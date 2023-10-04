LIV Golfer Describes 'Big Discrepancy' Among Players Over Schedule
Charl Schwartzel doesn't think LIV Golf yet offers the perfect playing schedule to please all its players
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When LIV Golf launched in 2022, one of the supposed advantages mentioned by some of its players was it offered the opportunity to play fewer tournaments.
After all, the opening season featured just eight events, while the inaugural LIV Golf League campaign features 14 stretching from February to the season-closing Team Championship at the end of October.
However, that is not seen as a good thing by everyone. One of those players, Charl Schwartzel, is taking advantage of a break in the LIV Golf schedule to compete in this week’s International Series Singapore on the Asian Tour to experience extra competitive action.
Speaking ahead of the event at Tanah Merah Country Club, Schwartzel explained that there is a “big discrepancy” between some LIV Golf players and others in the number of tournaments they would like to play.
He said: “I think The International Series has been an amazing product. To give guys an opportunity to get on LIV, and an opportunity to play bigger tournaments on the Asian Tour. From a LIV player standpoint, especially myself, there’s a big discrepancy between the 48 guys.
“I would think some guys are very happy to play 14 events, and some feel 14 is too much. You get guys that want to play just a few extra, and you get other guys that want to play full-year schedules. I’m in the middle there."
Player sharpness has been a talking point in recent days, particularly after all but three of the US Ryder Cup team had around a month without competitive action before their defeat in the match at Marco Simone.
Similarly, the 2023 LIV Golf League has had lengthy breaks in the schedule, including over a month between May’s LIV Golf DC event and June’s visit to Valderrama for the LIV Golf Andalucia tournament.
Schwartzel explained that, coupled with tournaments taking place over three rounds rather than four, it can be an issue. He said: “I can’t only do 14 events – I can’t stay sharp with only 14 games and three rounds. Sometimes I feel like you get into momentum, but then it’s finished, and then you’ve got a few weeks off."
Another LIV Golf player competing in Singapore this week is Graeme McDowell, and he admits he feels the same. He said: “I totally agree with Charl - 14 events is not enough for me. I need maybe six, seven, eight more events.
"If I exclude the Majors and know that my only way to get into The Open and the US Open is qualifying at the qualifying venues for those, and I exclude those, I certainly need more playing opportunities.”
That’s where the International Series comes in, and McDowell said it also offers opportunities beyond the chance to play more tournaments. He said: “I think the International Series serves a lot of purposes for the LIV players.
“As we move into the 2024 season, as LIV really starts to stabilise its schedule, it gives the International Series an ability to build their schedule a little bit around perhaps the LIV schedule and attract some of the best players in the world to come and play these events, which I think only continues to elevate the Asian Tour.
"The International Series has given the Asian Tour the ability to go into markets that it has never been in before as well.”
The LIV Golf season resumes with its penultimate tournament of 2023 on 13 October, in Jeddah.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
I Went On My First Overseas Golf Trip... Here's 8 Things I Learned
Here are beginner golfer Lili Dewrance's dos and don'ts for a first-time golf holiday and how she rose to the challenge in the Carolinas
By Lili Dewrance Published
-
Why Juniors Shouldn't Think About Handicaps Until Their Teens
Katie Dawkins discusses why junior golf should be focused on growing the person, not how low their handicaps are. Is too much pressure applied to kids?
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan Playing In Dunhill Links Under Pseudonym
Al-Rumayyan will compete in the DP World Tour Event under an assumed name
By Mike Hall Published
-
Lexi Thompson Confirmed For PGA Tour Start
The LPGA Tour player will compete in the Shriners Children's Open later in the month
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tour Pro Says Brooks Koepka's Response To Ryder Cup Question Showed 'Everything That's Wrong With The US Team'
Eddie Pepperell thinks an answer Koepka gave to a question at the Ryder Cup hinted at why the US team came up short
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sanderson Farms Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Mackenzie Hughes defends his title as the PGA Tour returns after a three-week break
By Mike Hall Published
-
Team USA Star Patrick Cantlay Marries Nikki Guidish Day After Ryder Cup Defeat
Cantlay put the disappointment of Ryder Cup defeat behind him to marry Nikki Guidish in Rome
By Mike Hall Published
-
New World Ball Speed Record Set By Former Professional Long-Drive Champion
Kyle Berkshire beat his own previous record by over 5mph in a speed training session
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘We’re Sitting On A Gold Mine’ – LPGA Tour Commissioner Seeks Cash Boost
Mollie Marcoux Samaan thinks there is an excellent opportunity to grow the women's game with new investment
By Mike Hall Published
-
Sergio Garcia Drops Subtle Hint Over 2025 Ryder Cup Captaincy Role
The record Ryder Cup points scorer reposted two social media messages putting his name forward for the position
By Mike Hall Published