LIV Golf Confirms Details On Transfer Window

The final putt of the regular LIV Golf season in Jeddah confirmed the overall individual standings for the campaign.

There was more than just bragging rights and prize money up for grabs, though. While the final standings confirmed the future of some players in the 2024 LIV Golf League, for others, there was more uncertainty.

However, the pathway for those players to secure a place in the 2024 season has now been mapped out with details of the first LIV Golf transfer window - which is also a first for the game.

At the end of the regular season, the individual standings were broken down into three categories – the Lock Zone, Open Zone and Drop Zone.

Phase One of the transfer window focuses on the Lock Zone, which comprises players who finished between first and 24th in the standings. Each of those players is guaranteed the chance to play in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

That even applies to players in that zone who are out of contract. This year, there are five players who finished in the top 24 whose contracts have expired - Peter Uihlein, Anirban Lahiri, Carlos Ortiz, Richard Bland and Scott Vincent. Each is now eligible for a contract extension of at least one year from their current team.

However, they don’t have to accept the offer. If any of the five choose not to remain with their team, they will become free agents and available to be signed by another team.

Peter Uihlein will be offered a contract extension by 4 Aces GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

That is where Phase Two of the transfer window applies – Free Agency. At that stage, out-of-contract players from the Lock Zone as well as any without a contract who finished between 25th and 44th in the standings become free agents.

Those players can either be re-signed by their previous team or they can negotiate a contract with another team that has an open roster spot.

Like the Lock Zone, there are five players out of contract in the Open Zone - Pat Perez, David Puig, Matt Jones, Bernd Wiesberger and Graeme McDowell.

There is no guarantee the out-of-contract players will negotiate a new deal with their teams. If a deal fails to be agreed, that will leave an open spot on a team, giving that team the chance to sign a free agent from the Lock Zone or any other player in the Open Zone whose contract has expired.

At this point, teams can also sign players contracted to another team if both teams agree to the deal. Finally, teams with open spots can also sign an external player who was not a regular member of the 2023 LIV Golf roster.

Graeme McDowell heads into the transfer window looking for a new contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phase Two will conclude when four league roster spots remain, which leads to Phase Three – LIV Golf Promotions.

This will be a tournament to be held in Abu Dhabi consisting of four rounds three days between 8 and 10 December, with 36 holes to be played on the final day.

There will be prize money of $1.5m, but the biggest incentive will be finishing in the top three, as those players will earn a place in the 2024 LIV Golf League season.

The PGA Tour will allow players to compete in the qualifier, while players from elsewhere will also be able to participate.

Not only that, but the players who finished 45th and below in the LIV Golf individual standings – the Drop Zone - can also compete for a chance to regain their playing rights for next season.

Players still without a team contract who finished in the Open Zone can also fight for a return to the League at the tournament.

After the tournament, there will be a LIV Golf Draft, where the top three finishers in the LIV Golf Promotions event and the winner of the International Series Order of Merit will be drafted into the remaining teams with an open spot on their roster.