nd
|$46,500
|33rd
|$44,500
|34th
|$43,000
|35th
|$41,500
|36th
|$40,000
|37th
|$38,400
|38th
|$37,000
|39th
|$35,500
|40th
|$34,000
|41st
|$32,500
|42nd
|$31,000
|43rd
|$29,500
|44th
|$28,000
|45th
|$27,000
|46th
|$26,000
|47th
|$25,000
|48th
|$24,000
|49th
|$23,500
|50th
|$23,000
|51st
|$22,000
|52nd
|$21,000
|53rd
|$20,000
|54th
|$19,500
|55th
|$18,500
|56th
|$17,000
|57th
|$16,500
|58th
|$16,000
|59th
|$15,500
|60th
|$15,000
|61st
|$14,500
|62nd
|$14,000
|63rd
|$13,500
|64th
|$13,000
|65th
|$12,500
|66th
|$12,000
Who Are The Star Names At The Aramco Saudi Ladies International?
In its relatively short history, the tournament, which was first held in 2020, has become one of the most prestigious in women’s golf, helped by the sizeable purse. As a result, many of the world best players regularly attend and this year is no different.
However, one of the big names missing from this year’s edition is Lydia Ko, who won the title for the second time in 2023. Despite her absence, the player she overcame last year, Adita Ashok, participates along with Emily Kristine Pedersen, who beat Georgia Hall in the inaugural tournament. Hall wouldn’t be denied a title, eventually claiming victory in 2022, and she returns hoping for a repeat of that success, along with another star of the English game, Charley Hull.
Pedersen, Hall and Hull were members of the most recent European Solheim Cup team, and they are joined by other players who helped Team Europe successfully defended their title at Finca Cortesin, Caroline Hedwall, Gemma Dryburgh, Carlota Ciganda, Linn Grant and Leona Maguire.
One of the members of the US team at the match was Lexi Thompson, and she also plays days after her 29th birthday. It will mark her second start of the year following a T16 at the LPGA Drive On Championship.
Ashleigh Buhai, who won the 2022 AIG Women’s Open, and Shannon Tan, who became the first player from Singapore to win on the LET with victory at last week’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open, also compete.
Who's In The Field For The Aramco Saudi Ladies International?
Some of the world's best players are in the field, including 2022 winner Georgia Hall, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson and 2022 AIG Women's Open champion Ashleigh Buhai.
Where Is The Aramco Saudi Ladies International Being Held?
After being held at Saudi Arabia's Royal Greens and Country Club for the first four years, the 2024 Aramco Saudi Ladies International moves to the capital and Riyadh Golf Club.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
