LIV Golfer ‘Narrowly’ Avoids Disqualification Before Carding ‘Spectacular’ Round Using Borrowed Clubs
Both Scott and Kieran Vincent suffered lost bags on their way to the International Series Morocco event - but it was the former who really made the best of a tough situation...
LIV Golf's Scott Vincent endured and then enjoyed a wild day at the International Series Morocco on Thursday.
Having discovered his luggage had been misplaced, the Iron Heads GC player headed back to the airport in an attempt to retrieve his bags, but no luck. Not only did he return without his clubs, but Vincent's impromptu trip almost saw him ejected from the tournament after he missed his 12:30pm tee time.
Although he was allowed to begin his opening round alongside fellow LIV player, Eugenio Chacarra and Jazz Janewattananond, Vincent did so having incurred a two-stroke penalty as a result of a delay caused by a wrong turn on the way back to the course. He also had a full set of borrowed clubs in tow from the pro at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
Despite the adversity, the 32-year-old produced a superb first 18 holes of golf to sit just two strokes off the lead in the third of 10 elevated events which offer a pathway onto the LIV Golf League.
The Zimbabwean recorded five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 eighth to surge through the pack and put early pressure on Kazuma Kobori and John Catlin at the top.
Shooting 5 under with a 2 shot penalty after an eventful morning! Scott Vincent talks us through his rocky start to International Series Morocco 🇲🇦 #whereitsAT #InternationalSeries #ThisISEverything pic.twitter.com/34O1RiSPGKJuly 4, 2024
Scott, who also played with the same clubs in the pro-am, said: “I had zero expectations today, but feel we definitely learned something that will help us get better in future. So in a way it was great to play, the pressure was off and I just wanted to see what would happen."
Remarkably, Scott's younger brother Kieran - a member of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII - was also put in a very similar situation after his bags were lost as well.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The 26-year-old did not return to the airport, though, and ended up teeing off with a hastily-assembled set which included a selection of clubs from friends in the tournament who stepped in to support the Zimbabwean.
Legion XIII team-mate Caleb Surratt supplied the irons, Taichi Kho provided a driver and Ian Snyman chipped in with a wedge. Jaco Ahlers provided some golf balls for the day.
Kieran did not enjoy such a strong start, however, bogeying two of his opening three holes before wrestling back momentum later on through four birdies to sign for a one-under round of 72 that he “would have signed for straight away” had it been offered before his round.
He said: “Lucky enough, we have some really cool people out here on the Asian Tour – it is a friendly tour. A lot of people had clubs, bits and pieces, but obviously it is hard to make up a full set when you do not have anything, so we have a bit of a mixed bag here!
“I have talked a lot to myself about adapting, no matter what, whatever the situation might be. And so just being able to go out there with none of my stuff, even golf shoes, I am taking in the moment, and we will just take it as it comes.”
Late on Friday, it was confirmed by the Asian Tour that Scott had received his golf clubs before teeing off in round two while Kieran had not and was using his college teammate Ervin Chang's clubs instead.
After the International Series Morocco concludes on Sunday, the Vincent brothers will head over to Spain to feature in LIV's next event - LIV Golf Andalucia between July 12-14.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
'I Could Get In A Lot Of Trouble Answering' - Jordan Spieth Dodges Big LIV Golf Question
Jordan Spieth says he "could get in a lot of trouble" discussing how talks are going over LIV golfers returning to the PGA Tour
By Paul Higham Published
-
PGA Tour Rookie Makes History With Stunning 59 At John Deere Classic
Just seven months after earning his PGA Tour card, Hayden Springer made history with a 12-under 59 in the first round of the John Deere Classic
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Three-Time DP World Tour Winner Makes LIV Golf Qualification ‘Priority Number One’
After playing in two LIV Golf events, John Catlin has targeted qualifying for next year's line-up as his top priority for the season
By Paul Higham Published
-
The 17 LIV Golfers Qualified For The 2024 Open
There will be a total of 17 LIV Golfers teeing it up in the 152nd Open, headlined by recent US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
‘Disgusting’ - Greg Norman Says LIV Golf Players Experienced ‘Vitriol And Hatred’ When Tour Started
The LIV Golf CEO labeled the abuse experienced by players who first joined the tour in 2022 as "disgusting", while Phil Mickelson called for less "hostility" in the sport
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'I’m The Best Player I’ve Ever Been' - Richard Bland Credits LIV Golf Move As Reason For Unprecedented Form Following US Senior Open Win
The Englishman claimed his second over-50s Major in a playoff on Monday, adding on to his Senior PGA Championship title, and believes his switch to LIV led to such excellent play
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lee Westwood Enjoys US Senior Open Debut - But Reveals One Big Thing He Prefers About LIV Golf
Lee Westwood was happy with the start he made to his US Senior Open debut, but not as happy with the dress code
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Streaming Partner Shuts Down With Immediate Effect
Caffeine TV ceased its operations just months after signing a deal to run LIV Golf's Friday rounds...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lee Westwood Admits ‘There’s Only One Loser’ After LIV vs PGA Tour Split
The LIV Golf player is convinced only the fans are missing out from the split at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Combined 2024 Money List
LIV Golf consistently offers the biggest prize money in golf, but it's PGA Tour stars who dominate the top of the combined money list so far this season
By Mike Hall Published