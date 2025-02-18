LIV Golf Major Winners Seek Open Championship Spot After Committing To Asian Tour Event

Recently, The R&A announced the tournaments that will make up The Open Qualifying Series, with various events on various Tours providing a number of spots in the final men's Major of the season.

One of those is the International Series Macau, which takes place on the Asian Tour from the 20th - 23rd March and, just recently, some big names have committed to the tournament at Macau Golf and Country Club.

Among those are Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed, who will both feature as they search for a spot at The Open Championship in July. The 2017 and 2018 Masters champions will also be joined by Garcia's Fireballs GC teammates - David Puig, Abraham Ancer and Luis Masaveu - as more names are expected to be revealed over the coming weeks.

Currently, Garcia is qualified into the Masters, being a former champion, and also received a special invitation to the PGA Championship. In terms of Reed, he is also in the Masters as a former winner, but currently isn't in the field for the remaining three Majors.

Both players featured in the Macau event last year and, in terms of results, Reed finished solo fourth, whilst Garcia came tied 21st. In 2024, the tournament wasn't an Open qualifier, but was dominated by LIV Golfers, as John Catlin defeated Puig in a playoff. Catlin also became the first player to shoot a 59 on the Asian Tour in the process.

For 2025, three spots at the International Series Macau will be available to those who, currently, aren't qualified for The Open Championship.

The announcement coincides with the news of a big change in the golf landscape. Just recently, The R&A and USGA confirmed that LIV Golfers will be able to earn exemptions into both The Open and US Open for the very first time.

Currently, one spot each will be handed out for 2025 but, previously, players from the LIV Golf League could only qualify via other exemption categories, including recent Major winners. It now means there are multiple ways for players on the circuit to qualify for Major championships, something that was limited just 12 months prior.

In terms of other venues in The Open Qualifying Series, the ISPS Handa Australian Open back in December 2024 handed out three spots, with Ryggs Johnston, Curtis Luck and LIV Golf's Marc Leishman playing their way into Royal Portrush.

The next qualifiers are the New Zealand Open on the Asian Tour and South African Open Championship on the DP World Tour at the end of this month, before the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour on the 6th - 9th March.

Other events in the Qualifying Series include the International Series Macau, Korea Open, Mizuno Open, The Memorial Tournament, Canadian Open, Italian Open and Scottish Open.

The Open Qualifying Series Events