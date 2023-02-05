Abraham Ancer Holds Off PGA Tour Star to Win Saudi International

Abraham Ancer returned to the winner's circle, as he emerged victorious on the Asian Tour after shooting a 19-under tournament total in the PIF Saudi International, holding off PGA Tour player, Cameron Young, by two shots in a wire-to-wire win.

The Mexican found himself two shots ahead of Young after the third round but, seven holes into the final round, Ancer was tied with the American as he carded his fourth birdie of the day before a bogey at eight halted his momentum.

Young dropped three more shots on the back nine, with a bogey on the 13th and a double-bogey 15th hole meaning Ancer’s safety cushion was increased substantially, until Young rallied again with birdies at the 16th and 18th holes adding some pressure. Ultimately, it wasn't enough to stop Ancer.

This victory now makes it four career wins for the 31 year-old, as well as his first on the Asian Tour, with Ancer hoping to add more titles this season after he announced his move to LIV Golf in June last year.

"I just hit the ball really well. Mentally I was in a really good spot. I felt like I made very little mistakes and, whenever I missed a shot, I was in a good spot to get up and down from," revealed the Mexican following his round.

Picking up his first title since the historic victory at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, the win was also Ancer’s first wire-to-wire win, which is just as impressive as the victory itself.

Ancer added "I just didn't think about where I was on the leaderboard. I played really good the first round, and I just felt like I wanted to keep that going.

Young and Ancer during the final round of the Saudi International (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I kept telling myself, just imagine if I was in like 20th place and you've just got to go out there and shoot a low one. It worked out. I stayed in the moment. Didn't really think too much about the previous shots or what was coming after. So I'm really happy with my frame of mind during these four rounds.”