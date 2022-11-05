'LIV Golf Has Made People A Heck Of A Lot Of Money' - Lee Trevino

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After its season-ending finale at Trump National Doral, LIV Golf is set to reportedly return in February 2023 with 14-event league that is comprised of $405 million in prize money.

Many individuals within the game of golf have expressed their opinions on the Saudi-backed series. Some have been positive about it, some not quite so much... One individual who has given their thoughts is World Golf Hall of Famer, Lee Trevino, with the six-time Major winner covering an array of LIV related topics.

Dustin Johnson made more than $35 million during the eight LIV Golf events (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking on Wednesday at a Lone Star Legends luncheon at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, the 82-year-old stated: “I may not know much, but I know that LIV Golf has made people a heck of a lot of money.

“I look at my friend Pat Perez who made $8 million this year and I think, I came along too early (in my career). Not only the people who made money from LIV golf, but the $20 million dollars they will be playing for on the PGA Tour — everybody has made more money.”

One player who has jumped ship to LIV Golf is Harold Varner III, who has openly admitted that the financial incentive was too compelling for him to turn down. For Trevino, he believes that it's "wonderful" that players are earning big bucks from their time and effort.

He went on to add: “This LIV thing is the same thing that we did when we broke from the PGA [of America] in 1969. I didn’t (go). I stayed with the PGA, but other players broke away. I don’t think it will affect anything. As long as Europe is (politically and financially) stable and the Saudis (are stable), then this will be fine.”

During his PGA career, Lee Trevino earned $9.9 million in tournament winnings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, LIV Golf is without World Ranking points and a broadcast deal. However, its President, Atul Khosla, has claimed that "on the US front, we are back and forth with a few different networks."

Currently, LIV is shown on YouTube and its own website. Asked whether he is one of the individuals watching the action, Trevino responded in his typical, humorous fashion, with the Texan saying: “Are you kidding me? I’ve still got a flip cell phone. I need help turning on a computer. I don’t know how to do those things. I didn’t watch anything. I’m not going to do that.”