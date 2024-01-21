LIV Golfer Expected To Remain Outside World's Top 50 Despite Strong Dubai Desert Classic Showing

As the golfing season of 2024 continues to hot up, we have already seen a number of big wins for the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, with the latter picking up a record fourth Dubai Desert Classic.

Along with the European pair, Joaquin Niemann, who claimed a maiden DP World Tour title at the Australian Open in December, has enjoyed an excellent start to his season. However, the Chilean will still not be pleased with his position in the Official World Golf Rankings...

Another good showing from @joaconiemann this week, but it won't be quite enough to reach top 50. Provisionally projected at ~#65... #OWGR https://t.co/ybUaSvUUqnJanuary 21, 2024 See more

Part of LIV Golf, who are yet to pick up OWGR points as they go into their third season, Niemann is having to feature in DP World and Asian Tour events to pick up ranking points. This is crucial for the 25-year-old, who is on the cusp of jumping into the top-50 of the world and securing a Masters invite at the beginning of April.

Earning a spot at The 152nd Open Championship following his Australian victory, Niemann finished outside the world's top 50 at the end of December and, thus, must be inside the world's top 50 by the end of March to earn an invite to Augusta National.

Finishing fifth at the Australian PGA Championship followed by his victory at the Australian Open, Niemann has produced yet another strong showing at the Dubai Desert Classic, with four rounds of 69, 72, 67 and 70 putting him into a share of fourth and securing a number of OWGR points.

If the numbers are to go by, and according to OWGR expert @VC606, Niemann is provisionally expected to jump around the World No.65 mark, with the PGA Tour's American Express event to conclude on Sunday evening which could affect the way the rankings move.

Obviously, there are still two months before The Masters finalise their invitations and, with this is mind, expect Niemann to be present in a number of tournaments on both the DP World and Asian Tours, as well as the LIV Golf events that get underway on the 2nd February at Mayakoba.