LIV Golf Team Championship Moves From Jeddah Back To Miami

Greg Norman has confirmed a major late change to the LIV schedule this season which will see the finale move from Saudi Arabia to America.

LIV Golf Jeddah, previously scheduled for November 3-5, will now take place from October 13-15 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

It was previously meant to be the final event of the LIV season but the 2023 LIV Golf League team championship will now take place from October 20-22 once again at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

The iconic Blue Monster course will stage the seeded three-day tournament featuring both matchplay and strokeplay to determine the team champions, which will wrap up the season two weeks earlier than originally planned.

“We’re thrilled to return to the Blue Monster at Doral to celebrate a historic year and crown the 2023 LIV Golf League team champion,” confirmed LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Norman.

“The team concept has come to life this year in exciting new ways as our players and fans embrace the launch of team golf.

"We’re building up for an action-packed weekend with headline entertainment that will put an exclamation point on another can’t-miss LIV Golf event.”

Now LIV Golf Jeddah has effectively switch places with Doral which was originally scheduled to be the thirteenth and final tournament of the regular season.

Brooks Koepka won the LIV Golf Jeddah Invitational last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

That will now take place a month earlier in October in the Kingdom to determine the individual champion and the top three players receive bonuses.

The final team standings following LIV Golf Jeddah will then determine seeds 1-12 for the team championship.

After nine events, 4 Aces GC – featuring two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein and Pat Perez – top the team standings after winning in London on Sunday.

Torque GC, featuring Chilean stars Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Colombian Sebastian Muñoz, and Spanish rookie David Puig, are in second.

RangeGoats GC, led by two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and current individual standings leader Talor Gooch, trail closely behind in third.

