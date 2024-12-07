LIV Golf Team Teases New Signings
Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC has revealed it will make three signings ahead of the 2025 season
The LIV Golf off-season provides the opportunity for its teams to tweak line-ups or even make sweeping changes, and this year is no different.
For Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC, the latter may be in order after the team’s official X account teased that it is making not one, not two but three signings.
An image of Na with the silhouettes of three players behind him was posted by the account, accompanied by the message: “Big moves loading. Iron Heads GC is gearing up for 2025 with three exciting signings. Who do you think is joining the squad? Stay tuned!”
Big moves loading ⏳ Iron Heads GC is gearing up for 2025 with three exciting signings. Who do you think is joining the squad? 👀🔥 Stay tuned! 🏌️♂️#IronHeadsGC #LIVGolf pic.twitter.com/mSODLT87TnDecember 6, 2024
That inevitably led to speculation of who could be coming into the team - and who could be on the way out.
In the 2024 season, Na was joined by Danny Lee, Jinichiro Kozuma and Scott Vincent on the team. However, of those three, Vincent finished in the Drop Zone, meaning his career on the circuit is now in serious doubt, with winning the LIV Golf Promotions event his remaining chance of earning a contract for the 2025 season.
Lee and Kozuma both finished in the Open Zone, and that status could offer a hint over their futures. Players in the Open Zone can either negotiate a deal with another team that has an open roster spot or be re-signed by their current team.
So, could the pair will simply be offered new deals by Iron Heads GC, technically making them two of the signings and leaving only Vincent to make way? Or, is the team really set for a big change in personnel?
We will have to wait for confirmation. What we do know is that Na’s current line-up struggled throughout much of the 2024 season, finishing rock bottom of the team standings after the 13 regular events.
While that would ordinarily justify making big changes for the next season, Iron Heads GC then rallied brilliantly in the Team Championship despite beginning the event as the bottom seed. The team even knocked out Bryson DeChambeau’s defending champions Crushers GC on its way to finishing T2 and only three shots off eventual winner Ripper GC.
Regardless of who may – or may not – be moving on from Iron Heads GC ahead of the 2025 season opener on 6 February in Saudi Arabia, it will continue what has already been a busy off-season.
Eugenio Chacarra, who had been on Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC, has confirmed he is hoping to find a new LIV Golf team, while Dustin Johnson has signed Range Goats GC’s Thomas Pieters to his 4 Aces GC.
That means 4 Aces GC now has one more player than it needs, while Range Goats GC currently has just two - Peter Uihlein and Matthew Wolff - after captain Bubba Watson finished in the Drop Zone. Even then, Watson could be re-signed if there is a business case for keeping him.
To add to the uncertainty, the League is set to welcome at least one new player, one of whom will earn a contract via the LIV Golf Promotions event.
As well as Watson and Vincent, the latter’s brother, Kieran, Stinger GC’s Branden Grace and Cleeks GC’s Kalle Samooja are also fighting for the LIV Golf careers after finishing in the Drop Zone.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
