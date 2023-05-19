LIV Golf Star Talor Gooch To Miss US Open After PGA Championship Exit
The two-time LIV Golf League winner won't make it to the US Open, which he thought he had qualified for, after missing the cut at Oak Hill
Talor Gooch is set to miss the US Open after failing to make the cut at the PGA Championship, his final attempt at making LA Country Club next month after accusing the USGA of changing the rules.
Gooch thought he was in the US Open after making the Tour Championship last year on the PGA Tour, but he says the rules were "retroactively" changed.
“The R&A came out and they recognised me making the Tour Championship and rewarded me with an exemption into the British Open, but the USGA decided to go in a different direction and retroactively changed that rule,” Gooch said last month on The 73rd Hole Podcast.
To guarantee a start in the US Open, you must rank inside the world's top 60 two weeks before the tournament, which Gooch was hoping to have achieved after this week's PGA Championship. That won't be happening due to his missed cut following rounds of 76 and 74 for a 10-over-par total.
It means he'll fail to climb up the world rankings, which he has been dropping down in recent weeks and months despite back-to-back victories in the 2023 LIV Golf League. He picked up his first LIV win at the Grange GC in Adelaide, Australia last month before winning the very next week at Sentosa GC in Singapore.
Gooch has fallen to 63rd in the world, having started the year ranked 40th. He may well drop further down this week after his missed cut.
I asked him why he decided not to enter U.S. Open qualifying. He said he felt like his schedule was so busy coming up, it wasn't feasible. Figured if the US Open didn't think he should get in on ranking points, he'd focus on other stuff like the Open Championship, which he's in.May 19, 2023
The Oklahoman confirmed to No Laying Up's Kevin Van Valkenburg that he will not be entering into US Open qualifying due to a busy schedule and will instead make his next Major start at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in July.
