LIV Golf Now Relying On Loans To Complete 2026 Season: Report

The LIV Golf League is running on loans rather than capital in order to try and complete its 2026 campaign, according to a report from Money In Sport.

Companies House filings for LIV Golf's UK arm shows a debenture was agreed between LIV Golf Ltd and Wedge IP Management Co, Limited as 'Chargors' and The Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as 'Lenders' on June 4, 2026.

Put simply, a debenture is a legal document securing a loan against a company's assets - in this case, LIV Golf's. Interest is served in addition to the loan, so the Saudi PIF will certainly not lose out by agreeing to this tweaked method of funding.

However, depending on the terms of the deal, it could end up costing LIV a great deal more money and is certainly not the answer to its problems.

Public information relating to the terms of the deal is not available, it should also be said, and Golf Monthly has approached LIV Golf for comment.

"It’s conceivable that loans from PIF will only be forthcoming once commitments are received from new investors," wrote Money in Sport.

The reason the Saudi PIF is said to have implemented this new method of lending is to allow LIV bosses to continue their search for fresh investment.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Saudi PIF revealed in April it would not be funding LIV Golf beyond the end of this year as it opted to alter its own investment strategy in favor of more domestic pursuits.

Yet, Front Office Sports claimed earlier in June the PIF may pull the plug on LIV even sooner after the total amount of money invested into the team-based circuit since 2022 surpassed the $6 billion mark.

The PIF is said to have given LIV Golf $333 million in capital so far this year, with around $100 million a month spent by the league - per Money In Sport.

Speaking to CNBC days after the aforementioned debenture was submitted to Companies House, LIV CEO Scott O'Neil boasted the circuit remained "full steam ahead."

Referencing the PIF, he said: “I can say they’ve been terrific partners so far, and you have to take an incredible organization like PIF at their word.

“They’ve been very public about funding us through the season, so we are full steam ahead.”

LIV Golf CEO, Scott O'Neil (Image credit: Getty Images)

But, past the remaining four tournaments - which includes LIV Golf UK (July 23-26), LIV Golf New York (Aug 6-9), LIV Golf Indianapolis (Aug 20-23) and the LIV Team Championship Michigan (Aug 27-30) - there is far less certainty for O'Neil and co.

Front Office Sports reported LIV has reached out to "hundreds of prospective investors" already and is set to meet with plenty more over the coming weeks. Yet, at the time of writing, nothing solid has been confirmed in terms of future backing.

FOS said a new-look LIV Golf is ready to focus on just 10 events rather than 14 with five "team Majors" in the league's most successful markets and five "team signature events" elsewhere.

Time is running out for LIV Golf to find new investors and keep the league going beyond 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition, the overall amount of prize money at each will likely drop considerably from the $32.3 million which is currently on offer through 2026.

Despite the considerable concern, Bryson DeChambeau stated he was "very optimistic" over what the future holds for the tour ahead of LIV Golf Korea last month.

He said: "We were surprised that they [Saudi PIF] pulled out as quickly as they did. We didn't really see that coming. But that's okay. One door closes, another opens. I think that's the way a lot of us are looking at it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I think we all have optimism that there is a business plan that makes sense for team golf. I'm very optimistic with the business plan of team golf compared to other models, in my opinion."

While the search for external financial help continues, many LIV golfers only have the US Open to fill their schedules after LIV Golf Louisiana, originally set for later this month, was cancelled at the back end of April.

Several other players who hold DP World Tour memberships are appearing in European events as they aim to adequately prepare for The Open Championship at Hoylake in mid-July.