Jon Rahm Equals Bryson DeChambeau's LIV Golf Record After Strong Start In Singapore

Jon Rahm has equaled Bryson DeChambeau’s record of consecutive LIV Golf rounds under par with 20.

The Legion XIII captain achieved the feat after the second round of LIV Golf Singapore, where he followed a four-under 67 with a one-under 70 that included three birdies and two bogeys.

That left Rahm T10 on the leaderboard with one round to play, six behind leaders Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann, who both remain in contention to add another LIV Golf League title to their resumes.

Rahm’s run started almost eight months ago at LIV Golf JCB, where he carded an eight-under 63 on the way to claiming his first victory since his big-money move to the circuit.

He then continued the run through the League's Greenbrier tournament, where he finished runner-up to Brooks Koepka, before his second LIV Golf win came in the final regular event of the season in Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club - a performance that clinched him the LIV Golf Individual Championship title.

In the 2025 season so far, Rahm finished T2nd in Riyadh, 6th in Adelaide and T6th in Hong Kong, all helped by under-par rounds throughout as his run continued.

Incredibly, Rahm almost matched DeChambeau’s record earlier in his maiden LIV Golf season, when he put a run of 19 consecutive rounds together, beginning in Jeddah before ending with a two-over in the first round of LIV Golf Adelaide.

Regardless, having now matched DeChambeau’s run, he will be hoping to claim the outright lead by the end of Sunday’s action at Sentosa Golf Club.

Crushers GC captain DeChambeau had held the record outright for almost two years, after a run that began with a seven-under 65 in the second round of the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide event and ended with a two-over 73 during the first round of that season’s LIV Golf Bedminster.

That streak included his historic 12-under 58 at the previous tournament, LIV Golf Greenbrier.

As for Rahm, he is also still in the midst of a separate astonishing run, with top-10 finishes in each of the 15 LIV Golf events he has finished so far.