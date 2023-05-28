Harold Varner III Claims Maiden LIV Golf Title In Washington DC

The final round of LIV Golf DC provided plenty of drama, with a number of players in contention to claim the title. However, thanks to some clutch short game, it was Harold Varner III who came out on top as the American claimed his first LIV Golf title by just one shot.

Going into the final day, it was Torque GC's Mito Pereira who led Varner by one as both went in search of their first victories in the league. However, it was Varner who began the brightest, with the American birdieing his opening hole, whilst Pereira made back-to-back bogeys.

The Chilean recovered though and, through six holes, he pulled back level with Varner. However, Varner wasn't giving in and, beginning his final nine holes, he remained in front by the slimmest of margins.

Again, with such a congested leaderboard, the lead wouldn't remain intact as Branden Grace pulled level with Varner. That tied lead was short lived, as Varner then produced the shot of the day on the 11th!

Pulling his approach left, he found the greenside bunker and, faced with a shot that was straight downhill, the 32-year-old miraculously holed his bunker shot with a relaxed reaction following. What's more, he backed it up with a crucial birdie putt on the par 3 15th to extend his lead to two with just three remaining.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Grace fought back and, with a birdie at the last, the South African found himself in a share of the lead with Varner, who was still yet to face the par 5 last, a hole which had yielded plenty of birdies and was playing half a shot easier than its par.

Finding the fairway, Varner struck a superb iron shot to the heart of the green, with two putts good enough for the title. After his eagle putt finished within two feet, it was up to the American to tap in for the $4 million first prize.

Along with Varner, Torque GC claimed the team event by three shots from Stinger GC. Thanks to David Puig's six-under-par round, Sebastian Munoz's two-under-par round and Pereira's one-under, Torque were able to pick up another title in 2023.