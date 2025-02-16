Despite Continuing His Impressive LIV Golf Record Jon Rahm Is Set To Fall Outside The World's Top 50 For The First Time In Eight Years

Jon Rahm is one of the best players in the world but, according to his Official World Golf Ranking, the Spaniard is set to fall outside the top 50.

A two time Major winner, as well as the LIV Golf Individual champion in 2024, Rahm is reportedly set to fall outside the top 50 for the first time since 2017, eight years on from his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, which took place at Torrey Pines, the venue for this week's Genesis Invitational.

🚨NEWSFLASHSince we're at Torrey Pines this week...Jon Rahm will drop out of the top 50 in the #OWGR for the first time in just over 8 years. He broke into the top 50 following his famous win at the Farmers in 2017 and never dropped back until now...February 15, 2025

A former World No.1, the 30-year-old was ranked as high as third just 10 months ago at The Masters. However, due to the fact that the LIV Golf League doesn't possess OWGR points, Rahm has seen his ranking drop significantly.

Despite this, Rahm is yet to finish outside the top 10 of any LIV Golf League tournament, with the only event he has missed being a withdrawal from LIV Golf Houston in June 2024.

Aside from withdrawing due to a foot injury that week, Rahm has finished inside the top 10 of every single LIV Golf tournament he has played in, which includes 14 events and two victories at LIV Golf UK and LIV Golf Chicago.

Rahm claimed LIV Golf's individual title in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As mentioned, it's the first time that Rahm has been outside the world's top 50 since the Farmers Insurance Open in 2017. That week, the 11-time PGA Tour winner jumped from 137th to 46th in the OWGR rankings following the victory.

Although Rahm has dropped down the rankings, he is eligible for all four Major championships due to his victory at the Masters in 2023. What's more, the good news for LIV Golf players is that both the US Open and Open Championship have announced exemptions spots for LIV golfers.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In terms of the exemptions, the USGA have opened the door for the top player not currently exempt in the top three of the individual standings as of the 19th May. Regarding The Open, the leading player not already exempt in the top five of the standings after LIV Golf Dallas, which concludes on the 29th June, will book a place in the fourth and final Major of the year.