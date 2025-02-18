LIV Golf Major Winners Seek Open Championship Spot After Committing To Asian Tour Event
Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed are the latest big names to commit to the International Series Macau event, which offers up three spots in The Open Championship
Recently, The R&A announced the tournaments that will make up The Open Qualifying Series, with various events on various Tours providing a number of spots in the final men's Major of the season.
One of those is the International Series Macau, which takes place on the Asian Tour from the 20th - 23rd March and, just recently, some big names have committed to the tournament at Macau Golf and Country Club.
Among those are Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed, who will both feature as they search for a spot at The Open Championship in July. The 2017 and 2018 Masters champions will also be joined by Garcia's Fireballs GC teammates - David Puig, Abraham Ancer and Luis Masaveu - as more names are expected to be revealed over the coming weeks.
Currently, Garcia is qualified into the Masters, being a former champion, and also received a special invitation to the PGA Championship. In terms of Reed, he is also in the Masters as a former winner, but currently isn't in the field for the remaining three Majors.
Both players featured in the Macau event last year and, in terms of results, Reed finished solo fourth, whilst Garcia came tied 21st. In 2024, the tournament wasn't an Open qualifier, but was dominated by LIV Golfers, as John Catlin defeated Puig in a playoff. Catlin also became the first player to shoot a 59 on the Asian Tour in the process.
For 2025, three spots at the International Series Macau will be available to those who, currently, aren't qualified for The Open Championship.
The announcement coincides with the news of a big change in the golf landscape. Just recently, The R&A and USGA confirmed that LIV Golfers will be able to earn exemptions into both The Open and US Open for the very first time.
Currently, one spot each will be handed out for 2025 but, previously, players from the LIV Golf League could only qualify via other exemption categories, including recent Major winners. It now means there are multiple ways for players on the circuit to qualify for Major championships, something that was limited just 12 months prior.
In terms of other venues in The Open Qualifying Series, the ISPS Handa Australian Open back in December 2024 handed out three spots, with Ryggs Johnston, Curtis Luck and LIV Golf's Marc Leishman playing their way into Royal Portrush.
The next qualifiers are the New Zealand Open on the Asian Tour and South African Open Championship on the DP World Tour at the end of this month, before the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour on the 6th - 9th March.
Other events in the Qualifying Series include the International Series Macau, Korea Open, Mizuno Open, The Memorial Tournament, Canadian Open, Italian Open and Scottish Open.
The Open Qualifying Series Events
- ISPS Handa Australian Open - 28th November - 1st December - DP World Tour - 3 Spots
- New Zealand Open - 27th February - 2nd March - Asian Tour - 1 Spot
- Investec South African Open Championship - 27th February - 2nd March - DP World Tour - 3 Spots
- Arnold Palmer Invitational - 6th - 9th March - PGA Tour - 1 Spot
- International Series Macau - 20th -23rd March - Asian Tour - 3 Spots
- Kolon Korea Open - 22nd - 25th May - Asian Tour - 1 Spot
- Mizuno Open - 29th May - 1st June - Japan Golf Tour - 3 Spots
- The Memorial Tournament - 29th May - 1st June - PGA Tour - 1 Spot
- RBC Canadian Open - 5th - 8th June - PGA Tour - 3 Spots
- Regional Qualifying - 13th June
- Italian Open - 26th - 29th June - DP World Tour - 2 Spots
- Final Qualifying - 1st July
- Genesis Scottish Open - 10th - 13th July - DP World Tour - 3 Spots
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
